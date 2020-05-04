Castelli women's Goccia Jersey FZ review £110.00
Stylish but rather basic warm jersey for the price – and needs windproofing
Castelli Goccia women's jersey-6.jpg
|
May 4 2020
|
Jerseys
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Stylish
  • Great quality
  • Stretchy and flattering
What's not?
  • Not windproof
  • Pricey
Buy if...
You love the look and don't mind the lack of windproofing

The Castelli Goccia Jersey FZ is a women's road and gravel top that works well for autumn, spring and cooler summer days. It's warm and fleecy and has great style, but it's not particularly windproof, lacks a few details and is expensive.

Made from Castelli's 'Warmer' fabric, the Goccia is a fleece backed item that's cosy but unfortunately not windproof. It doesn't get any DWR water resistant treatment either, so it's definitely one for mild and dry days – or layering beneath sturdier outers, if you can stand to hide those looks. I mostly rode in the Goccia in temperatures around 15 degrees, layering it over a base, or two underlayers when cooler.

The full length zipper is easy to use on the go with a large toggle and a smooth action. I didn't feel the need to zip the jersey up fully much at all – which is good, as there's no neck-protecting zip garage. It's the same straightforward affair at the cuffs, which are a good length but lack the fancy and effective shaping of the Trasparente.

Castelli Goccia women's jersey-2.jpg

A word on sizing: I'm a size 8 and found the Small a good fit. I do also fit medium Castelli kit if I want a roomier garment. 

Castelli Goccia women's jersey-1.jpg

At the rear are three simple pockets that extend into the tail of the jersey, which is also a good length and covers the back well. There's a small reflective panel and some silicone print to keep it all sitting smooth.

Castelli Goccia women's jersey-4.jpg

 

Castelli Goccia women's jersey-5.jpg

At £110 the Goccia is expensive given its rather basic design. For the price, I'd at least like to see the a zipped security pocket for a key or such like, given that this could conceivably be your outer layer for a considerable amount of the year. 

Castelli Goccia women's jersey-3.jpg

Other downsides? Even Castelli says, "Everyone will think you bought it just for the graphic," which they will and, newsflash, you did... there's no denying this is a good-looking top. Well, there is, but I will ignore you.

If you want something light and warm the Goccia Jersey FZ is a good choice, although the lack of windproofing does hurt its versatility – and as soon as the mercury goes past 15 degrees the fleece inner gets a little stifling. When conditions are right the Goccia is lovely (and looks lovely), but its operating window is fairly limited – and, unless you count the cut and styling as costs, it's undeniably expensive for what it is.

Jerseys

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

