Lezyne CNC Tubeless Drive mini pump review £87.00
A one-stop shop for all trailside tyre inflation and repair needs
2022 lezyne cnc tubeless drive hero.jpg
|
Aug 26 2022
|
Pumps and CO2 inflators
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Impressively efficient
  • Carries a lot of repair power in a small package
  • Excellent built quality
What's not?
  • Expensive
  • Weighty
  • Missing a valve core remover
Buy if...
you like to carry as little as possible but want a lot of repair power

Featuring a seriously high-quality build, Lezyne’s CNC Tubeless Drive can kill three birds with one stone, which makes it a frontunner among the best mini bike pumps. It’s a hand pump, CO2 inflator and tubeless repair kit in one small package. Such convenience, however, comes at quite the cost and it’s not without a weight penalty either.

Lezyne CNC Tubeless Drive - Technical details

The Lezyne CNC Tubeless Drive utilises CNC aluminium construction with a long hose that wraps around the handle of the pump and a flippable chuck, or valve head that fits to either Presta valves, or valves with a Presta core removed. The hand pump itself is capable of inflating tyres up to 30psi, or 2 Bar - plenty for most mountain bikers.

2022 lezyne cnc tubeless drive contents.jpg

Visually, it looks like a humble mini pump but what really matters takes place inside as the pump is home a CO2 inflator with a 25g cartridge (included) and a full tubeless tyre repair kit with five plugs. If all of that sounds weighty, you’d be right because this all tips the scales at 285g (even though Lezyne reckons it weighs 276g).

But, it does come in quite a compact package, measuring 173mm in length – Small enough to fit into nearly any pack.

Lezyne CNC Tubeless Drive – Performance

There’s quite a lot to unpack here, so let’s begin by taking the thing apart. Unwrapping the pump to reveal the tubeless repair kit and tubeless inflator is a very easy task, there are even instructions printed on the side in case. Simply unscrew and unhook the hose from its mount, unscrew the collar at the top of the pump and then unscrew the cap. Then the inflator and repair kit pulls out. From here, you’ll just need to unscrew the tubeless inflator from the centre of the cap and you’re good to go.

2022 lezyne cnc tubeless drive base.jpg


A somewhat unexpected benefit to the inner housing is the fact that it’s unlikely you’ll get those tubeless slugs covered in muck. Though, for extra peace of mind, they are wrapped in plastic. There's also space in this compartment for a tyre boot and extra small things like cash.

Ergonomically, the off-centre tubeless fork can be a little weird but this is mostly remedied thanks to that collar we unscrewed earlier. This can be screwed onto the outer side of the cap, offering much more of a handle when reaming punctures and forcing rubber slugs in.

2022 lezyne cnc tubeless drive cap.jpg
2022 lezyne cnc tubeless drive cap.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The CO2 inflator is a simple push-on type. Tighten the included cartridge til it cracks and push it onto a valve to inflate a tyre. It’s simple in use but it would be good to see some kind of cover as cartridges get super cold while they release their pressure, which can cause freeze burns. Perhaps this was the compromise in order to store more inside the tool. As someone who is usually riding with gloves, I can forgive Lezyne for this oversight.

The pump itself is really impressive. To my surprise, it’s reasonably efficient. It’s not Topeak Mountain TT_G-efficient but all things considered, the CNC Tubeless Drive got my large, 29x2.6in tyres up to a happy get-me-home pressure without an incredible amount of effort.

2022 lezyne cnc tubeless drive extend.jpg
2022 lezyne cnc tubeless drive extend.jpg, by Liam Mercer


There is some resistance in the stroke, which can get tiring after a while but, for what the pump offers, it’s a very welcome compromise. Though, if it were to be too much, you could just flip the chuck at the end of the hose and remove your valve core. This ups the efficiency and makes for an easier time pumping. Though, what is missing is a valve core remover, which would be mega handy on a pump of this nature.

2022 lezyne cnc tubeless drive chuck.jpg
2022 lezyne cnc tubeless drive chuck.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Lezyne has designed the flippable chuck so that it fits Presta only, but it can thread onto a valve core, or a valve outer with the core removed. The brand says that this is to help with tubeless inflation. Yep - I never expected something this small to work either but the CNC Tubeless Drive surprised yet again and did the job with very little effort (although I wouldn't want to use this for every tubeless setup). However, this was done on a perfect rim. If there were any dents or if the tyre and rim combo were particularly loose, I'm certain it would be a struggle - but that's why there's a CO2 inflator included.

Lezyne CNC Tubeless Drive - Verdict

It’s impressive just how much Lezyne has managed to pack into such a small little pump while keeping it so efficient. It completely takes away the need to carry a tubeless repair kit, CO2 inflator and a mini pump separately as it’s all of these in one. It’s not cheap, however.

