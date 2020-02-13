- Very secure
- Well-made
- Gives easy access
- Not waterproof
- Not at home with large bottles
The small but perfectly formed PRO Discover Food Pouch attaches to your bars for quick and easy access to... well, food. Or in reality, plenty of other things, such as bottles, phones, tools and Tangfastics. It's stable on the bike, usefully water-resistant and well-made, though it's really only necessary once you've filled every other storage spot you have.
- Buyer's guide to winter kit - stay comfortable and cosy on the bike this winter
- What's best for cycling, synthetic or merino base layers?
- The best winter mountain bike gloves you can buy - tried and tested
PRO use a generic ripstop fabric (also found on their saddle bag) that's tough, but holds a decent shape on its own. Two velcro straps secure it to the bar and one larger one to the headtube for total stability, though I found it easier to position on drop bars than flat. It’s very firmly a gravel product, though, so fair enough – it will fit mountain bikes, but cabling can complicated matters.
It's especially useful if your frame bags cover your existing bottle mounts. It’s a little fiddly compared to a bottle cage, and securing a smooth, heavy bottle takes some care with the strap, but it works. The bonus is that, as it's high up, the bottle stays cleaner, though it's best to stay with smaller (600ml or less) containers or risk things getting precarious.
The webbing is strong and hardwearing, and doesn't hold mud due to its low-profile Velcro. The top seals with an elastic drawstring you can pull with one hand, which is ideal.
When loaded with tools and snacks the closure pulls good and tight, and it's totally secure – I used it on rocky trails with no issues whatsoever. The fabric is waterproof, but as there's just that puckered closure on top (and a big drainage hole in the base), it's more splashproof and water resistant than actually waterproof. It's not ideal for keeping things totally dry, but you can always use an inner bag.
The PRO Discover Food Pouch is well-made, neatly designed and potentially very useful, but perhaps inevitably it's hardly a necessity. Its a second or third purchase after you’ve got all the other carry areas covered – your frame, saddle and bar – but despite that, it's a handy little thing that definitely has its uses.
- www.pro-bikegear.com
Add comment