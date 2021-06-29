2021 Ere Research Tenaci TLR 700x44 gravel tyre review £49.00
Smooth rolling and reasonably wide tyre that works brilliantly on firmer tracks
2021_EreReseach_TeanciTLR_Main.jpg
|
Jun 29 2021
|
Tyres
The Ere Research Tenaci TLR is a smooth-rolling gravel tyre available in a generous 700x44 size. The low profile tread combined with the volume makes it very comfortable and reasonably quick. On dry firm trails, it also provides more grip than you might expect, especially cornering but traction on loose and wet surfaces is limited.

The Tenaci TLR is tubeless-ready and designed for gravel with an emphasis on speed and racing. Available in three widths, 34mm, 38mm and 44mm as tested, which is not a standard width as most brands offer sizes around 40 or 42mm. The tyre is also available with a black sidewall or the on-trend tan/skinwall colour we have here.

EreReseach_TeanciTLR_sidewall.jpg
EreReseach_TeanciTLR_sidewall.jpg, by Matt Page

 

The casing is 120tpi, putting it up with other premium tyre offerings, and our pair weighed 517g and 542g, which puts them below the claimed weight of 555g. In addition, the tyre features a puncture protection casing that Ere calls Armis 2, a bead to bead layer that means both sidewalls and the central tread area is covered.

The tyre has been designed for faster riding with a low profile that also offers mud-shedding ability. However, given how low the tread profile is, mud will have very little to stick to at all.

The set-up was straightforward when fitted to the Ere Research GR20 rims with no dramas or sweat to inflate with a track pump.

How they roll on test

EreReseach_TeanciTLR_tread.jpg
EreReseach_TeanciTLR_tread.jpg, by Matt Page

 

I have been testing these tyres on a mix of terrain, including everyday rides and some bikepacking mini-adventures and putting the claimed abilities to the test. I have used 30psi in the front and rear with no problems. However, official guidance on the tyre gives a range of 36-65psi; a higher pressure than you might choose to run is quite normal for gravel tyres due to the way they are tested.

When heading out on the road, the first impression was just how smooth and quiet the tyre was on the tarmac. Noise levels might not matter to everyone, but if you are riding a high percentage of surfaced roads, the constant drone of a noisy tyre is enough to drive me mad. The Tenaci is quiet, with the only exception being if you climb out of the saddle and swing the bike around. The tread contact patch moves to the outer, slightly more spaced area where you can hear the difference.

As you head off-road, the volume of the tyre makes for a very comfortable ride and likely also helped by the high 120 TPI casing. Small and medium bumps are handled well, and I found that I could sit and stay in the saddle more often than on narrower 38 to 40mm tyres.

The weather has been very changeable throughout testing, providing the opportunity to test through all weather conditions and on all surfaces. On dry, firm trails, it is impressive, smooth, fast, and provides enough grip to give you confidence through the bends. The only exception is tracks with fine, loose gravel, where the tyres will drift out slightly when pushing through the corners. The most noticeable area is under braking. I found the rear was more likely to lock up than other gravel tyres and even those designed for drier conditions.

EreReseach_TeanciTLR_terrain.jpg
EreReseach_TeanciTLR_terrain.jpg, by Matt Page

 

It might just be luck, but I have had no punctures while riding, and I have ridden some very rocky tracks and descents, so I can at least have some confidence in saying that puncture resistance seems good and especially for a tyre that is aimed more towards faster riding.

I've found the tyre's performance to be superb on all roads. I think the Tenaci TLR could be perfect, giving a smooth, supple and quiet ride that makes longer rides very comfortable. Off-road, the performance can still be good, although more dependant on the exact trail conditions you have.

Value and verdict

Priced at £49 per tyre, it is priced among other premium gravel tyre options such as the WTB Byway SG2, another fast, low-profile option. The Maxxis Receptor is also aimed at racing and almost identical pricing at £50. However, that is almost purely a race offering with very light casing and low tread. It can't match the Vittoria Terreno Dry at £45, which is another fast tyre option. Still, it can also handle loose and wet trails reasonably well.

The overall performance of the Tenaci TLR is excellent, so long as it is used on drier terrain where it is comfortable and smooth. On looser trails, it can slide through the corners, although mainly in a controlled way. However, the tyre really struggles when things get wet on mud or grass, which in fairness, despite claims of being good at shedding mud, are condition conditions it will have been designed to cope with.

Tyres