If we go back to the aforementioned Topeak Mountain TT_G (recently renamed to Mountain DA) this is a much more efficient pump as it delivers air through both strokes. It is larger but it costs £37. You can then buy Muc-Off’s Puncture Plug repair kit for £13 and Granite Design’s Punk CO2 Inflator for £20. All of that does the same things as the CNC Tubeless Drive and arguably, they all do them better but you will be carrying three different bits of kit separately and it’ll weigh more in comparison.

The Lezyne CNC Tubeless drive isn’t the only option that combines a pump and a CO2 inflator as Crankbrothers’ HV (HP version reviewed here) comes with an inflator hidden inside, too. It costs a fair chunk less at £45 and setting itself apart from Lezyne’s offering is that it comes with a pressure gauge, which is definitely useful. Though with this one, you’ll need to find somewhere else to store the CO2 canister and you’ll need need to carry a standalone tubeless repair kit.

As someone who tries to ride with as minimal kit as possible, the Lezyne CNC Tubeless Drive is an absolute no-brainer as it neatly hides and provides three essential tools in one small but mighty package. Because of that, it absolutely lives up to its asking price. The hand pump’s efficiency is just a very welcome bonus. Because it appeals to the minimalist rider in me, it's earned a permanent spot in my hip pack and is my recommendation when it comes to best mini bike pumps.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Airshot 1.jpg
The Airshot, easy tubless tyre inflation
Airshot Tubeless Inflator £50.00
Test report Lezyne CNC Tubeless Drive mini pump review £87.00 X
Pumps and CO2 inflators

Product purpose: 

Lezyne says, "The CNC Tubeless Drive is an innovative 3-in-1 mountain bike hand pump engineered for high-volume tubeless tire repair and inflation. The compact system combines a tubeless tire repair kit, CO2 inflator, and a high-volume hand pump—all conveniently housed in a lightweight machined aluminum construction. This allows for quick trailside repair. Its long hose, overlapping handle, and high volume design provides efficient inflation for up to 30 PSI (2 BAR)." I can only agree with this. It's for those who want to carry minimally but require all of the repair option.

Build extra: 

CNC alloy build with external hose.

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

It's built very, very well though a valve core remover is missing. This seems like a no-brainer for a pump like this.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

It's impressively efficient and can inflate tubeless either with the CO2 inflator or the hand pump itself. It's small enough to fit into a range of bags, too.

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

No issues so far and if there were, the pump is serviceable with parts available from Lezyne.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

It is weighty compared to other hand pumps but it carries stuff inside. This can be forgiven.

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

There is some resistance in the stroke to fatigue can set in but it's efficient enough not to become too much of an issue.

product value 

Product value extra: 

It's a tough one. It's certainly more expensive but it offers what a lot of other mini pumps don't. You can buy a pump, CO2 inflator and tubeless repair kit cheaper, but then you're carrying three seperate things which can be tough on the space concious.

Overall performance: 

It's an excellent, nearly flawless pump that'll please any mountain bike rider.

Product likes: 

Efficiency, high quality build, the stuff it carries.

Product dislikes: 

Weight, price and missing valve core remover.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes - Especially if on sale

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

A cracking product with a high build quality, easy usability and multiple, very useful, functions.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5, Core Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£98
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£119.99
-25%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£60.8
-56%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£53.49
-17%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£255
Buy now
Review
2022 tubolight HD EVO hero .jpg
Tubolight EVO HD tyre insert review £80.00
Excellent performance and weight for the money
Feature
Jade Sellick RAB CNDR-5083.jpg
Waterproof cycling clothing - everything you need to know
What to look for when buying waterproof cycling clothing - and how to look after it
Review
2022 lezyne pressure over drive pump hero.jpg
Lezyne Pressure Over Drive tubeless track pump review £150.00
A well-built and reliable tubeless pump but not without a few flaws
Feature
GX_Eagle_Drivetrain_Black_RearDynamic_M.jpg
SRAM NX vs GX: which drivetrain is best for you?
Two budget drivetrain offerings coming in at different price points but what differentiates SRAM NX from GX?
Feature
2022 Uci mtb world champs - behind the scenes mechanics-25 - Chris H and Callum W
Behind the scenes with Team GBR's mechanics
A unique perspective looking at a day in the life of a World Championship bike mechanic
Review
2022 Muc-off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder.jpg
Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder & 44mm Valve Kit Review £34.99
A pricey yet great way to track your bike whereabouts - as long as the wheel is fitted
Review
2022 7mesh mens slab short hero.jpg
7Mesh Men's Slab Shorts review £120.00
High-quality and mega-comfortable shorts, though a bit too minimalist
Buying
Giant Revolt 1 Riding 4.jpg
Best gravel bikes under £1,500 - affordable off-road rides
Our selection of the best gravel bikes for those wanting to get into gravel riding without the massive expense