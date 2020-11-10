Apidura relaunch the Backcountry series of mountain biking frame bags
As frames get longer, slacker and lower frame bags can become more of a hassle to fit. Apidura has kept up with the release of the updated Backcountry Series of frame packs. The redesign sees in solutions to rattle and abrasion while increasing accessibility and fitting onto your modern mountain bike.
- Your complete guide to bikepacking - what kit you need, how to plan and prepare
- The best ways to find new mountain bike trails
- Big Read: Can you spend a night in the hills and still make it into work on time?
The Backcountry Series from Apidura is known for being hard wearing with a decade of race wins, crashes, and updates to back it up. To keep up with modern frame designs the Backcountry Series has received a full overhaul which meets the demands that mountain bikers have when fitting packs to their bikes.
The range of bags has been updated with a focus on enhanced abrasion resistance with new internal lash tabs to keep things in their place, reducing rattle. The new designs are also intended to integrate well with full suspension frames and bikes sorted with dropper posts.
Apidura says it's an industry first that the whole of the range gets seam welded VX21 for complete waterproofing and the shapes of the packs have been redesigned.
Each pack is modular and at launch, the range will include a Full Frame Pack (available in 6L, 4L and 2.5L volumes), a Frame Pack (2L), a Handlebar Pack (11L and 7L), Downtube Pack (1.8L), and Saddle pack (4L and 6.5L).
Available from the 30th of November, the range gets an extra bolster, completing the range with an Accessory Pocket (4L), Rear Top Tube Pack (1L), Top Tube Pack (1L), and a Long Top Tube Pack (1.8L).
Prices for the Backcountry Series start at £50 for the 1L Top Tube Pack and go up to £144 for the biggest Full Frame Pack.