Bike check: Nino Schurter's Scott Spark RC 34 Edition
Last weekend, Nino Schurter won his 34th World Cup race in Lenzerheide, usurping Frenchman Julien Absalon 33 wins and becoming the greatest mountain biker of all time in the process. Such an accomplishment should be marked and that's certainly been done. In celebration of his 34th win, Scott unveiled a very special edition of the Spark RC - the Spark RC #34 Edition.
- Nino Schurter bags 34th World Cup win
- Mountain Bike Icons – the Nino Schurter story
-
When you've got 10 XCO MTB World Champion titles, eight overall World Cup titles and you're an Olympic Champion and European Champion with 34 XCO Elite World Cup victories under your belt, the least you deserve is a special edition bike. Here is the N1NO Spark RC #34 Special Edition Scott surprised Nino with in Leogang.
The bike is designed as a testament to his 34 wins and includes silver optics and orange accents with the dates of his wins along the top tube.
This special-edition Spark RC features the all-new SRAM XX Eagle AXS Transmission, new Syncros Silverton 1.0s (30mm) carbon wheels, Fraser iC SL combo, and a lighter version of Nino's Tofino saddle.
The frame is made from Scott's RC HML SL Carbon and comes equipped with 120mm RockShox Sid Ultimates, finished with a RockShox Deluxe Nude. These are both coupled with Scott's Twinloc 2 technology, giving three suspension modes that can be changed on the move.
The 34 has the same 700mm Syncros Fraser IC SL handlebars with 80mm integrated stem as Nino has on his world championship Scott Spark. The final details include a 100mm RockShox Reverb AXS dropper, four-piston SRAM Level Ultimate Stealth.
"Honoured to ride this beautiful rocket and see all my World Cup victories displayed in a timeline. Thank you, Scott for being the best partner since day one." - Nino Schurter
www.scott-sports.com