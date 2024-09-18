 LCP
Camelbak M.U.L.E Frame Pack review £140.00
Expensive frame bag with flawed hydration port design.
Camelbak MULE Frame Bag Hero.jpg
Sep 18 2024
|
Bags
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Double zip opening
  • Dual-opening reservoir
What's not?
  • Can easily leak in poor weather
  • Oversized bladder expands the pack sideways
  • Hose clamp design
Buy if...
you are looking for a way to store extra fluid on the bike.

After more than 30 years of manufacturing hydration packs, Camelbak has ventured into the bikepacking market with its M.U.L.E range of bags. As you might anticipate from a brand synonymous with hydration, the Frame Pack is designed to accommodate a reservoir and features a bespoke shape to fit the triangular design. While some aspects of the pack are well executed, there are notable issues including the potential for water ingress and the shape of the full bladder expanding almost beyond what the bag can comfortably accommodate.

 

Camelbak M.U.L.E. Frame Pack - Technical details

The M.U.L.E Frame Pack is offered in small and large sizes (pictured here) and was fitted to a Windover Beacon medium-sized frameset.

Camelbak quotes the 'small' dimensions as 40 x 18 x 5cm (this will suit XS and S frames). The 'large' version increases the length to 48cm while keeping the width and depth the same.

Camelbak MULE Frame Bag Open.jpg
by Matthew Page


The pack is fitted onto the frame with Velcro straps, with multiple attachment points for the top tube, a single point for the front, two options for the down tube and two for the seat tube. The large-sized bag has ten position options for the top tube, allowing adjustability to fit around any cable stops and cable entry ports on the bike.

Camelbak MULE Frame Bag Front.jpg
by Matthew Page


The Velcro straps and design make it difficult to get any tension and the areas not strapped bowed outwards. The hydration hose is one metre long. I expect it will be sufficient to fit any bike or rider preference, and it is easy to cut to size.

Camelbak M.U.L.E. Frame Pack - Performance

During testing, I used the pack with and without the reservoir and found the double zip opening - likely designed for easy reservoir access - consistently useful. The wide opening made it easy to fit longer items, such as tent poles, and when the bag was full, it allowed for easier access to items at the bottom without needing to remove anything. Inside, is a mesh net within the opening area that offers additional storage.

Camelbak MULE Frame Bag Double Zip.jpg
by Matthew Page


The bag is constructed from a variety of materials, including some recycled sailcloth. The main material is not specified and is referred to by Camelbak as sustainable nylon.

Camelbak MULE Frame Bag Driveside.jpg
by Matthew Page


The reservoir is specifically designed for the Frame Pack, although it can be purchased separately. It has a 2-litre capacity and features a detachable hose with a large bite valve. The hose is quick and easy to remove, and the bite valve can be unscrewed, serving as the refilling point for the reservoir. The shape is tailored to fit into the bag’s triangular frame, with a hook for the top tube area and a strap on the reservoir to keep it in place. However, when the reservoir is full, it bulges significantly, making the pack much wider. This causes issues with the zip closure – it's visibly strained when they are fastened.

Camelbak MULE Frame Bag Bladder Full.jpg
by Matthew Page


The hydration hose is equipped with a clip and a Velcro strap attachment but, despite attempting to secure it in various places, such as the handlebar and stem, it constantly moved around, which seems like a design oversight. After the initial test rides, I fitted a magnetic-style hose clamp and magnet, which was more secure and easier to use. A similar system or a magnet integrated into the bag could significantly improve the performance.

Camelbak MULE Frame Bag Zip Closed.jpg
by Matthew Page


A notable issue with the design is around the hydration hose exit point. Despite the zips closing closely together and a section of material partially covering the opening, there remains an easy entry point for water. While the zips and fabric are waterproof, I would not trust the bag in adverse weather, particularly when the hydration bladder is inside, putting the zip under strain or riding through puddles, as the opening faces forward.

Camelbak MULE Frame Bag Hose Opening.jpg
by Matthew Page


The zip garage at the rear top tube section is quite basic with the material stitched flat and lacking any shaping. This makes it difficult to close at the back, compromising its weatherproofing. The bag features a small drainage hole at its lowest point –a common design in frame bags, intended to allow any water ingress to escape. However, this also presents another potential entry point for water splashing off the front tyre.

