Lezyne Super SV 23 multitool review £63.00
An impressively comprehensive tool for its size let down by soft Torx bits and high price
2022 lezyne super sv 23 multitool hero.jpg
|
Sep 7 2022
|
Tools - multitools
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Great range of tools
  • Small but useful size
  • Sleek
What's not?
  • Torx bits need a rethink
  • Expensive
  • Re-tightened the tool requires two identical Torx keys
Buy if...
You have a bit of cash to spend on a very comprehensive multitool and rarely use Torx bits

Lezyne’s Super SV 23 is a bike repair powerhouse. It comes equipped with almost everything you’ll need for most trailside mishaps, making it one of the best multitools for mountain and gravel bikes. For the most part, it’s a pleasure to use, however, I’ve found some of the tools to be a little soft, and easy to round. It’s also quite expensive.

2022 lezyne super sv 23 multitool tools.jpg

Lezyne Super SV 23 – Features

Living up to its name, the Super SV 23 comes with 23 tools with Allen bits ranging from 2mm up to 8mm. There’s then Torx 10 up to 30 with a Phillips screwdriver and a chain tool. All of that is pretty standard for most multitools, but this one has a rotor truing fork, disc brake wedge, and a bottle opener built into one piece of steel.

> Buy now: Lezyne Super SV23 Multi Tool from Merlin Cycles for £49.99

2022 lezyne super sv 23 multitool tubeless repair.jpg
2022 lezyne super sv 23 multitool tubeless repair.jpg, by Liam Mercer


There’s also a serrated tubeless plug insertion tool that’s accompanied by a plug carrier with space for two fat plugs, or even more thin ones. The chain tool has four spoke wrenches and there’s a handy quick link holder and a rubber band holding everything together.

All of this boasts a stainless steel build with a claimed weight of 156g though, in reality, it loses a gram on my scale. It measures 9cm in length, 5.2cm wide and 1.5cm deep which is an impressively pocketable size considering the number of tools on offer.

2022 lezyne super sv 23 multitool size.jpg

Lezyne Super SV 23 – In Use

The SV 23 is quite a wide chap but when turning bolts, its width never became a hindrance and actually, it offered an extra bit of leverage when undoing stubborn fixings. It's comfortable to use and only became a bit of a handful once the tools loosened with time. This is curable, but there’s a bit of oversight because you need two Torx keys of the same size to cinch it up. This has me fishing around for spare multitools to find a second Torx to get the job done.

2022 lezyne super sv 23 multitool pad spacer.jpg


While the mass of Allen and Torx bits are great, it’s thanks to everything else that the SV 23 becomes really useful. The inclusion of a small tubeless repair kit is mega handy and has saved my bacon more than once. The same goes for the disc brake wedge. Often, I nudge my front brake whilst loading my bike, so it’s incredibly useful to have this close to hand.

2022 lezyne super sv 23 multitool torx.jpg
2022 lezyne super sv 23 multitool torx.jpg, by Liam Mercer


However, when it comes to the stainless steel build, the Torx bits quickly come into question. When nipping up bolts with the correctly sized T25, the bit has rounded with impressively little force behind it, and since then it’s been rendered totally useless. Issues also arise with the T10 as it tapers, or rounds towards the end, stopping it from engaging properly with bolt heads.

All other Allen heads and the T30 have been absolutely fine in use.

Lezyne Super SV 23 – Verdict

Even though the SV 23 is absolutely packed with tools, £62 is quite an asking price. To compare, my favourite little tool, the Topeak Mini PT30 is £22 cheaper and it comes with almost everything you’ll find on the SV 23, bar the disc truing tool, built-in tubeless plug holder, and the bottle opener, although if you’re creative enough, anything can be a bottle opener.

The Mini PT30 is also smaller and comes in a neat neoprene case. You’ll just need to carry your tubeless plugs separately. It is weightier though, at 169g.

Then there’s Topeak’s Alien X at £55 which comes with a huge collection of tools, including quick link pliers and a valve core tool. Though this is built around a plastic build and it’s a chunky beast. What the Super SV 23 has that others don’t is the impressive array of tools in such a compact package.

If you’re looking for a multitool packed with features, a sleek aesthetic and a slim profile, the Lezyne SV 23 does a great job, but only if you don’t use Torx bolts too often and don’t mind dropping the cash.

Test report Lezyne Super SV 23 multitool review £63.00 X
Tools - multitools

Product purpose: 

Lezyne says, "The Super SV stainless bike multi-tool is the ultimate ride repair tool, developed specifically for today’s modern bicycles. Its ergonomic machined-aluminum side plates offer extra leverage and an integrated magnetic holder for a spare quick link. Each tool bit is meticulously machined from high-grade stainless steel and crafted to be as compact and lightweight as possible. Available in two configurations, with one offering an integrated tubeless tire repair kit, the Super SV series is ideal for any mountain biker or road cyclist looking for the best, corrosion-free multi-tool." I agree with this but Torx bits need to be stronger and better designed.

Build extra: 

HEX 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8MM, TORX T10/T25/T30, PHILLIPS, CHAIN BREAKER, 8/10MM WRENCH, 4 SPOKE WRENCHES, TUBELESS TIRE PLUG KIT. Alloy sides.

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

It is put together nicely and it looks great. Loving the band that keeps everything togther.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

A great number of tools in a relatively small and light package but Torx bits are soft and need to be tougher.

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

No corrosion present at all but Torx bits need to be tougher.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

Not bad considering the number of tools it has.

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

While a little larger than many tools, it offers good leverage and plenty to hold on to.

product value 

Product value extra: 

Expensive for what it is. There are cheaper tools with as many or more features.

Overall performance: 

It's a great tool that's stayed with me for almost every ride. It's just disappointing that the Torx bits were so quick to round.

Product likes: 

Range of tools, shape and weight.

Product dislikes: 

Soft Torx bits, price, and how it needs two identical tools to tighten.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

No

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

A great tool but not without a few issues and a high price.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

