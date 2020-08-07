7mesh Ashlu Merino Jersey review £130.00
Brilliantly comfortable and superb for long-distance adventures
2020 7Mesh Ashlu Merino Jersey.jpeg
|
Aug 7 2020
|
Jerseys
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Lush, light merino fabric
  • Pockets take even jackets and maps comfortably
  • Cool in the heat and warm in the cold
What's not?
  • Expensive
Buy if...
You like your long, cargo-heavy rides super-comfy

The 7mesh Ashlu Merino Jersey is a really versatile short-sleeved summer top that copes fantastically with 28˚C rides without overheating, yet stays warm when temperatures plummet and the rain arrives. The five pockets carry huge amounts comfortably, it's really well made and it's perfect for long or multiday rides. There's no denying that price makes it a serious investment, though.

Made from a superlight blend (89% merino / 11% nylon), the Ashlu features five pockets: two zippered, and three regular. They're larger than average and cope very well being stuffed with jackets, tubes, food, and phones thanks to a 'floating' design that's not tethered at the bottom.

The left-hand side zippered pocket is twice as large the right-hand, and can take stuff such as a six-inch Subway or an OS map... or both! The smaller zippered pocket is still large enough for a big phone in a Velopac case, too.

    2020 7Mesh Ashlu Merino Jersey back.jpeg

    7mesh call the floating pocket the ‘Anything pocket,’ as it takes practically anything without it pulling uncomfortably on the rest of the jersey. The pockets are a polyester/elastane mix, and after four months of almost daily use they haven’t sagged at all.

    2020 7Mesh Ashlu Merino Jersey - pockets 2.jpg

    One of the pluses of merino is its ability to air-dry and not stink, thanks to its natural antibacterial properties. The useability without constant washes is a good thing for the environment, and excellent for you and your friends on a multiday ride – although there's obviously a limit because sheep definitely smell... I can confirm the Ashlu is good for at least three days, however.

    2020 7Mesh Ashlu Merino Jersey - Anything pocket.jpeg

    Merino is also naturally UV protective, and the UPF 50 rating is another bonus for long days in the saddle. It's worth noting that 7mesh only uses mulesing-free wool, which is a good thing for sheep welfare as mulesing essentially involves skinning the thing's bum.

    2020 7Mesh Ashlu Merino Jersey - zipped pocket.jpeg

    The sizing is accurate and the fit is relaxed, with just enough stretch in the hem (and some silicone grippers) for it to stay in place. The collar is dropped at the front, which looks a little odd when you're standing, but it's is oh so comfortable in the saddle. The zip has a knotted pull which is easy to grip wearing gloves or not.

    The sleeves are decently long for good sun protection and warmth when needed, and all the stitching is exceptionally neat – prolonged use produced no frayed ends or wear at all.

    2020 7Mesh Ashlu Merino Jersey - Zip and Logo.jpeg

    The Ashlu jersey is an absolutely brilliant piece of kit, but then it should be for £130. Happily its exquisite design, excellent quality and brilliant performance mean it's a worthwhile investment, especially if you ride long days either as one-offs or consecutively.

    As a jersey for riding mile after mile in comfort with all sorts of stuff in the pockets, it’s the best I’ve used. It's very comfy, very well made and that capacious floating pocket is just brilliant.

    You may also like:

    BEST LIKE THIS...
    Madison Flux Enduro Jersey 1.jpg
    Madison Flux Enduro Women's Jersey in grey
    Madison Flux Enduro Women's Jersey £45.00
    Test report 7mesh Ashlu Merino Jersey review £130.00 X
    Jerseys

    Add comment

    Log in or register to post comments

    Find great off-road deals

    Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
    Merlin Cycles
    £59.99
    -33%
    Buy now
    Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
    Merlin Cycles
    £39
    -61%
    Buy now
    Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
    Wiggle
    £425.99
    -44%
    Buy now
    Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
    Wiggle
    £144
    -20%
    Buy now
    Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
    Wiggle
    £151.99
    -20%
    Buy now
    Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
    Merlin Cycles
    £59.99
    -33%
    Buy now
    Shimano Saint M820 Hydraulic Disc Brakes - I-spec B Compatible
    Evans Cycles
    £189.99
    Buy now
    Shimano XT M8000 I-Spec II Disc Brake Assembly - Left Hand Front Brake
    Evans Cycles
    £90.5
    -27%
    Buy now
    Shimano XTR M9020 Trail Hydraulic Disc Brake Set
    Evans Cycles
    £197.99
    -10%
    Buy now
    Shimano Zee M640 I-Spec-B Disc Brake and Lever Set
    Evans Cycles
    £130
    Buy now
    News
    2020 giant talon Trekking Green (1).jpg
    Giant updates the Talon for 2021
    Choice is the name of the game with the new Talon
    News
    2021 Liv Devote gravel bike 3.jpg
    Liv Cycling create the Devote women's gravel bike
    Five women's bikes, starting at just over 1k
    News
    2021-Canyon-Grand-Canyon-ON-AL-9-first-look-review-104.jpg
    First Look: Canyon Grand Canyon:ON AL9.0
    Keenly priced e-MTB hardtail with Shimano drive system
    News
    FiveCool2.jpg
    5 cool things from Endura, Schwalbe, Sprung & Crank Brothers
    New MT500 full face lid plus redesigned pedals and more....
    Review
    2020 Leatt DBX 4.0 V20.1 hero.jpg
    Leatt DBX 4.0 V20.1 helmet review £185.00
    Comfortable, protective and cool, but could use an adjustable visor
    News
    2020 Sonder Signal Steel hero.jpg
    Sonder unveil the Signal Steel
    Bringing the Signal Ti to a nicer price point
    Review
    Michelin Wild AM Competition Line 2-6 tyre 2020 review 3.jpeg
    Michelin Wild AM Competition Line tyre review £48.00
    Fast-rolling but too fragile and gripless to inspire confidence
    Buying
    Troy-Lee-Designs-A2-MIPS-helmet-100.jpg
    Buyer's guide: mountain bike helmets
    Everything you need to know before buying a helmet