Camelbak, the brand credited with pioneering the hydration pack, has now ventured into the bikepacking market after 30 years of specialising in hydration solutions. Given its extensive experience, you might expect it to produce bikepacking gear that rivals other leading brands. However, I found the M.U.L.E. 9L saddle pack fell short in several key areas. Read on to find out more.
The full M.U.L.E. range includes a frame pack, a handlebar pack and a small 1-litre saddle bag – we tested the 9-litre version pictured here. The pack measures 56cm (22.5-inches) in length when empty and 34cm (13.3-inches) in depth. It attaches to the saddle rails using two buckle straps, while Velcro straps secure it to the seatpost, with three different positions available to accommodate various bike styles and sizes.
The primary material used is recycled sailcloth, and the opening has a pop button at the rear, intended to hold the contents in place before the roll-top closure is secured with buckles featuring a clasp to maintain strap tension. It is reassuring to see reflective fabric strips on both the sides and rear of the pack and an additional feature is the bungee cord on the top for extra versatility.
Camelbak M.U.L.E. 9L Saddle Pack - Technical details
The pack is not specifically designed to fit any particular style of bike and the testing was carried out on a gravel bike. With three possible seatpost attachment points, there is some flexibility in achieving a suitable fit. I measured the required clearance from the saddle rails to be at least 20cm. I used the attachment points to hold the pack in the highest position, providing the most clearance. The provided Velcro straps are very short, which might cause problems on larger diameter seatposts, and on a deep aero seatpost, you will probably need to use different straps.
The saddle pack (pictured here) weighs 326g, slightly under the claimed weight of 340g, which is reasonable considering the size and features offered.
Camelbak M.U.L.E. 9L Saddle Pack - Performance
The major downside of not having fixed straps was the instability it causes, with poor security around the seatpost and not helped by insignificant grip on the fabric area in touch with the rear of the seatpost. It's difficult to tension the short Velcro straps to hold the pack closely against the seatpost.
For saddle packs, I always recommend packing high-volume, low-weight items like a sleeping bag or tent outer fabrics. Keeping the weight lower helps reduce sideways movement, a common issue given that the pack is mounted higher on the bike. Initially, I loaded the pack with an Alpkit Soloist tent shell, a sleeping mat, and an Alpkit Pipedream 200 sleeping bag, bringing the total weight to just over 1kg, yet the movement was significant. Even after removing everything but the sleeping bag, the pack still exhibited considerable sideways movement.
The only way to minimise this movement is by tightening the buckle straps under the saddle, but this compresses the contents, which is far from ideal.
On each ride, I attached the pack using the two lowest attachment points, aiming to keep it positioned higher on the seatpost. Despite this, the pack consistently slipped to a lower position during rides. Although this didn’t cause tyre rub on my bike, it could be problematic if clearance is already tight. For me, the main issue was that the movement caused the pack to interfere with a rear light fitted to the seatpost, which initially had sufficient clearance, but eventually came into contact with the pack.
The saddle pack uses recycled sailcloth, with IPX5 waterproof rating, with the official IP rating is defined as giving “Protection against low-pressure jets (6.3mm) of directed water from any angle (limited ingress permitted with no harmful effects)” and there is a DWR coating on the fabric and the section under the saddle that is likely to get the majority of water contact coming off the tyre is reinforced for extra protection.
The fabric is also treated with a DWR coating and the section under the saddle, which is likely to receive the most water spray from the tyre, is reinforced for extra protection. I tested the pack on several wet rides and experienced no issues with water ingress. However, as with all saddle packs, I recommend placing any items in a dry bag and storing them within the pack.
One unique feature is the pop button at the rear of the pack, designed to keep the contents inside while packing. This is something I haven’t seen on other packs, but I found it to be of limited use. It might be helpful if you have packed larger items that you don’t want spilling out, and since it takes up minimal space and weight, there’s no real downside to having it.
Camelbak M.U.L.E. 9L Saddle Pack - Verdict
The £85 price tag is competitive – only a few tested options come in cheaper, including the Altura Vortex at £80 and the Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure , which is available for £55. The best bags I have used are considerably more, with the Ortlieb Seat-Pack being a favourite, and while it is a lot more money, it is difficult to fault the performance and construction. While the price might make the Camelbak M.U.L.E. attractive, the performance is well behind in key areas, and this was not something I expected from a company that is world-renowned for its bags.
The attachment method is poorly executed, allowing for excessive sway at the back, even with a light load. The weak connection to the bike also caused the pack to repeatedly slide down the seatpost, necessitating over-tightening of the saddle rail clamp to keep it stable. While the fabrics feel durable and the stitching appears well done, with a dual layer of material on the main section enhancing weather resistance, I experienced no issues with water ingress.
Although it took Camelbak a long time to bring the M.U.L.E. range to market, this saddle pack falls well short of the best options available. Even with the relatively low price, its performance doesn’t hold up against other packs in the same price range.
