Alpinestars Cascade Warm Tech gloves review £50.00
Warm and comfy gloves, but a little short-cuffed and vulnerable to rain
alpinestars-cascade-glove-review-1.jpg
|
Feb 19 2020
|
Gloves
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Great cold and dry weather performance
What's not?
  • Not waterproof
  • Cuff could be longer
Buy if...
You want warm hands without bulky insulation on dry days

The Alpinestars Cascade is a warm and comfy winter glove that makes good use of its Primaloft insulation, and for cold and dry rides it's only let down by a slightly short cuff and the lack of a snot pad. It soaks through rapidly in rain, however, and while it stays fairly warm it gets heavy – and wearing wet gloves is never that pleasant.

The Clarino palm gets additional layers in the high-wear spots – inner thumb, the outer edge and the beneath your knuckles – and while they aren’t padded, it does add useful substance to the palm. There's a stretchy fabric between to aid thumb mobility, and the panels are double-stitched for strength.

 

The Clarino is pretty good for grip, with a good bar feel, but the Cascade Warm Tech isn't waterproof and soaks through pretty quickly in anything heavier than mist or light showers. On the upside, they don’t hold water too much and remain pretty warm thanks to good insulation (and a degree of windproofing) from the Primaloft covering the back of the hand. On the downside, they get heavy when sodden.

It's worth noting that Alpinestars also do the Cascade WP Tech glove, which is a claimed 100 percent waterproof, for £10 more than these.

Back to this Warm Tech, which is supposed to be touchscreen compatible on the fingertips, but as far as I can tell is not. The glove is nicely shaped and actually feels better when gripped around the bars, and its trail-weight feel (as opposed to the deadening bulk of a full-on winter glove) is a positive for more technical trails, as the bar feel isn't compromised.

alpinestars-cascade-glove-review-5.jpg

Unfortunately, the cuff is a touch short for overlapping with sleeves, and the tab for pulling them on is hard to grab. The cord of reflective material is a rather token effort that doesn't add much meaningful visibility, while the Cascade also lacks a soft nose wipe section. That really doesn't help on cold winter rides.

Sizing is good for a fairly close fit – size up if you want to run liners – and on dry days the Cascade keeps you warm while adding little to no bulk. It doesn't cope well with rain, however, and the unreliable seal that short cuff gives with your sleeves really limit their effectiveness.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Specialized Wms Grail Gloves-1.jpg
Specialized Women's Grail Gloves
Specialized Women's Grail Gloves £35.00
Test report Alpinestars Cascade Warm Tech gloves review £50.00 X
Gloves

Author block

Jim Clarkson's picture

Jim Clarkson

Sussex based mostly mountain biking type, with the odd foray into gravel, 'cross and even road. Fuelled by coffee and porridge. Driver of Van. Known to race at times. Happy place being out the door and in the hills - local or further afield, all is good with two wheels in the dirt. 

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Giro Montaro MIPS MTB Helmet - Special Offer - Matte Flame / Small / 51cm / 55cm
Merlin Cycles
£69
-54%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-25%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£149.99
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£159.99
-55%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Mavic Crossmax Elite Wheelset - 27.5" XD - Boost | Wheel Sets
Wiggle
£324
-35%
Buy now
Feature
or-feature podcasts.jpg
The best cycling podcasts
Mountain bike, road and gravel bike chat you need to listen to
News
tornado attack II.jpg
Tornado Bicycles launches with its first model - The Attack
New bike brand kicks off with budget friendly trail bike
News
bespoked-2019-picture-credit-ben-broomfield.jpg
Bespoked release exhibitor list for 10th anniversary show
Get tickets now to see the best of British framebuilding
News
Grinduro Wales 2020 header
Grinduro gravel enduro comes to Wales this July
Entries now open for Welsh gravel race
News
FiveCool2muc-off header.jpg
5 cool things from Muc-Off, Crankbrothers and more
New Muc-Off pack, plus MTB wheels and other workshop goodies
Review
661-DBO-knee-pad-review-2020-100.jpg
661 DBO knee pad review £70.00
Good value knee pads that deliver plenty of comfort and protection
News
The MERIDA EX Enduro8.jpeg
The Merida EX Enduro returns for 2020
Three day, all inclusive enduro stage race near Minehead
News
Muc off technical riding clothes.jpg
Muc-Off launches waterproof technical range of riding kit
Including waterproof jacket and shorts