Camelbak MULE Frame Bag Zip Garage.jpg
by Matthew Page
Camelbak MULE Frame Bag Inside Bottom.jpg
by Matthew Page

Camelbak M.U.L.E. Frame Pack - Verdict

The Camelbak M.U.L.E Frame Pack is among the most expensive frame packs on the market, largely due to the inclusion of the reservoir, which retails separately for £50. For riders who prefer using bottles or a waist/backpack, the higher price may make the M.U.L.E less appealing purely on cost grounds. However, if you're looking for a frame pack hydration system, there are alternatives such as the 1.5-litre Apidura Frame Pack Hydration Bladder (£39). There's also a £49 three-litre bladder option compatible with the Backcountry Full Frame bags starting at £143 or the Expedition Full Frame bags from £138.

Camelbak MULE Frame Bag Blader Inside.jpg
by Matthew Page


If hydration is not a key factor, the Tailfin Frame Bag offers near-faultless performance and competes well with other top-rated options like the Ortlieb Frame-Pack Toptube, currently priced at £120 for the 4-litre size. In comparison, the Camelbak M.U.L.E Frame Pack struggles to match the performance, ease of use, and weather protection provided by the Tailfin or Ortlieb bags.

I’ve found certain features of the bag quite useful, particularly the shape and double zip, which allow quick and easy access when loading and unloading items. However, the design of the large opening for the hydration hose is poorly executed, creating a significant gap for water ingress even when all the zips are fully closed. Using the bag with a full bladder causes significant bulging in the material.

If you're considering a frame pack and believe this is the best location to carry water, the M.U.L.E Frame Pack is more affordable than some rival options. However, if you expect to use the bag in wet conditions, it would be wise to carefully consider what you carry inside, as the design may not provide adequate protection for your contents.

Product purpose: 

Camelpak says: The M.U.L.E.® Frame Pack is designed to help you go further. Made from recycled sailcoth, it features a zippered pocket for securely stashing your essentials, and a Quick Stow™ 2L Bike Resevoir that provides plenty of hydration for the long haul.

Build extra: 

Camelpak lists: Specifications BPA/BPS/BPF FREE true DIMENSIONS Small will fit XS/S frames as well as many mountain bike frames. (The Small pack dimensions are 40cm x 18cm x 5cm) and Large will fit most medium sized frames (54cm+) and up. (The Large pack dimensions are 48cm x 18cm x 5cm) MATERIAL Sustainable Nylon WEIGHT 12 oz. / 240 gm SUSTAINABILITY BADGE Sustainability Gold HYDRATION TYPE Included: Quick Stow 2L Bike Reservoir

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Most of the fabrics used are OK, but a few places are not perfect, including the hose clamp design, and the way the mounting points bow out where not connected.

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

The way the pack expands with a full bladder, and the pressure on zip is concerning.

Product weight 

Product comfort extra: 

When it's not loaded I had no problems. With a full reservoir the extra width is significant.

product value 

Product value extra: 

It can’t match other premium frame bags in terms of quality and construction.

Overall performance: 

The large opening of the bag on one side makes it easy to sort and add things into the bag when you are using a hydration bladder or not, but when the bladder is full it extends out, pushing the side material and pressure onto the zip. There is also a hole in the front to accommodate a hydration hose, causing a point where water can get in, and the hydration clip is poorly designed.

Product likes: 

The double zip and dual opening on the main pocket are useful for loading larger items.

Product dislikes: 

The hose clamp design is poor and discouraged me from using it with a bladder inside, and the design of the zip garage, and area at the front is poor and allows water to come in. When using with a bladder the extra pressure sideways on the bag is significant, and the stretch can be seen on the zip, and that will likely cause more problems if you use it in poor weather.

Enjoy: 

Only without a bladder, and in dry weather.

Buy: 

No

Recommend: 

No

Conclusion: 

It is no surprise that the frame bag is designed around carrying a bladder, but the performance and functionality are compromised in several areas, including key areas around using it to store fluids. While the large opening can be useful, it doesn’t have a fully enclosed area, making it susceptible to water ingress.

Author block

Matthew Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

