Ritchey welcomes the Ascent back into the line-up

The Ascent is built for adventure
2021 ritchey ascent hero loaded.jpg
Aug 23 2021
News
Today, Ritchey has unveiled the all-new Ascent and it's built for adventure. It's equally as happy kitted with mountain bike style flat bars as it was with drop bars, fully laden with packs or without. Read on for all of the details.

The new Ascent is built to be a do-it-all adventure machine that's kitted with all of the mod-cons while retaining that unique Ritchey experience.

2021 ritchey ascent DT.jpg

It's built around a tig welded, heat-treated triple-butted Ritchey Logic steel tubed frame. Along those tubes you'll find a plethora of rack and fender mounts, including a multi-purpose mount under the downtube. There's also space for two bottle cages inside of the front triangle.

Then, the Ritchey steel fork follows the adventure theme with multi-purpose, rack, and fender mounts, along with a threaded crown port.

2021 ritchey ascent front hub.jpg

The Ascent's frame also features post-mount brake compatibility, boost 148mm spacing and an external seat collar. As for wheels, it'll happily accommodate either 650b or 29" hoops. Then, it can run either a 1x, or 2x drivetrain.

Moving onto the geometry, the Ascent is sorted with a 388.3mm reach (on a large), a 70.5° head angle, a 73° seat tube angle and a 463mm chainstay.

2021 ritchey ascent riding.jpg

The frame comes in Sierra Red and a large frame is claimed to weigh in at 2,400g without a thru axle.

If a do-it-all adventure bike is right up your street, Ritchey is asking £1143.95 for the frame and fork

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

