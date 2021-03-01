Muc-Off Puncture Plug Repair Kit review £13.00
A compact and easy get-me-home kit for all kinds of tubeless tyres
2020 muc off puncture plug repair kit hero.jpg
|
Mar 1 2021
|
Tools - portable
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Pouch keeps crud off of the plugs
  • Really easy to use
  • Comes with plenty of plugs
What's not?
  • Extra plugs are a little pricey
  • Not a permanent fix
Buy if...
You're looking for a cheap and easy way of fixing your tubeless tyres

The Muc-Off Puncture Plug Repair Kit comes as part of the brand's expanding tubeless tyre range. It’s cheap and very easy to use, but it’s only a ‘get me home’ fix rather than a full-on repair, and spares are a little spendy.

In the box you get the tool itself along with five fat plugs and five thin plugs, all of which fit into the supplied bag.

Rather handily, the plug tool doubles as a reamer, so you’re not carrying too many extra bits with you. There’s a cover for the fork end to stop any surprise stabbings.

2020 muc off puncture plug repair kit tool.jpg

The Puncture Plug Kit is seriously easy to use. Simply find your puncture, ream the hole, pop the best-sized plug into the fork of the tool and jam it in (just leave a bit of the plug poking out).

After a quick shake or spin, any sealant left inside the tyre then finishes off the job, and you’re left with a perfectly sealed tyre.

2020 muc off puncture plug repair kit tool slug in tyre.jpg

It must be said it isn’t much of a repair, and more of an emergency patch. The plugs can be pulled out under braking, so they’re not something to rely on over multiple rides. However, that’s the case with most tyre plug tools, and not a specific problem with this one.

2020 muc off puncture plug repair kit done.jpg

The Muc-Off Puncture Plug Repair Kit has found its way permanently into my bag. It’s small, light and its little pouch stops the plugs gathering up all the nasty that lives at the bottom of my pack. It’s quicker, easier and less messy than shoving in an inner tube, too. The only real downside is that replacement plugs are a little pricey at £5 a pack.

Tools - portable

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

