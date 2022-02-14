Apidura Backcountry Full Frame Pack (4 litre) review £138.00
Excellent quality and design with easy, wide opening
Apidura_Backcountry_Full_frame_main.JPG
Feb 14 2022
Bags
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Space & Access
  • Mounting straps
  • Tough, but still lightweight
What's not?
  • Pricey
Buy if...
You want a top quality frame bag, available in several sizes

The Apidura Backcountry Full Frame pack is a strong, weatherproof bag with lots of useful storage features for bikepacking adventures. It is expensive, with other full custom options available for less, but it is hard to fault the performance. The pack is available in three sizes to suit different styles and sized bikes.

The Backcountry frame pack is available in three sizes, with this 4-litre one sitting in the middle of a 2.5-litre and 6-litre version (reviewed here on road.cc). For this particular bike, a small Canyon Grail, the 4-litre size is the largest of the three options that fitted this frame, taking up most of the main triangle.

Apidura Backcountry Full Frame pack: Construction

The side panels of the pack are made from Dimension-Polyant VX21 fabric, which is a commonly used fabric within bikepacking bags and for a good reason. It is strong, durable and lightweight, with 4 layers that provide a waterproof finish.

 

Full frame bags will see heavy use from being packed with as much as possible. At 277g, this is a very lightweight option for a full-frame pack, with the claimed weights of the 2.5-litre at 215g and the larger 6-litre version at 315g. All the edges feature a 420D nylon fabric to make it super durable. This fabric is welded to the VX21 material with waterproof zips to create a seamless, fully weather-resistant fabric.

 

Assuming the pack is zipped tight, there is one opening to the front to allow a hydration hose or charging cables. This will mean that the bag will not withstand being submerged, so think twice before riding across any full fords! Apidura also offers a custom-sized hydration pack, which should maximise the internal space, should you prefer to carry water within the pack.

Apidura Backcountry Full Frame pack: Installation

Apidura_Backcountry_Full_frame_straps.JPG
Apidura_Backcountry_Full_frame_straps.JPG, by Matt Page


The pack is attached to the down tube with 3 fixed place nylon straps with buckles that give a very secure fit. The straps are also long enough and should mean they will fit around any frame material, even if there is some empty space below, as on the bike tested.

The seat tube is fixed in place with two removable velcro straps. The fact they are removable means that if you use the pack on a larger frame, you can omit using them, perhaps even having space to fit a bottle cage behind on much bigger frames.

The top tube is also secured with three slightly wider velcro straps. There are two possible locations for the front and rear straps to help avoid potential conflicts of space on the frame, such as cable guides or ports. With the bag in place and all fixings secure, it proved to be a very stable pack, with no movement, even when loaded.

Apidura Backcountry Full Frame pack: Features

Apidura_Backcountry_Full_frame_inside.JPG
Apidura_Backcountry_Full_frame_inside.JPG, by Matt Page


The Backcountry pack has the main access location, plus a second on the opposite side. I personally found little use for this due to the very slim size, but it could help store documents, maps, or other small items.

The main compartment has three zips. Two horizontal zips mean it can be opened from the front or back. The third vertical zip allows the whole side panel to be moved. This is sometimes called a “surgeon opening”, which allows easy access and the ability to pack larger items with minimum fuss. For anyone who might have packed a bag, then suddenly realised you need something from the very bottom of the bag, this should help avoid that problem too.

The zips all have storage garages, so they should keep the weather out. While the waterproof zips are a little harder to open than many standard zips, the large toggles ensure you can pull with enough force.

Inside the pack, several fixing locations allow items to be strapped along the downtube section. There are also areas where velcro or similar straps could be fitted up next to the top tube and vertically along the seat tube sections. Within the main compartment is a small zipped area that could be useful for keeping money, keys, or cards in a location that will hopefully keep them safe.

