- Super warm
- Comfortable even when sweaty
- Long cuff gives a good warm seal
- Gel-padded palm can get a bit uncomfortable
- Bulk can lead to some arm pump
The Strike II is Endura's waterproof winter glove to suit all riding disciplines. The effective mix of materials make the Strike II a comfortable, warm and waterproof choice when the weather really deteriorates, but they’re best left for the coldest of days.
- Five tips to make winter cycling easier
- Five ways to survive winter riding if you hate mud
- How to set up your mountain bike for winter - top tips to get through the slop
Central to the Strike II's performance is its seam-sealed internal membrane, which is waterproof and breathable. There's also an outer membrane made from a windproof stretch fabric and, inside the glove, there’s a warm fleece inner that's fast-drying in case anything manages to make its way through.
The synthetic leather palm gets Endura's signature gel padding, and an extra-long cuff gives both an extra bit of insulation and a good, easy seal with your jacket. Terry cloth along the whole index finger can deal with the runniest of noses.
Off the bars, the Strike IIs are comfortable and the fleece inner feels warm as soon as you slide them on. It takes a little bit of wiggling to get the inner to sit properly, but these gloves are an instantly cosy place for your hands.
The cosiness continues while riding, but they're not without issues. After an hour or two of riding the gel pads are noticeable, and they left me with dull aches after a while – their shaping and placement isn't quite right. Also, the bulk of the Strike IIs, and the extra resistance that creates, saw me develop a touch of arm pump on long rides.
Of course, this bulk translates into some serious warmth when it’s really cold, which can be especially welcome on rides with long grinds where your hands aren't doing much.
I’ve ridden these gloves at temperatures down to around 4 degrees, and that’s still too warm for the intentions of the Strike II. At this temperature, they get a tad sweaty under the cuff, though happily they stay comfortable even like this.
I wouldn’t want to wear them for many of the UK's typically grim yet mild winter days, and realistically they're best kept for when the mercury gets down to zero or below.
Even with a touch of palm ache and that stickiness on mild days, the bar feel is impressive. There’s no hindrance when reaching for the brakes and, aside from the noticeably thicker palm, they’re not far off from the all-weather gloves that I usually wear.
If you're prone to really cold hands or regularly ride in sub-zero temperatures, you'll be impressed with the Endura Strike II. It's an impressively dexterous glove with a great balance of warmth and bar feel. It's not an all-winter glove for more temperate climates, however, as it really is a bit too warm.
Add comment