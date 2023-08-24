YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike review £3,800.00
Fast, dynamic and properly capable on technical trails – the YT Szepter truly is the mountain biker’s gravel bike
YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike
|
Aug 24 2023
|
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Superb value for money
  • Gravity-orientated long and slack geometry
  • Super compliant ride quality
What's not?
  • Limited colourways
  • Integrated mudguards are polarising in appearance
Buy if...
you want a capable, affordable and super-fun-to-ride gravel bike.

I first sampled the YT Szepter gravel bike in San Clemente, USA, at the bike’s international debut late last year. It impressed me on all fronts and made mince meat of the route mapped out for us but an objective assessment would mean testing it here in the UK, too. The terrain on offer in and around the Surrey Hills – where I do the bulk of my off-road riding – is slower and more technical than the open expanses of California and I was keen to see how it would do in this predominantly wet and slippery terrain. ​So when YT offered off.road.cc a long-term Szepter to use for six months, we obliged.​

YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike - Technical details

The Szepter is YT’s first foray into the drop-bar market, a move which took many ardent fans by surprise – me included. The Szepter, however, is not merely a gravel bike festooned in YT logos but a cleverly thought-out machine that embodies the true ethos of the German company. As a result, the geometry is less racy than the current crop of best gravel bike protagonists – and I like that because YT has done its own thing here, which neither waters down nor affects the brand’s gravity-orientated reputation.

YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike
YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike, by Aaron Borrill


The bike and its geometry were designed around the idea of a 40mm fork – no afterthoughts here. To ensure the front end played nicely with the front suspension, YT’s designers reduced the head tube to compensate for the added height afforded by the fork. It certainly has a long and sack theme going on and this is reflected in the geometry.

Looking at the numbers, the YT Szepter takes on very much a hardtail mountain bike-like facade. The numbers of the medium test bike pictured here corroborate this fact and are not too dissimilar to my Trek Procaliber hardtail. The Szepter gets a 69.4-degree head angle, 425mm chainstays, a reach figure of 393mm and a BB drop of 61mm. Not the raciest of numbers as far as gravel bikes go, no, but the stability and predictability of this set-up make it an absolute hoot to throw around on the trails. The Szepter comes out of the box with 42mm rubber but can accommodate a maximum tyre width of 45mm. While YT has explicitly stated the Szepter was never designed for touring or bikepacking, it does get a host of bottle bosses with a brace of two-bolt mounts under the top tube and multiple bottle cage mounting positions on the seat- and downtubes. Though polarising in appearance, it also gets a built-in rear and OEM-developed front mudguard; handy additions given the UK’s notoriously wet and muddy winters.

At 10.15kg (weighed on our scales) it’s not the lightest gravel bike around either but you don’t feel that ‘heft’ and I’ll touch on that a little more later. The frame itself weighs in at 1,400g (in a large) and is constructed from ultra-modulus carbon fibre. While it’s a pretty stiff affair, particularly around the BB area, YT has managed to add some compliance to the recipe by way of slim, dropped seat stays and angled dropouts.

YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike
YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike, by Aaron Borrill


Most of the cables are routed internally which makes for a pretty clean aesthetic. There are some exposed cables at the front but this is negligible. According to YT, full integration was considered during the R&D phase of the design process but the idea was scrapped owing to the complications that come with internal routing – especially in terms of plumbing brake hoses through the handlebar assembly.

Both the Core 3 and Core 4 are available in 1x configuration only and there’s no option to mount a front derailleur. 

YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike - Build and components

The YT Szepter comes in two distinct but similar build grades - the Core 3 and Core 4 pictured here. The Core 4 sits at the top of the range and comes with a luxurious mix of trick parts that complement the 1x drivetrain configuration. In terms of components, the Core 4 employs a SRAM Force AXS groupset, complete with XPLR cassette and rear derailleur. Of course, depending on the type of riding you do, this can be switched out for an Eagle AXS mullet which will unlock better gearing for climbing. 

YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike
YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike, by Aaron Borrill


With a 38T single chainring driving 10-44T cassette, the gearing ratio is spot on and ideal for the type of riding the Szepter was designed to undertake and conquer. Further bolstering the bike’s gnarly undertones are the RockShox Rudy Ultimate XPLR fork and Reverb AXS XPLR dropper post. Keeping things uniform and in line with the SRAM theme is the Zipp cockpit - a 70mm Course SL stem and 420mm handlebar configuration in this instance.

YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike
YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike, by Aaron Borrill


I feel the alloy wheels are a little at odds with the rest of the build. While the YT Szepter Core 4 comes outfitted in WTB Proterra Light i23 wheels - hardy rolling stock that proved to go the distance during our six-month test - a carbon wheelset would do wonders to unlock extra performance and significantly improve the bike’s unsprung weight. Perhaps, a pair of Zipp 303S wheels? 

The Szpeter is currently only available in two colourway options - machine light grey for the Core 4 and assault green for the Core 3. While I like both colours, the neutrality of an all-black livery would undoubtedly appeal to more riders.

YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike
YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike, by Aaron Borrill

YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike - Performance

For starters, it’s hard to ignore the overall comfort afforded by the Szepter’s chassis. It’s super compliant while offering stiffness in the important areas – around the bottom bracket and headtube. This stiffness is offset by the 40mm RockShox Rudy Ultimate XPLR fork and dropped seat stays at the rear. Even the Reverb AXS dropper absorbs a bit of trail chatter; simply touch the AXS controller and you’ll get rewarded with a hint of vertical compliance for when you’re negotiating corrugated surfaces. I can confirm I didn't use the dropper post - the trails I ride are neither steep nor gnarly enough and I guess my cross-country marathon-style mountain bike riding is the reason for my lack of dropper-post adoption.

YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike
YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike, by Aaron Borrill


Grip is always in abundance. I did use the stock wheel and 42c WTB Resolute tyre arrangement for a while but switched it out for Roval Terra CLX and 40c Schwalbe G-One RS tyres, the result of which positively transformed the bike’s performance. Maybe it was more a placebo effect than anything else, but the Szpeter felt more urgent and responded better to pedal inputs with the Rovals fitted. The stiffness of the wheels provided more confidence during aggressive descending manoeuvres but that’s probably also down to using the right tyre pressure (40/40psi front/rear at 61kg). The Szepter handles very much like a mountain bike and can hold its own on trails that other rigid gravel bikes have a hard time taming. 

Out on open gravel roads, it manages to keep a decent head of steam and, once up to speed, the 10kg weight doesn’t matter much. It’s only when negotiating steep non-technical climbs that you can feel the weight penalty but it more than makes up for it when the terrain gets bumpy or there’s the odd switchback thrown into the mix. In technical climbing situations where traction is king, the Szepter will easily outperform bikes such as the Cervelo Aspero, Specialized Diverge, Cannondale Topstone et al - it was designed for the rough stuff where its long, slack and low proportions and suspension arrangement help foster incredible traction regardless of which way the gradient is pointed.   

YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike
YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike, by Aaron Borrill


The SRAM Force AXS groupset is superb delivering sharp, precise shifting and feelsome braking that instils in the rider added levels of assurance when pushing hard on the descents. The riding position, too, is more akin to a mountain biker thanks to the short stem and shallow drop of the handlebar which prevents a crouched road-bike-like rider layout. This in itself, tends to balance out the weight distribution over both axles making for a planted and confidence-inspiring ride.

Does it need the dropper post? I’m inclined to say no although there are far more gifted – read technically skilled – riders out there that can utilise the full potential of the Szepter, where getting the post out of the way reduces the centre of gravity and improves descending speed. For me, it’s added weight and something I never use – despite having several dropper posts fitted to various bikes.

YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike
YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike, by Aaron Borrill

YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike - Verdict

My views of the YT Szepter gravel bike haven’t changed since riding it for the first time in California, USA. It’s an out-and-out trail slayer delivering a balance of speed and agility – and it’s very different to what’s currently available out there. In terms of options, the YT Szepter doesn’t have any direct rivals with the closest bikes being the Canyon Grail, Specialized Diverge STR or Lauf Seigla. 
 

