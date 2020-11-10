Apidura relaunch the Backcountry series of mountain biking frame bags

New bags designed to fit modern geometry MTB's
2021 apidura backcountry ride.jpg
|
Nov 10 2020
|
News
As frames get longer, slacker and lower frame bags can become more of a hassle to fit. Apidura has kept up with the release of the updated Backcountry Series of frame packs. The redesign sees in solutions to rattle and abrasion while increasing accessibility and fitting onto your modern mountain bike. 

The Backcountry Series from Apidura is known for being hard wearing with a decade of race wins, crashes, and updates to back it up. To keep up with modern frame designs the Backcountry Series has received a full overhaul which meets the demands that mountain bikers have when fitting packs to their bikes.

2021 apidura backcountry bags front.jpg

The range of bags has been updated with a focus on enhanced abrasion resistance with new internal lash tabs to keep things in their place, reducing rattle. The new designs are also intended to integrate well with full suspension frames and bikes sorted with dropper posts.

2021 apidura backcountry handlebar bag .jpg

Apidura says it's an industry first that the whole of the range gets seam welded VX21 for complete waterproofing and the shapes of the packs have been redesigned.

Each pack is modular and at launch, the range will include a Full Frame Pack (available in 6L, 4L and 2.5L volumes), a Frame Pack (2L), a Handlebar Pack (11L and 7L), Downtube Pack (1.8L),  and Saddle pack (4L and 6.5L). 

2021 apidura backcountry bags on bike.jpg

Available from the 30th of November, the range gets an extra bolster, completing the range with an Accessory Pocket (4L), Rear Top Tube Pack (1L), Top Tube Pack (1L), and a Long Top Tube Pack (1.8L).

2021 apidura backcountry frame bag.jpg

Prices for the Backcountry Series start at £50 for the 1L Top Tube Pack and go up to £144 for the biggest Full Frame Pack.

