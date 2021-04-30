WTB Resolute TCS Light SG2 tyre review £55.00
Impressive grip in slippery conditions, yet still good in the dry – and very robust
WTB_Resolute_1.jpg
|
Apr 30 2021
|
Tyres
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Excellent grip in the wet
  • Fit and forget all-round performance
  • Good puncture protection
What's not?
  • Just one width
  • Not the fastest rolling
Buy if...
You want a grippy gravel tyre

The WTB Resolute is one of the more open-treaded gravel tyres available, making it ideal for our British conditions. With the new SG2 puncture-resistant layer, it's now one of the best all-weather, all-conditions tyres you can get.

I tested these at a mix of pressures, with the official recommendations being 25-50psi – surprisingly low, and pleasing to see for a tyre of this type.

It isn't the fastest of tyres on the road, but then that isn't what it is designed for. Although not silent it is reasonably quiet, perhaps helped by the closely-packed centre tread. Head off the surfaced roads and the tyre really starts to deliver, with traction for climbing and braking impressing on virtually all tracks.

WTB_Resolute_3.jpg

In really slippery mud it works better than any other gravel tyre I have tested, and its climbing grip helped me conquer gradients on slippery tracks that look impossible.

Cornering

Cornering is equally good with a consistent feel on typical forest tracks, almost certainty due to the the constant height of the tread as it moves around the tyre. In the mud it slides a little, but I still felt completely in control. The wider gaps in the tread away from the centre clear mud well, too. and keep working.

The edge knobs don't extent beyond the carcass, and this does make picking yourself out of muddy ruts a little harder, though.

Even in the stickiest of mud the limiting factor will likely be mud clearance of your frame, rather than the tyre itself – unfortunately this 42mm width is the only one available, so it'll either work or not.

The only times grip was ever an issue during the test was with the rear unweighted, when climbing slippery tracks out of the saddle – to be expected – and on steep grass. Even here, though, it's still better than most other tyres.

Punctures

The addition of the SG2 puncture protection layer means weight is up from 460g to 550g for the 700x42 size. It's likely the extra ruggedness is going to be a much bigger appeal to riders than the lower weight of the standard version, however.

To date neither the Resolute nor the SG2 version of the WTB Byway we tested have suffered any punctures. Some of that is luck, surely, but it's still extremely promising, especially as the standard Resolute isn't noted for being the most puncture resistant in the first place.

WTB_Resolute_2.jpg

Value

At £55 the Resolute SG2 is actually decent value, simply because of its versatility and quality, but there are cheaper options. The Specialized Rhombus Pro 2Bliss Ready offers a similar widely-spaced tread and all-round grip for £42, for instance, and it's only slightly heavier at 579g.

For riders who hate changing tyres as the conditions change, the WTB Resolute SG2 will really appeal. It gives consistent, reliable grip whether it's wet or dry, can handle pretty low pressures and is impressively resilient.

So long as the single 42mm width leaves enough mud clearnance in your frame, it's a strong contender for near year-round use.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
panaracer-gravelking-sk-tyre-4.jpg
Tan side walls or not the choice is yours....
Panaracer GravelKing SK Tyre £39.99
Test report WTB Resolute TCS Light SG2 tyre review £55.00 X
Tyres

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

1 comments

1 day 5 hours ago

The non-SG2 casing is the daintiest tyre I've ever known. You can puncture it from 3 yards away by spitting watermelon seeds at it. Yet still I've ridden them all winter 'cos they are so good otherwise. Might have to buy some SG2s for next winter. The weight wont me much more once you factor in the literal dozens of patches on my non SG2s.crying

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£64.99
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet 2020 - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
News
west-kernow-way-picture-credit-cycling-uk.jpeg
Cycling UK unveils new 150-mile off-road route for Cornwall
West Kernow Way is fourth long-distance trail devised by the charity and will be ready to ride in September
News
2021 kona libre el hero 1.jpg
First Look: 2021 Kona Libre EL
Kona's much loved Libre gets the e-bike treatment and we've got one on test
Review
2021 Crankbrothers Mallet DH shoes-1.jpg
Crankbrothers Mallet Boa clipless shoes review £180.00
Comfortable, usefully weatherproof and robust – but a bit warm, and expensive in this Boa version
News
2021 shimano deore xt linkglide hero 2.jpg
Shimano introduces Linkglide tech to Deore XT and Deore
New tech promises longer lasting drivetrains
Review
2021 leatt mtb 4.0 ultraweld hero.jpg
Leatt MTB 4.0 UltraWeld Jersey review £60.00
A very well-ventilated jersey perfect for hot summer days, if a bit tight around the torso
Review
2021 Straight Cut Bagel Bar handlebag
Straight Cut Bagel Bar Bag review £70.00
Well made, very weatherproof and extremely stable – well worth the asking price
News
WHY cycles cover.jpg
Cyclorise announces the distribution of Why Cycles
Why Cycles brings belt drive compatible, bikepacking ready titanium gravel and mountain bikes
Review
2021 crankbrothers highline 7 hero.jpg
Crankbrothers Highline 7 dropper post review £285.00
A lusciously smooth, ruggedly built and reliable dropper - shame the equally brilliant lever is extra, though