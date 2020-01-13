- Water tight
- Tough
- Easy to fit
- Make sure you do it up properly...
The Discover Saddle Bag from PRO is a tidy, watertight seat pack that holds plenty, sits securely and is quick to mount. It could use a little more strapping on the roll-top closure, but other than that, it's great.
- How to go bikepacking: a beginner's guide to getting started
- Vaude Trailframe frame bag review
- 13 of the best ways to attach gear to your mountain or gravel bike
The PRO pack is a utilitarian sort of saddle pack – though it’s grey ballistic nylon works well and has quite a futuristic feel – with low-profile hook and loop webbing for the seat attachment and closure and, well, not much else. It's a neat little design.
This pack is a normal, universal fit, as opposed to the proprietary system PRO has that clicks directly into their saddles. It also has some small reflective details for visibilty.
Mounting the pack is super easy, and once on it's stable: two rail straps and a post strap gives it three point attachment, which is super-effective. The rubberised straps are strong and shed mud well, while the low-profile webbing is easy to thread through your seat rails.
The pack uses a curved plastic insert to hold its shape, and there's a deceptively large amount of space in this little 0.6L pack. It holds the essentials happily (though it's not quite long enough for a minipump without compromising the roll-top closure).
I had one issue where the hook and loop on the roll top came undone. It only happened once, and I suspect it was me not lining the two sides up perfectly, but I'd still like to see maybe 10-15mm more length there anyway. It'd make a good, secure seal easier.
The fabric is watertight - I used it repeatedly on a very wet couple of weeks, and never got anything inside during riding (a hosing down beat the roll top once, but I'd only put a one and a bit folds on the closing).
Tucked away as they are, seat packs rarely take scuffs and knocks, though the Discover's tough material could happily take them in its stride.
I like this pack's modern lines and small but perfectly formed volume, and while ideally the roll top straps would be longer, it’s been bashed and splashed around rocky trails, gravel tracks and everything in between without any real issue. The Pro Discover is an excellent weatherproof place for essentials, and it doesn't break the bank.
Add comment