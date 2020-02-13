PRO Discover Food Pouch review £30.00
A handy little storage pouch
PRO-bottle-bar-bag-1.jpg
|
Feb 13 2020
|
Bags
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Very secure
  • Well-made
  • Gives easy access
What's not?
  • Not waterproof
  • Not at home with large bottles
Buy if...
You really need more carry space

The small but perfectly formed PRO Discover Food Pouch attaches to your bars for quick and easy access to... well, food. Or in reality, plenty of other things, such as bottles, phones, tools and Tangfastics. It's stable on the bike, usefully water-resistant and well-made, though it's really only necessary once you've filled every other storage spot you have.

PRO use a generic ripstop fabric (also found on their saddle bag) that's tough, but holds a decent shape on its own. Two velcro straps secure it to the bar and one larger one to the headtube for total stability, though I found it easier to position on drop bars than flat. It’s very firmly a gravel product, though, so fair enough – it will fit mountain bikes, but cabling can complicated matters.

It's especially useful if your frame bags cover your existing bottle mounts. It’s a little fiddly compared to a bottle cage, and securing a smooth, heavy bottle takes some care with the strap, but it works. The bonus is that, as it's high up, the bottle stays cleaner, though it's best to stay with smaller (600ml or less) containers or risk things getting precarious.

PRO-bottle-bar-bag-6.jpg

The webbing is strong and hardwearing, and doesn't hold mud due to its low-profile Velcro. The top seals with an elastic drawstring you can pull with one hand, which is ideal. 

PRO-bottle-bar-bag-5.jpg

When loaded with tools and snacks the closure pulls good and tight, and it's totally secure – I used it on rocky trails with no issues whatsoever. The fabric is waterproof, but as there's just that puckered closure on top (and a big drainage hole in the base), it's more splashproof and water resistant than actually waterproof. It's not ideal for keeping things totally dry, but you can always use an inner bag.

The PRO Discover Food Pouch is well-made, neatly designed and potentially very useful, but perhaps inevitably it's hardly a necessity. Its a second or third purchase after you’ve got all the other carry areas covered – your frame, saddle and bar – but despite that, it's a handy little thing that definitely has its uses.

  • www.pro-bikegear.com

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Hipster hydration belt
Source Hipster 1.5L hydration pack £70.00
Test report PRO Discover Food Pouch review £30.00 X
Bags

Author block

Jim Clarkson's picture

Jim Clarkson

Sussex based mostly mountain biking type, with the odd foray into gravel, 'cross and even road. Fuelled by coffee and porridge. Driver of Van. Known to race at times. Happy place being out the door and in the hills - local or further afield, all is good with two wheels in the dirt. 

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Giro Montaro MIPS MTB Helmet - Special Offer - Matte Flame / Small / 51cm / 55cm
Merlin Cycles
£69
-54%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-25%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£149.99
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£159.99
-55%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Mavic Crossmax Elite Wheelset - 27.5" XD - Boost | Wheel Sets
Wiggle
£324
-35%
Buy now
News
canyon grand canyon main.png
Canyon launch the GrandCanyon:On hardtail e-bike
Canyon electrifies the brand's popular hardtail
Review
Castelli Nano Flex Pro 2 Womens Omloop bibshorts-2.jpg
Castelli Nano Flex Pro 2 Women's Omloop bibshorts review £140.00
Excellent winter bibs that keep you toasty warm and comfy
News
bike-live-cannock-2019-00_0.jpg
Our Bike Live demo day is back at Cannock Chase for 2020
Here's your chance to test bikes from Giant, Ribble, Canyon and more
News
Cub Scout 24 Sport (2) copy.jpg
Nukeproof launches the Cub-Scout kids bike
Mini Scout for mini shredders with 20", 24" or 26" wheels
News
Pearson Inside Out3-1.jpg
Pearson Cycles launches 'Inside Out' gravel series
100% entry fee goes to two mental health charities
Review
enigma-escape-riding-1.jpg
Enigma Escape 2020 £3899.00
Fast, compliant, capable and versatile titanium gravel and adventure bike
Review
Troy Lee Designs Women's Ruckus Gloves-3.jpg
Troy Lee Designs Women's Ruckus glove review £40.00
Good build and strong looks, but the fit is awful
News
Crankbrothers Alloy Synthesis Wheels-12.jpg
Crankbrothers release alloy Synthesis wheels
Front or rear specific with a smaller price tag vs. carbon rims