At £3,800 the Szepter Core 4 represents great value for money. The Canyon Grail CF SL 7 eTap, at £3,550, comes close offering a race-inspired geometry and trick compliance features such as the hover-bar and seatpost but comes with no hydraulic suspension. That said, it does get better DT Swiss carbon wheels and two colourway options. The Lauf Seigla that Jamie tested is as unique as the Szepter with its leaf-sprung fork and leftfield colourway but it's a significantly pricier option at £4,180. The Specialized Diverge STR Expert is nearly double the price of the Szepter Core 4 at £7,000 - it offers both front and rear Future Shock suspension and higher-grade components. You’d need to spec down to the regular £3,300 Diverge Sport Carbon but then you’re only getting a front Future Shock, a SRAM Apex mechanical groupset and lesser componentry.

While it lacks the gravitas of more established brands, it’s hard to ignore the value and all-out hooliganism of the YT Szepter. It’s an amazingly fun bike to ride. YT Industries has done a commendable job here - the company hasn’t diluted its gravity-centred formula but rather repackaged it in a way that forces you to rethink everything you know about gravel biking. 

You might also like: 

BEST LIKE THIS...
Trek X-Caliber 9 2017
Trek X-Caliber 9 £900.00
Test report YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike review £3,800.00

About the bike

Tell us what the bike is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own : 

YT says: "The Szepter uproots all ideas of what a gravel bike should be. Leave your opinions at the door; this is the unruly sibling to gravel bikes of the past, built to redefine what is possible within the drop-bar genre. A tool with which to wield and rule over all terrain, the Szepter is gravel with a YT twist – reinvented for the modern-day gravity fiend."

State the frame material and method of construction. List the components used to build up the bike.: 

Tech specs

YT Szepter Core 4

Frame: Ultra-modulus carbon fibre
BB: SRAM DUB PF
Fork: Rockshox Rudy Ultimate XPLR 40mm
Stem: Zipp Service Course SL
Handlebar: Zipp Service Course SL XPLR
Crankset: SRAM Force1 Wide 38T
Cassette: SRAM XG1271 XPLR 10-44T
Derailleur: SRAM Force XPLR eTAP AXS
Brakes: SRAM Force eTAP AXS HRD with 180/160mm centreline rotors
Wheels: WTB Proterra Light i23
Tyres: WTB Resolute 700x42C
Seatpost: SRAM Reverb AXS XPLR
Saddle: SDG Bel-Air V3 Overland
Weight: 9.9kg

Frame & Fork

How much suspension travel does the fork have?: 

The Rockshox Rudy Ultimate XPLR has 40mm of travel.

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.: 

The overall comfort afforded by the Szepter’s chassis is hard to ignore. It’s super compliant while offering stiffness in the important areas – around the bottom bracket and headtube.

How was the bike in terms of sizing and angles? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size and intent?: 

Due to its gravity-focused underpinnings, the YT Szepter is very similar to hardtail mountain bikes such as the Trek Proclaimer when it comes to sizing and frame angles.

Overall rating for frame 

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?: 

Yes. the BB and head tube are super stiff without affecting overall compliance.

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame: 

Superb build quality which is something shared across YT's full stable of bikes.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame: 

The bike is designed around gravity riding. As a result, the geometry reflects these numbers with a 69.4-degree head angle, 425mm chainstays, a reach figure of 393mm and BB drop of 61mm.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame: 

Ultra-modulus carbon fibre

Riding

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?: 

Efficient and responsive to pedal inputs.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively, neutral or unresponsive?: 

Complete with 70mm stem, the bike has lively, fast-reacting steering.

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?: 

Super predictable and confidence inspiring.

Rate the bike for sprinting: 

Any comments on sprinting?: 

the 10kg weight slows it down a little.

Rate the bike for high speed descending 

Any comments on high speed descending?: 

Feels like a mountain bike.

Rate the bike for technical descending: 

Any comments on technical descending?: 

Controlled and predictable.

Rate the bike for flat cornering: 

Rate the bike for technical climbing: 

Rate the bike for climbing efficiency: 

Rate the bike for agility: 

Suspension

Rate the fork for performance: 

Any comments on fork performance?: 

Top marks in the gravel category.

