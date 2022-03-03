ASSOS introduces its first ever gravel specific collection
A long time coming for fans of ASSOS's road clothing, the brand has now launched its first-ever gravel collection. It's designed for riders who stray off-road from full on gravel riding through to light trail.
There are three garments making up the MILLE GTC collection, the KIESPANZER Bib Shorts C2, the ZIPPELIN Cargo Shorts C2 and the Jersey C2.
The introduction of the KIESPANZER is a bit of a joint affair as it comes with the brand new MILLE GTC C2 insert that comes with a bunch of features itself. Those come in the form of the Shock-Aborb Damping Twin with microShock, filterFoam, and 19mm of gravel comfort, says the brand. Along with all of that, it gets an irritation-reducing Thermoformed shaping and an odorControl Top Sheet Tex.
The Bib Shorts then get two high-stretch pockets, two triple-ramp thigh pockets, and two more pockets at the rear that are said to be small and discrete. All around the Bib Shorts reflective stripes aid visibility and the shorts make use of ASSOS's silicone leg grippers that have been adapted to be more robust.
Moving on but in keeping with the theme of shorts, there's the ZEPPELIN Cargo Shorts. These are for gravel riders who are looking for a looser fit but want many of the features found on the brand's TRAIL Cargo Shorts. These shorts have been streamlined, says ASSOS, and made 5mm shorter with slimmer leg openings, abrasion-resistant fabrics, and utilize AZPtec (absomZeroPressure) around the waist. Silicone grips have been placed around with waist with the aim of keeping the shorts firmly in place when tucked in the drops.
Rounding off the new MILLE GTC range is the Jersey C2 that's said to combine the fit and durability of the existing TRAIL clothing with road-inspired features of the existing MILLE GT range. This jersey is made with the same fabric and fit found on the TRAIL jersey but gets a quarter-zip neck, a security pocket, and a softer collar and cuff fabric.
ASSOS's MILLE GTC range is priced from £110 for the Jersey and the prices reach £210 for the KIESPANZER Bib Shorts C2. The ZEPPELIN Shorts will set you back £140.