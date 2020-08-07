The best hip packs you can buy for MTB and gravel - tried, tested and reviewed

Our pick of the best hip packs you can buy
hip pack cover.jpg
Aug 7 2020
Buying
A fashion faux pas anywhere else, bum bags are here to stay in the world of biking. Waist packs are great for carrying water and essentials on short rides while keeping a low centre of gravity and minimising sweaty backs. Love them or hate them, here's our pick of the best hip packs you can buy in 2020.

The best hip packs you can buy

There is a range of bum bags to suit a range of needs. Some come kitted with space for a hydration bladder, tools, spares and you could probably squish a sandwich or two in there. Whereas others are designed to be as slim as possible to stash as little as some gels and a multitool, to be hidden underneath your jersey. Here's our selection of the best bum bags you can buy today.

Each of the hip packs here scored four stars or higher in our test, so you can be assured that these are some top-notch bags. 

CamelBak Repack LR4

Camelbak Repack LR4 hip pack-1.jpg

The CamelBak Repack LR4 hip pack is the new iteration of the Palos bum bag. Its more stable than its predecessor owing to a larger and wider waist belt and the storage is better organised too.

 

Dakine Hot Laps Stealth

Dakine Hot Laps Stealth Waist Pack-10.jpg

The Dakine Hot Laps Stealth waist bag is a slimline waist pack for cyclists for the bare minimum of kit. This ‘under jersey’ pack is unobtrusive, comfortable, and roomy considering its lack of bulk. It’s a great addition for those days when you don’t need a pack but do need a snack.

 

Dakine Hot Laps 5L

dakine-hot-laps-5-litre-21.jpg

The Dakine Hot Laps is an unashamedly short ride focussed pack. The 5L pack tested holds more than is probably safe to carry on your hips, but it's perfect for a short blast without the need for a full backpack. It's got tonnes of storage options, it's well built and as long as not overfilled, perfect for the task.

 

CamelBak Podium Flow Belt 21oz

Camelbak Podium Hip Belt-4.jpg

The CamelBak Podium Flow Belt is a great little pack for those who like bum bags yet also need to carry a water bottle. It carries two litres of gear, 600ml of water and is comfortable – if a little pricey.

 

Source Hipster 1.5L

Hipster hydration belt

The Hipster is really a multisport item, but it lends itself extremely well to cycling. The exterior is made from an extremely lightweight ripstop nylon, with a trio of small pockets on the outside and minimalist but effective padding where it rests on your waist. You also get a pair of elasticated loops that are supposed to be for walking poles but can happily take a rolled-up jacket, though that's about the limit for spare clothing.

 

