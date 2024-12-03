 LCP

Czechmate the start chute with Festka’s Spectre Gravel

The boutique gravel racing market has gained another frame option, with Festka officially introducing the all-terrain version of its Spectre.
Czechmate the start chute with Festka’s Spectre Gravel
|
Dec 3 2024
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Specialized S-Works Diverge Gravel Bike
First Look: Specialized S-Works Diverge Gravel Bike
More suspension than you might think.....
SM-Fugio-2-5.jpg
Genesis Fugio
Three New Genesis Bikes for 2018
Get the low down on newbies - the Fugio, the Mantle and the TarnTanium
Gravel bike Bergamont Grandurance-1.jpg
The best new gravel bikes of 2018
Will one of these be your next gravel grinder?
Calibre Dark Peak-1Whole bike.jpg
First Look: Calibre Dark Peak
Gravel riding just got cheaper with Go Outdoors brand

Based in the Czech Republic, Festka is renowned for its high-quality carbon road bike frames, optimized for stiffness and aero, targeting committed amateur racers and pro teams. It’s been producing carbon bikes in Prague since 2010, using advanced carbon-fibre construction techniques that create real-world riding benefits. 

The Spectre Gravel takes Festka off-road, aimed at riders who intend to race in the burgeoning number of gravel bike single- and multi-day events. Festka’s robotically woven carbon sections and tube-to-tube construction offer several advantages over traditional monocoque frames. 

Robotic woven carbon 

How does Festka’s in-house carbon frame building make a difference? The robotically woven tubes can layer HS and UHM carbon fibres in different orientations, creating the ideal blend of stiffness for power transfer and vertical compliance for ride comfort. That vertical compliance is crucial for a competition gravel bike, helping to reduce rider fatigue during gravel events when racing across particularly rough sections of rutted or eroded fire roads. 

2024 festka spectre gravel 1.jpeg
2024 festka spectre gravel 1.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Another significant advantage of Festka’s robotic tube construction is the elimination of air bubbles in the epoxy or binding resin, which is often an issue with monocoque frames. These bubbles can create voids, making the structure vulnerable and reducing a carbon frame's stiffness and vibration absorption properties. 

Like the Spectre road model it’s evolved from, the Gravel version features a flattened top tube for optimized aerodynamics. Spectre also has a monostay rear triangle, which is a short tube section from the seat tube, which then splits into separate seatstays, instead of two seatstays running directly from the seat tube. The design benefit of this monostay is enhanced traction at the rear, especially when climbing or descending on rutted gravel bike terrain, or singletrack. 

2024 festka spectre gravel2.jpeg
2024 festka spectre gravel2.jpeg, by Liam Mercer


Technically, the Spectre Gravel features the standards you’d expect from a boutique carbon gravel bike. There’s a SRAM UDH rear dropout, ensuring excellent drivetrain compatibility, including the EPS, Di2, eTap and the latest RED XPLR.  

Other frame features and specifications are a 27.2mm seat tube diameter, press-fit bottom bracket, 46t maximum chainring size, and all the tyre clearance that a true gravel racer would need, at 44mm. Brake packaging? You’re limited to 140mm rotors at the rear and 160mm up front, mounted on an ENVE gravel fork. 

2024 festka spectre gravel3.jpg
2024 festka spectre gravel3.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Festka offers the Spectre Gravel in seven frame sizes: XSS, XS, S, M, L, XL, and XXL. Geometry numbers see the same 74-degree seat angle for all, with head angle varying from 70-degrees (XXS) to 70.5-degrees (XS), 71-degrees (S), 72-degrees (M) and 71.5-degrees for sizes L, XL, and XXL. 

The claimed reference frame weight for Festka’s Spectre Gravel is 1035g, and pricing for a frame is €8,900, with a full build at €10,420. 

You might also like:

Author block

Lance Branquinho's picture

Lance Branquinho

Lance Branquinho is a Namibian-born media professional who graduated to mountain biking after injuries curtailed his fascination with trail running. He has a weakness for British steel hardtails, especially those which only run a single gear. Lance is an award-winning writer who has contributed to myriad piblications all over the world including Cyclingnews, Bike Perfect, MBR, Topgear, TopCar and Car magazine.

Find great off-road deals

£
Buy now
Feature
2024 xmas gift guide hero.jpg
The 2024 ORCC Christmas gift guide!
Our top pick of the best gives that'll please those who have everything.
Review
Scott_Fury_Deathgrip2_goggles_5
Scott Brendan Fairclough Fury Deathgrip 2 goggle review £85.00
Impressively comfortable but on the pricey side.
News
DSC05492.jpeg
The Rider Firm is offering huge savings off bikes and wheels
Save up to 30% on HUNT wheels with smashing deals on Cairn and Privateer bikes this Black Friday.
Review
2024 rapha trail knee pads hero.jpg
Rapha Trail Knee Pads review £100.00
The last word in comfort and protection.
News
Rider Resilience.jpg
Video: Rider Resilience - Overcoming obstacles
Rider Resilience follows Nils Amelinckx, Rachael Walker and Sam Rice as they navigate hard times with the joy of biking.
Review
2024 norco sight c1 hero 1.jpg
Norco Sight C1 mountain bike review £6500.00
Superb descending performance let down by limited uphill prowess.
Review
2024 topeak bb hide n tool hero.jpg
Topeak BB Hide 'n Tool multi-tool review £55.00
Super-handy tool to bolster existing setup but chain tool driver is easily lost.
Feature
2024 5ct cover 29.11.24.jpg
Cranks from 5Dev and Hope, and more
This week's Five Cool Things and the best stories.