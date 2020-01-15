Peaty's Disc Brake Cleaner review £8.00
Super-effective yet biodegradeable disc cleaner
peatys-disc-brake-cleaner-review.jpg
Jan 15 2020
Cleaning products
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Works brilliantly
  • Biodegradable
What's not?
  • Not much
Buy if...
You need to give your disc brakes some care

Peaty's Disc Brake Cleaner is a really effective way of getting grease and squeaky filth off your discs, safe in the knowledge that it's not going to contaminate your pads. It's biodegradable, so it won't contaminate anything else – though it's not made from peat, in case you were wondering, but named for legendary downhiller Steve Peat. It's his brand. 

This stubby little 400ml can packs an effective punch of quick-drying solvent which really cleans away muck. One blast takes away a lot of the oils or grease, and a second spray clears almost everything.

It’s got a pretty strong smell of solvent, so it's not for confined spaces, and (as per the instruction), a drip tray is crucial. I experimented with chains and rear cogs in the tray, to see how much grease it’d take off - turns out a fair bit. Whilst not a chain degreaser, it's a handy second use of what is a fairly disposable product.

It’s a handy addition to the workshop/cleaning bucket, and if a spray of this doesn't fix your squealing brakes, then the problem is more serious.

The can lasts well, even with my liberal usage on every bike with discs, as a quick spray does a good job, with a scrub between sprays on really bad brakes being all that's needed. One thing of note, is that it’s best not got on skin – it takes the oils out of that, too, and leaves it dry and prone to cracking. Use gloves or be super careful.

The cans are colour-coded so you don't spray one of Peaty's other products in the wrong place, though it's a fairly subtle coloured ring, so it's probably better to read the label (even if Peaty himself famously seemed fondest of cans with Stella written on them).

Peaty's Disc Brake Cleaner is a pretty cheap and handy product, rapidly scours unwanted filth from your all-important brakes, is biodegradable, and – best of all – will make you world champion-fast. Probably.

Cleaning products

Author block

Jim Clarkson's picture

Jim Clarkson

Sussex based mostly mountain biking type, with the odd foray into gravel, 'cross and even road. Fuelled by coffee and porridge. Driver of Van. Known to race at times. Happy place being out the door and in the hills - local or further afield, all is good with two wheels in the dirt. 

2 comments

Rachael Gurney's picture
4 days 7 hours ago

Cutter wrote:

 

Hope it works better than his tubeless tyre sealant that uses glitter as the hole sealing particles. Unfortunately it doesn't seal holes, not even small holes. Had to resort to a tube to get home. It was Christmas Eve, so the glitter that got stuck to everything was at least festive. Once returned home, washed the tyre out, stuck some Stan's Race sealant in, one spin and sealed. Sorry, this hasn't got anything to do with the brake cleaner, but I feel better for getting it off my chest. Thank you.

 

 

Our pleasure! Wink

1 week 1 day ago

Hope it works better than his tubeless tyre sealant that uses glitter as the hole sealing particles. Unfortunately it doesn't seal holes, not even small holes. Had to resort to a tube to get home. It was Christmas Eve, so the glitter that got stuck to everything was at least festive. Once returned home, washed the tyre out, stuck some Stan's Race sealant in, one spin and sealed. Sorry, this hasn't got anything to do with the brake cleaner, but I feel better for getting it off my chest. Thank you.