Apidura Backcountry Full Frame pack: In use

Apidura_Backcountry_Full_frame_open.JPG
Apidura_Backcountry_Full_frame_open.JPG, by Matt Page


Riding with the bag in place, there was very minimal rubbing or contact. Despite being 6cm in width, which is wider than some other brands and models, the thin and relatively rigid fabrics help maintain a shape that should keep issues to a minimum. It will, of course, depend on exactly what you pack inside and ensure that you don't try to stuff oversized items inside, which can be tempting given the bag's overall size.

The big zip pullers mean access on the go is possible with care, and despite being used on some more rugged rides, it has withstood the use and abrasion on rocks and fencing with no issues at all seen. The velcro straps have also proven to be durable, not showing any wear or loss of stickiness after several uses, but the fact they are fully removable and replaceable if they ever should is good to know.

Apidura Backcountry Full Frame pack: Value & Verdict

Frame packs and especially full-frame packs are not cheap items to purchase with the 4-litre version of the Apidura Backcountry at £138; this is towards the upper end of the market. Some much cheaper frame packs are available, such as the Altura Vortex 2 frame pack I reviewed last year, which had some great features. Still, the size won't suit all bikes or maximise potential space for many frame sizes.  

 

For £100, you can get a full custom frame bag, the Stingray from Alpkit, where you provide a template to exactly match your internal frame triangle. The cost increases as you add on some items, such as the Surgeon Opening, but even if you add on every extra, it is still just less than £140. Another quality custom manufacturer is Straight Cut, which produces the excellent Bagel bar bag, among many others. Straight Cut also has a custom frame bag option, although this will cost upwards of £195, depending on the fabrics chosen.

 

The Backcountry Frame Pack has proved to be excellent for bikepacking, with a slim, lightweight design, versatile space and zip opening that makes packing much easier than many other similar bags. It isn't cheap, and while there are 3 sizes on offer, they still might not maximise the internal frame space that you have, but overall performance is otherwise excellent and hard to fault.

Test report Apidura Backcountry Full Frame Pack (4 litre) review £138.00
Bags

Product purpose: 

Apidura say: The quintessential pack for carrying heavy loads while maintaining ride handling. Highly versatile, the Backcountry Full Frame Pack was designed to carry big, heavy loads over long distances and across technical trails. The full frame bag fits into the bike’s main triangle, providing a large space for bulky items — anything from cooking gear to heavy tools and a water bladder. The resulting low centre of gravity results in a bag that has minimal effect on handling while offering a high volume of storage space. With a reinforced structure and internal straps for securing contents, the full frame bag is versatile enough to either fill the main triangle entirely or leave enough space for a bottle cage on the seat tube. The pack features a dual zip opening which allows easy access and full visibility of contents, while retaining the ability to open just the top zip for easy access while riding

Build extra: 

Apidura list: Dual zip opening for easy access Internal straps for securing contents Hydration bladder compatible Internal Pocket for storing valuables Reflective graphics for enhanced visibility Ultra-durable, lightweight body fabric

Product construction 

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product weight 

Product comfort 

product value 

Overall performance: 

The fabrics, design and fittings are all excellent and create a pack that allows plenty to be packed inside, with some versatility and extra strap options inside to carry items safely. The pack is lightweight, and I had not problems with the space and width when pedalling.

Product likes: 

Easy main pocket opening, with multiple zips giving access to the full main compartment

Product dislikes: 

Very little in use. It takes some time to fit correctly, but for a frame pack that is unlikely to need to be removed quickly, or often I don't see this as a major negative.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

I have limited personal use for a full frame pack, but this would be a main contender if I was.

Recommend: 

Yes, if they have the budget and are looking for a frame pack it ticks lots of boxes.

Conclusion: 

The Backcountry Frame Pack has proved to be an excellent storage pack for bikepacking, with a slim, lightweight design, versatile space and zip opening that makes packing much easier than many other similar bags. It isn't cheap, and while there are 3 sizes, they still might not maximise the internal frame space that you have but overall performance is otherwise excellent and hard to fault.

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

