Straight Cut Aon Frame bag review £80.00
A quality bag with a versatile fit that will play nicely with different bikes.
Straight_Cut_Frame_Bag_Main.JPG
|
Aug 8 2022
|
Bags
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Impeccable construction and fabric choice
  • Fully waterproof zip
  • Webbing top attachment
What's not?
  • The zip is not easy to open or close with one hand
Buy if...
you want a quality half-frame bag

The Straight Cut Aon frame bag is a semi-custom bag, produced from start to finish in Scotland. As one of the brand's best bike frame bags, it combines web-style top tube fixing with a double strap for the downtube, creating an easy-to-mount design that is compatible with different bikes.

Straight Cut Aon frame bag - Technical details 

Straight Cut is a company that creates custom luggage designs but also has some off-the-shelf products available, including the Bagel Bar Bag and Top Tube Bag previously tested. The frame bag that has recently become available, in addition to custom bespoke frame bags, is what is usually known as a half-frame bag, as it will not take up the entire length of the top tube. The bag measures 31cm long, 15.5cm high and 6cm in width, which results in plenty of pedalling clearance.

Straight_Cut_Frame_Bag_Front.JPG
Straight_Cut_Frame_Bag_Front.JPG, by Matt Page


Straight Cut offers the Aon frame bag with two fabric and colour options, with the version tested made from a combination of Cordura 1000d and X-Pac VX21 for the outer material. The areas touching the top tube and down tube are made using Cordura, chosen for its durability and resistance to wear. The attachment for the top tube is an elastic webbing cord, woven through slots in the top section of the bag. In terms of mounting, the first few attempts might take a little longer than velcro straps, but once you know the process it takes no time at all. One benefit of the corded attachment is markedly less frame wear (or frame rub) compared to regular velcro straps.

Straight_Cut_Frame_Bag_Back.JPG
Straight_Cut_Frame_Bag_Back.JPG, by Matt Page

 

Straight Cut Aon frame bag - Performance

There is a strong, very water-repellent YKK zip that should stand up to the harshest of use, but it does make it harder to open or close, especially one-handed. The benefit of having a stronger zip can be crucial for bikepacking, where contents are often stuffed in and packed full, which can strain the zip. The bag features a 'zip garage' for when it is closed, although due to the size of the zip it can be tricky to fully push into place. One-handed use on the go is just about possible, but there are other bags that are much easier to open. Attachment for the downtube uses a twin velcro strap, with locking buckles to keep things closed and tight, plus small elastic tabs to keep the extra strap tidy.

Straight_Cut_Frame_Bag_Straps.JPG
Straight_Cut_Frame_Bag_Straps.JPG, by Matt Page


The 2-litre capacity is ideal for carrying a lightweight inflatable mattress and various smaller items such as a tent pole, pegs, food and electrical items. To charge on the go, there is a cable port at the front to feed through from the bag, this is large enough to fit a hydration hose should you prefer to use it for water storage. The main pocket is on the right-hand side when viewed from the riding position and there is a slim pocket on the left, which would be useful for paper/card, or perhaps a map or other slim items.

Straight_Cut_Frame_Bag_Zip.JPG
Straight_Cut_Frame_Bag_Zip.JPG, by Matt Page


I found the shape of the bag quite versatile and, despite riding small or medium-framed bikes, it managed to fit a road bike, gravel bike and mountain bike. Sure, it will leave limited space for accessing bottles - espcially on a smaller frame - but this is a known trade-off and not really a concern.

Straight_Cut_Frame_Bag_Left.JPG
Straight_Cut_Frame_Bag_Left.JPG, by Matt Page

 

Straight Cut Aon frame bag - Verdict

The bag is clearly well made, with perfect stitching and fabric to maximise performance and durability over weight saving. The Straight Cut Aon frame bag weighs 200g, which is by no means heavy, but there are other bags that are both larger and lighter. Apidura produces the Racing Frame Pack, offering double the internal space and weighing a claimed 195d but does cost a little more at £95. Another bag of similar style and shape is the Restrap Race, with the smallest version offering 3-litres of space, also weighing 195g for £80. There are some cheaper bags available in various styles including the Birzman Packman at £37 but most of these options will come with some form of compromise.