Rate the fork for durability: 

Rate the fork for efficiency: 

Rate the fork for value: 

Rate the balance and performance of the suspension overall: 

Drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance: 

Rate the drivetrain for durability: 

Rate the drivetrain for weight: 

Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well to: 

SRAM Force AXS represents amazing value and performance.

Rate the drivetrain for value: 

Wheels & tyres

Rate the wheels for performance: 

Rate the wheels for durability: 

Rate the wheels for weight: 

Rate the wheels for comfort: 

Rate the wheels for value: 

Any comments on wheel value?: 

Budget option

Rate the tyres for performance: 

Any comments on tyre performance?: 

Good for dry hardpacked conditions

Rate the tyres for durability: 

Rate the tyres for weight: 

Rate the tyres for value: 

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so, what: 

The WTB Resolute 700x42C were good but lacked high-speed grip and braking performance expected of a bike with this geometry.

Controls

Rate the controls for performance: 

Rate the controls for durability: 

Rate the controls for weight: 

Rate the controls for comfort: 

Rate the controls for value: 

Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components?: 

70mm stem and shallow-drop bars provided a great helm from which to steer.

Summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike?: 

Yes. Super fun.

Would you consider buying the bike?: 

Yes. I don't need a hardtail mountain bike anymore.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike\'s performance? would you recommend any changes?: 

The frame and suspension work in unison to deliver a flattering handling performance.

Would you recommend the bike to a friend?: 

Yes

Rate the bike overall for performance: 

Rate the bike overall for value: 

Bikes

Product construction 

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product weight 

Product comfort 

product value 

Product likes: 

Comfort, handling and performance. Grey colour way looks cool, too.

Product dislikes: 

Would have preferred lighter wheels, no dropper post and carbon handlebars.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes.

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

Brilliant value. The YT Szepter is an amazingly fun bike to ride. YT Industries has done a commendable job here - the company hasn’t diluted its gravity-centred formula but rather repackaged it in a way that forces you to rethink everything you know about gravel biking.

Author block

Aaron Borrill's picture

Aaron Borrill

Aaron is the editor of off-road.cc. Born and raised in South Africa he completed his BA honours at the University of Cape Town before embarking on a career in journalism. As the former tech editor of Cyclingnews and Bike Perfect, digital editor of Bicycling magazine and associate editor of TopCar, he's travelled the world writing about bikes and anything with wheels for the past 17 years. A competitive racer and Stravaholic, he’s twice ridden the Cape Epic, raced nearly every mountain bike stage race in South Africa and completed the Haute Route Alps. He's also a national-level time triallist and eSports racer, too - having captained South Africa at the 2022 and 2023 UCI Cycling eSports World Championships. 

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£37.99
-30%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£84
-40%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£107
-33%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£67
-52%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£187.99
-26%
Buy now
Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34.99
-27%
Buy now
News
2023 willier adlar hero2.jpg
Wilier's new Adlar gravel bike is built for adventure
Suspension fork compatibility, a mountain bike derived geometry and tonnes of pack mounts
Feature
CloseTheGapXCM_Fitted.jpg
MTB bar ends - the rise and fall of MTB's earliest trend
Have handlebars become too big for bar ends?
Review
2023 marin gestalt xr hero.jpg
Marin Gestalt XR review £2195.00
Aggro geometry suggests that gravel has a thing or two to learn from MTB
Feature
Mountain bike icons - Greg Minnaar
The Greg Minnaar phenomenon
Is he the best downhiller ever?
Review
2023 Seido Acceleron wheelset-7.jpg
Seido Acceleron gravel wheelset review £950.00
Great wheelset for upgrading your gravel performance, but with narrow rim
Review
2023 camelbak mule 5 hero.jpg
Camelbak M.U.L.E 5 Waist Pack review £90.00
Stable and comfortable but reservoir size is optimistic
News
2023 pivot firebird pfr 2 - Copy.jpg
Pivot introduces PFR limited edition Firebird
And the split colourway oozes cool
Review
2023 bell sanction 2 hero.jpg
Bell Sanction 2 DLX Mips full face helmet review £160.00
Great performance and comfort at an accessible price