Ere Research Tenaci GR20 wheels review £349.00
Great all-round performance that offer good stiffness at a sensible price
2021_EREResearch_TenaciGR20_Main.jpg
|
Jul 6 2021
|
Wheels
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Easy tyre installation
  • Good lateral stiffness
  • Lightweight
What's not?
  • Alloy spoke nipples
  • Tubeless valves not included
Buy if...
You want a reasonably priced, lightweight set for a gravel bike

Suppose you want performance wheels for a gravel bike at a reasonable price. In that case, the Ere Research Tenaci GR20 wheelset delivers a good blend of weight, stiffness and strength with a wide internal rim profile suitable for wider gravel tyres.

Ere Research Tenaci GR20 wheelset technical details

The Tenaci GR20 wheels are aimed primarily at gravel bikes with a construction and rim profile designed to maximise the benefits of wider tyres with 24mm internal diameter and a 22mm rim depth. The hubs are designed around 100x12mm front and 142x12mm rear axles, meaning they will fit all current road or gravel bikes with disc brakes.

2021_EREResearch_TenaciGR20_CL.jpg
2021_EREResearch_TenaciGR20_CL.jpg, by Matt Page

 

The hubs feature centre-lock rotor mounts and 24-bladed spokes front and rear and are secured to the rim with black alloy spoke nipples. The GR20 rim is relatively low in height at 22mm with an internal rim width of 24mm. The wheels will suit tyre sizes from 30-48c. However, the recommendation is 34-44c, and for the majority of test rides, I have used the Ere Research Tenaci TLR 700x44 tyre.

The rims are tubeless-ready. Tubeless tape is supplied and fitted, although tubeless valves are not provided. The wheels tested feature olive-coloured accents, with five other colours available, which means you should be able to find a version to match your bike. One big positive is the number of spares included. With eight spare spokes and spoke nipples for a complete wheelset and a spacer, should you wish to run an eight, nine or ten-speed Shimano cassette.

The wheelset weighed in at 1,685g (765g front, 920g rear) with tubeless tape pre-installed, a little above the claimed weight of 1,625g, but still a competitive weight for the style and price. A Shimano compatible freehub is standard, but there are options to fit either SRAM XDR or traditional Campagnolo, but not the Campagnolo Ekar compatible N3W version.

How they feel on test

2021_EREResearch_TenaciGR20_CL.jpg
2021_EREResearch_TenaciGR20_CL.jpg, by Matt Page

 

I have been using these wheels in all conditions, covering big distances, on everything from roads to smooth forest tracks and trails, to rougher byways, as well as some red-graded mountain bike trails. The wheels feel agile and direct, and when riding down rough, rocky descents, they have been stable with no lateral flex noticeable, helping keep a straight and direct line when needed.

Reliability has been faultless throughout testing, with no problems at all. The bearings have remained smooth, and the freehub continues to engage securely, even under high power efforts.

Tyre installation has been easy, without the need for tyre levers. The 24mm internal rim diameter gives a broad tyre profile, measuring the claimed width or, with some tyre brands, a little larger than the stated width. They also inflate quickly, indicating a great, reliable bead seat within the rim.

2021_EREResearch_TenaciGR20_internal.jpg
2021_EREResearch_TenaciGR20_internal.jpg, by Matt Page

 

The 27-tooth ratchet, 4-pawl engagement setup delivers a quick pickup, even under higher power efforts, without any noticeable slip at any point. The freehub noise is quiet, almost silent when freewheeling. Access to the freehub is simple for any maintenance needed – just two 17mm cone spanners required for access to re-grease the freehub. Once removed, the freehub springs hold the pawls in place, avoiding the nightmare on other designs of pawls and springs all over the floor. The bearings feel smooth front and rear, and while they are not branded, they spin freely and have not developed any play while testing.

The hubs use straight-pull, pillar bladed aero spokes and have remained true, although the spoke tension does vary a little across the build. The spoke nipples within the wheelset are alloy, which for a wheelset like this is disappointing, as they are much easier to round-off and can corrode with salt. Brass nipples would be preferable, as they handle rain and our salted British roads far better for little weight disadvantage.

Ere Research Tenaci GR20 wheelset verdict

2021_EREResearch_TenaciGR20_rim.jpg
2021_EREResearch_TenaciGR20_rim.jpg, by Matt Page

 

At £349, the Ere Research Tenaci GR20 are at a similar price, design and specification to several other well-regarded wheels, including the Scribe Gravel Wide++ at a very impressive £330 and Hunt 4 Season Gravel Disc X-Wide at £369. Both alternative options are designed for broader gravel tyres, featuring a 25mm internal rim diameter, tubeless-ready design. Still, both are heavier at 1,765g for the Hunt wheels and 1,815g actual weight for the Scribe wheels as tested, although both are built with a higher 28-spoke count and brass spoke nipples used.

2021_EREResearch_TenaciGR20_rear.jpg
2021_EREResearch_TenaciGR20_rear.jpg, by Matt Page

 

For riders looking for a lighter, gravel-specific build wheelset with a performance angle, the lower weight of the Tenaci GR20 wheelset may be appealing as, for the money, they will be among the lightest. The broad rim also allows easy tubeless setup, although the lack of tubeless valves is disappointing. Performance is impressive, though, this wheelset remaining stiff under acceleration and on rougher descents. However, riders looking to use them year-round in typically British conditions may be wary that they are built with less durable alloy spoke nipples. With a choice of six colour accents, you’re sure to find one to match your bike.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Miche-977-AXY-275-wheelset-review-100.jpg
Miche 977 AXY 27.5" wheelset review £560.00
Test report Ere Research Tenaci GR20 wheels review £349.00 X
Wheels

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

2 comments

59 min 25 sec ago

At first glance anyway. But on their website the price is actually 399.  Not 349.

1 hour 2 min ago

These look like good value for money!

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£64.99
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
Buying
Vitus Sentier 27 VRS hardtail Detail Whole bike-7.jpg
10 top tips for buying a second hand bike
10 things you should do when buying a second hand bike
Review
2021 patagonia mtb Women's Short-Sleeved Merino Bike Jersey
Patagonia Dirt Roamer women's mountain bike review
Seamlessly blends casual style with trail action
News
5ct cover 01.07.20.jpg
5 cool things from Polaris, 5.10, Gaerne and Spank
The week for recycled plastic clothes, bike transport solutions and fresh kicks
Review
Onza Porcupine 29 x 2.4 Skinwall Tyre Review 2021 2.jpeg
Onza Porcupine 29 x 2.4 Skinwall Tyre Review £55.00
Mediocre at best, a tyre that lacks confidence on most terrain
Review
2021 Merida Ninety-six 8000 cover.jpg
Merida Ninety-Six 8000 review £6200.00
The Merida Ninety-Six 8000 delivers do-it-all, full-suspension competence at a reasonable price
News
Trek sustainable packaging plastics.jpg
Trek cleans up the messy business of bike packaging
They've already saved a massive 433,600 pounds of plastic from their packaging
Review
Hunt Trail Wide Boost 29 wheelset review 2.jpeg
Hunt Trail Wide Boost 29 Wheelset review £370.00
Excellent value wheels for all round trail duties
Review
2021 Scott syncros flat Squamish III hero.jpg
Scott Syncros Flat Squamish III pedal review £40.00
A pedal that offers a floaty feel with usable grip though it doesn't stack up to similarly priced comeptition