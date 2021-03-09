- Great warmth for the weight
- Packs down small
- All recycled materials
- No XS size
- Generous fit
The Filoment vest from Alpkit is a down vest made from 100% recycled fabrics that gives excellent warmth for the weight and size. It is not cycling specific and the fit is generous, but it offers plenty of warmth for a reasonably small pack size and weight.
With almost all bike setups being limited on the amount of space available, having something that packs down small is really useful – and the Filoment scrunches into around 0.5 litres of space.
While Alpkit does not mention it, you can pack it neatly into its own chest pocket, meaning no extra bag is needed to stuff it into. The zip isn't perfectly designed for this, but works well enough and it's quick and easy to do.
It has some really useful features that make it a good option for cycling, including a PFC-free durable water repellent (DWR) covering. It's also made from 100% recycled materials – even the 630 fill-power down has been used before.
Alpkit offers sizes from Small to XXL, and it's worth noting that the sizing is generous – no doubt to fit over bulky garments for things like hiking. For riding, given our generally far slimmer clothing, it's a good idea to look at sizing down.
At 231g is size small the weight is good for a down-filled vest, being lower than anything else you are likely to find at a similar price. For instance, Rab's Microlight Down Gilet is 308g and £130, so the Alpkit stacks up well.
There are lighter options still from specialist companies such as PHD Designs and Yeti, but those are considerably more at over £200.
Warmth is more than adequate for three-seasons use, with only winter likely to push its insulation too far.
As a extra layer for bikepacking, especially when at camp, the Filoment is a great option with good warmth and low weight and pack size. So long as you either want a fairly loose fit or don't need to go lower than size small, it's a great option.
