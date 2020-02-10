Endura Strike II winter glove review £33.00
A thoughtfully-designed winter glove for seriously nasty weather
Endura Strike II hero
|
Feb 10 2020
|
Gloves
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Super warm
  • Comfortable even when sweaty
  • Long cuff gives a good warm seal
What's not?
  • Gel-padded palm can get a bit uncomfortable
  • Bulk can lead to some arm pump
Buy if...
You get cold hands easily or regularly ride when it's sub-zero

The Strike II is Endura's waterproof winter glove to suit all riding disciplines. The effective mix of materials make the Strike II a comfortable, warm and waterproof choice when the weather really deteriorates, but they’re best left for the coldest of days.

Central to the Strike II's performance is its seam-sealed internal membrane, which is waterproof and breathable. There's also an outer membrane made from a windproof stretch fabric and, inside the glove, there’s a warm fleece inner that's fast-drying in case anything manages to make its way through.

The synthetic leather palm gets Endura's signature gel padding, and an extra-long cuff gives both an extra bit of insulation and a good, easy seal with your jacket. Terry cloth along the whole index finger can deal with the runniest of noses.

Endura Strike II back

Off the bars, the Strike IIs are comfortable and the fleece inner feels warm as soon as you slide them on. It takes a little bit of wiggling to get the inner to sit properly, but these gloves are an instantly cosy place for your hands.

Endura Strike II palm

The cosiness continues while riding, but they're not without issues. After an hour or two of riding the gel pads are noticeable, and they left me with dull aches after a while – their shaping and placement isn't quite right. Also, the bulk of the Strike IIs, and the extra resistance that creates, saw me develop a touch of arm pump on long rides.

Of course, this bulk translates into some serious warmth when it’s really cold, which can be especially welcome on rides with long grinds where your hands aren't doing much.

I’ve ridden these gloves at temperatures down to around 4 degrees, and that’s still too warm for the intentions of the Strike II. At this temperature, they get a tad sweaty under the cuff, though happily they stay comfortable even like this.

I wouldn’t want to wear them for many of the UK's typically grim yet mild winter days, and realistically they're best kept for when the mercury gets down to zero or below.

Endura Strike II cuff

Even with a touch of palm ache and that stickiness on mild days, the bar feel is impressive. There’s no hindrance when reaching for the brakes and, aside from the noticeably thicker palm, they’re not far off from the all-weather gloves that I usually wear. 

If you're prone to really cold hands or regularly ride in sub-zero temperatures, you'll be impressed with the Endura Strike II. It's an impressively dexterous glove with a great balance of warmth and bar feel. It's not an all-winter glove for more temperate climates, however, as it really is a bit too warm.

Gloves

