Going to a vegan diet for cycling: Everything you need to know about a plant based diet for riding

Rich Owen

Rich has been frantically riding mountain bikes since the early nineties, worked as a journalist for almost 20 years and is a former editor of What Mountain Bike magazine. Like Off-Road.cc editor Jon, he originally hails from North Wales and has spent a lot of time chewing mud on the vast number of trails there. Rich now lives in North Devon’s more clement climes where he can be found riding trails near and far, hitting his local surf spots and conducting cider research – but not usually all at once.