The Straight Cut Aon frame bag doesn't bring anything truly new to the market but it's a great quality bag with a choice of fabrics that should make it very durable. The 2-litre capacity is not huge but I found it sufficient and ideal for smaller frames. With fully waterproof zips it will stand up to the worst of our British weather, although the exact zip model does make the pockets harder to open and shut compared to some rival options.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Hipster hydration belt
Source Hipster 1.5L hydration pack £70.00
Test report Straight Cut Aon Frame bag review £80.00 X
Bags

Product purpose: 

Straight Cut says: Get adventure ready with our new X-Pac frame bag.  The bag is designed with maximum compatibility for road/gravel /mtb frame geometries and features a generous 2-litres of storage suiting commuting, daily trips and light racing gear set-ups.  The slim pocket on the non-drive side is big enough for your phone and quick access essentials, and the lace-up top tube attachment means the bag can be fitted around any top tube bag you may be fitting alongside it. Two cam buckle straps cinch to the down tube securing the bag in place.  Looking for the same design but in different fabrics, custom frame bags are available to order.

Build extra: 

Straight Cut list: Specifications: Dimensions – 310 x 155 x 60mm (length/height/width) Capacity – 2-litres Weight – 200g (VX21) Made from durable water-resistant 1000d Cordura and waterproof X-Pac fabrics Bright orange liner Ykk10 coil water repellent zippers with cord pullers Main drive side compartment Slim pocket with non-drive side access Attachment Methods: Top tube – Lace-up with black cord Down tube – Webbing straps with cam buckles Hydration/cable port on the top edge of the bag

Product construction 

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

Strong and durable fabrics are used throughout, and tough waterproof zip should give a long lifespan.

Product weight 

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

6cm width is narrower than many and will make pedalling comfortable.

product value 

Product value extra: 

Cheaper than some bags, with many that are slightly larger.

Overall performance: 

Despite the limited space capacity of 2-litres, the Straight Cut Aon Frame bag is versatile across different styles of bikes and sizes. It's durable and made with strong zips, but the thicker design did make it harder to open and close.

Product likes: 

The general quality of construction and shape means it will play nicely with lots of different bikes.

Product dislikes: 

Opening the zip while riding is difficult.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes, for a frame bag to swap between different bikes it would be ideal

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

Top-quality bag, constructed with precision with a specification that worked well. The 2-litres of internal space is not huge but I found it sufficient and ideal for smaller frames. The choice of fabrics is durable, with fully waterproof zips, although that design does make them harder to open and shut when compared to some other bags.

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake (No Rotor) - Black - Left Hand - Rear, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£177.49
-4%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5, Core Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£98
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£111.99
-30%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£60.8
-56%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£49.99
-23%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
News
2022 Reynolds environmental impact study -20.jpg
Reynolds finds steel is 'greener' than titanium in study
Study reveals conventional steel is three times more environmentally friendly than a titanium frame
Review
2022 stolen goat men's mtb shorts hero.jpg
Stolen Goat Men's MTB Shorts review £90.00
An expensive-yet-excellent all-round short
Review
2021 PNW Rover Hippack Hero.jpg
PNW Components Rover Hippack Review £52.00
A good sized hip pack for gravel and mountain bike adventures.
Review
2022 Ortlieb Quick Rack-ride view.jpg
Ortlieb Quick Rack review £70.00
An excellent, great-value pannier rack that's easy to mount or take off
Review
2022 look x-track en-rage pedal hero.jpg
Look X-Track En-Rage clipless pedal review £65.00
A solid and affordable clipless pedal albeit a bit weighty
News
2022 team orcc cover july.jpg
Team ORCC | EP. 07 Brad's last XC and updates
Brad rounds off his XC season and we get updates from the rest of the team
Review
2022 race face ruxton pant hero.jpg
Race Face Ruxton Pants review £140.00
Solid, comfortable if unremarkable riding trousers
Feature
Schrader vs Presta valves.jpg
Schrader vs Presta – which valve standard is best for you?
We take a closer look at the similarities and differences between the Schrader and Presta valve standards