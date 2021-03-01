- Pouch keeps crud off of the plugs
- Really easy to use
- Comes with plenty of plugs
- Extra plugs are a little pricey
- Not a permanent fix
The Muc-Off Puncture Plug Repair Kit comes as part of the brand's expanding tubeless tyre range. It’s cheap and very easy to use, but it’s only a ‘get me home’ fix rather than a full-on repair, and spares are a little spendy.
In the box you get the tool itself along with five fat plugs and five thin plugs, all of which fit into the supplied bag.
Rather handily, the plug tool doubles as a reamer, so you’re not carrying too many extra bits with you. There’s a cover for the fork end to stop any surprise stabbings.
The Puncture Plug Kit is seriously easy to use. Simply find your puncture, ream the hole, pop the best-sized plug into the fork of the tool and jam it in (just leave a bit of the plug poking out).
After a quick shake or spin, any sealant left inside the tyre then finishes off the job, and you’re left with a perfectly sealed tyre.
It must be said it isn’t much of a repair, and more of an emergency patch. The plugs can be pulled out under braking, so they’re not something to rely on over multiple rides. However, that’s the case with most tyre plug tools, and not a specific problem with this one.
The Muc-Off Puncture Plug Repair Kit has found its way permanently into my bag. It’s small, light and its little pouch stops the plugs gathering up all the nasty that lives at the bottom of my pack. It’s quicker, easier and less messy than shoving in an inner tube, too. The only real downside is that replacement plugs are a little pricey at £5 a pack.
