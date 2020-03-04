TORQ Explore Flapjack review £1.70
A tasty treat that brings home comforts to the trail
Torq explore group
|
Mar 4 2020
|
Energy and recovery bars
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • All flavours taste great
  • Organic and vegan friendly
  • Easily packable size
What's not?
  • Sticky on hands and gloves
  • Quite chewy
Buy if...
You want a tasty but small energy boost

TORQ's Explore Flapjacks are organic, vegan snacks that provide winningly homely delights while out on your adventures. The three flavours provide a decent boost while tasting pretty good, and they’re easy to pack thanks to their compact size.

Coming in three flavours – Apple Strudel, Carrot Cake and Ginger Cake – each option follows a similar recipe that mainly involves organic jumbo oats, golden syrup and brown sugar. Good for energy and taste.

It’s nice to see that TORQ has also thrown little bits of fruit and veg into each one too. All this, plus the handful of other natural ingredients in each bar, has earned the Explore Flapjacks certification from the Organic Soil Association. 

Torq explore apple

The flapjack is pretty chewy and the syrup is very noticeable, leaving some residue on the hand, but it’s pleasant in the mouth. It's pretty hardpacked, so the Explore holds its shape well when stuffed into a pack, instead of emerging a mangled, bent-up mess when you need it. They’re also reasonably small and flat, so they’re super easy to stash.

All three flavours – although very sweet – are super tasty, and they mimic the desserts they're named for very well. Our recommendation is the Apple Strudel, which proved a firm favourite.

Torq explore carrot

If you buy directly from TORQ you're looking at boxes of 20 for £33, though the benefit is that TORQ lets you select how many of each flavour you want in there.

Torq explore ginger

While the Explore Flapjacks don’t offer the same performance benefits and energy boosts as dedicated gels, they bring some home comforts to the trail. They’re filling enough for longer rides and provide a perfectly adequate energy boost when it’s really needed. Each flavour is tasty – however, if you’re looking to fuel quickly, you might want to look elsewhere.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Veloforte-Di-Bosco-bar-review-100.jpg
Veloforte Di Bosco bar review £2.33
Test report TORQ Explore Flapjack review £1.70 X
Energy and recovery bars

1 comments

2 days 3 hours ago

How can you say this is 4.5 stars for value when you can EASILY make a whole tray of the same recipe for about £1.50?

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£249.99
-47%
Buy now
Giro Montaro MIPS MTB Helmet - Special Offer - Matte Flame / Small / 51cm / 55cm
Merlin Cycles
£69
-54%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£149.99
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£159.99
-55%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Review
Dakine Reserve women's windbreaker jacket-1.jpg
Dakine Reserve Women's Windbreaker Jacket review £84.00
Tough, windproof hoodie with casual styling, but not that breathable
News
Marston lodge.jpg
Mountain Mayhem venue Marston Lodge tease 24hr race
On the same weekend as 'Coronavirus cancelled' event
Review
Sector 9i hero
Sector 9i wheelset review £1100.00
A very light, stiff and reliable carbon wheelset
Buying
or-best winter trousers.jpg
Best tested winter mountain bike trousers
Great winter pants we've worn and reviewed
News
FiveCool2 header.png
5 cool things from Vitus, Smith, Bianchi and more
Brand new lid and a trail bike at pocket friendly prices
News
enduro2-les-arcs-9.jpg
Entries for pairs race Enduro2 Les Arcs 2020 open
Race with a buddy in this big mountain, multi-day enduro
News
Planet X Lidl.png
Planet X go head to head with Lidl
For the best priced bikepacking bags
News
leatt dbx 3.0 granite.jpeg
Leatt launch all new DBX shoe range
New range of flat and clip-in shoes