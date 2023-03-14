Canyon Grizl goes retro
Ah, the simple days of the 90s when we were rewinding our overplayed Brimful of Asha singles with a pencil and riding trails well beyond the capabilities of our bikes. Now, in 2023, Canyon has paid homage to the days of MTV and pogs with the garishly coloured but aptly named Grizl CF SL 7 Throwback.
When Canyon first launched the Grizl in 2021, the brand was hit with comments saying "gravel is just mountain biking from the 90s", as with only the best gravel bike releases. But rather than grumble, the brand saw the positive side and used it as an excuse to indulge in some nostalgia, releasing a modern gravel bike but with 90s style, the Grizl CF SL Throwback.
With this bike, Canyon persists that you don't need to live next to a bikepark to enjoy great riding, and with the Grizl CF SL Throwback, you can get pushing yourself while covering big miles.
The bike is graced with all of the mod-cons but styled with nostalgic touches, such as the brushed aluminium DT Swiss wheels. Though it's not a case of style over substance as it's kitted out with wireless SRAM Rival AXS XPLR shifting and those alloy wheels are wrapped with Schwalbe's G-One Bite tyres in 45mm widths. There are then hydraulic brakes from SRAM and of course, it's built around the brand's Grizl CF carbon-fibre frame.
This bike is available to buy but it comes in a limited run of only 250 bikes. The Canyon Grizl CF SL Throwback will set you back a modern €3,800.
