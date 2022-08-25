Birzman Packman Saddle Pack (with waterproof carrier) review £90.00
A versatile, supremely reliable and sturdy bikepacking seat pack
Birzman_Saddlepack_2.1.jpeg
|
Aug 25 2022
|
Bags
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • 100% waterproof
  • Sturdy fixing system
  • Fuss free access to your belongings
What's not?
  • In the rear tyre firing line (as are all saddle packs)
Buy if...
you want a sturdy and reliable seat pack

Birzman’s Packman range is designed for bikepacking and attaches to various parts of the bike. These can be mixed and matched to cater to your individual needs. The Birzman Packman Saddle Pack pictured here features a waterproof roll-top bag, that offers sturdy and fully waterproof storage. It fared impressively on our bikepacking testing but is it a worthy consideration when compared to the best bikepacking seat packs?

Birzman Packman Saddle Pack – Technical details

At the heart of the sturdy design is a carrier that bolts directly to your seat rails. It's worth mentioning that this setup isn’t recommended if you run a dropper post. The rack clamps to the seat rails with four bolts, which causes some faff but results in a sturdy fixing point for the carrier bag to slide over. There are two straps to fix the front of the carrier bag to the seat post. With the carrier fitted, the roll-top bag can be slid in and cinched up using the adjustable orange straps.

> Buy now: Birzman Packman Saddle Pack (with waterproof carrier) from ProBikeKit for £64.49

The carrier is made from 420D/600D fabric which is water repellent and abrasion resistant while the roll top bag is made from 250D tarpaulin which is IPX5 waterproof.

Birzman_Saddlepack_1.jpeg
Birzman_Saddlepack_1.jpeg, by Ty Rutherford

The waterproof roll-top bag has a maximum volume of 8 litres but can be rolled down smaller and cinched securely into the carrier when less space is required. The bag also allows this set-up to be easily mobile. At the end of a long day in the saddle simply release one buckle and the bag can be pulled out and taken with you – a nice feature when fatigue has set in.

Birzman_Saddlepack_3
Birzman_Saddlepack_3, by Ty Rutherford

Birzman Packman Saddle Pack – Performance

Testing the Birzman Packman Saddle Pack was carried out on a Badger Divide trip savouring the best and worst weather Scotland had to offer. After four days on the road, the pros and cons of this set-up really started to show. I can report the carrier stayed sturdy and was impressively quiet even on some rough gravel roads, although having the bag on the fuller side did help to secure it better.

The roll-top bag remained waterproof all day fending off some heavy rain and a lot of puddles. The only gripe was that the bag got covered in mud from the rear tyre, which is just one of the realities of riding in the northern hemisphere. Birzman recommends a weight limit of 2.3kg. Put to the test, the bag housed everything from dry clothes, toiletries, food and a stove, all of which did little to affect the structural integrity of the set-up.

The durability of the kit was impressive - particularly given the soggy and gritty nature of the conditions. After a good clean the material looks new and shows no sign of wear.

Birzman_Packman_2
Birzman_Packman_2, by Ty Rutherford

 

Birzman Packman Saddle Pack – Verdict

At £90 the Birzman Packman Saddle Pack is not cheap but considering the performance and durability mean the price is not unreasonable. The Wildcat Tiger Drover Saddle Harness is a similar option coming in at £72 and was highly praised by Matt over on our sister site, road.cc. Coming in at £65 is the Topeak Backloader 10L seat pack (also tested by road.cc) - though this is a one-piece bag rather than detachable. 

Birzman_Saddlepack_4
Birzman_Saddlepack_4, by Ty Rutherford


The Birzman Packman Saddle Pack (with waterproof carrier) is an excellent option for carrying gear out back, and the roll-top bag allows flexible and waterproof storage. The rail is a little fiddly to fit and without a mudguard, the seat pack gets covered in dirt but this is a reliable option among the best bikepacking seat packs.

Check out the Birzman Travel series here.

Test report Birzman Packman Saddle Pack (with waterproof carrier) review £90.00
Bags

Product purpose: 

Birzman says: "This Packman Saddle Pack features a saddle rail rack and adjustable side compression straps to increase stability and minimise rattle during rides."

Build extra: 

Material 420D / 600D high density fabric (water repellent and abrasion resistant) 250D Tarpaulin (IPX5 waterproof) Stainless steel (rack) Size 48 x 18 x 16 cm / 19 x 7 x 6.5 in Capacity 8L (waterproof carrier)

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Material: 420D / 600D high-density fabric (water repellent and abrasion resistant) 250D Tarpaulin (IPX5 waterproof) Stainless steel (rack)

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

The roll-top bag remained waterproof Held an impressive amount of weight securely Rattling was minimal even when fully loaded The durability of the kit was impressive - particularly given the soggy and gritty nature of the conditions. After a good clean the material looks new and shows no sign of wear.

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

The durability of the kit was impressive - particularly given the soggy and gritty nature of the conditions. After a good clean the material looks new and shows no sign of wear.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

Perhaps heavier than other set-ups but the pay-off is a secure load.

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

Easy to use, particularly at the end of a long ride. Out the way whilst riding.

product value 

Product value extra: 

By no means cheap but the performance, I'd argue, does make the price justifiable.

Overall performance: 

Waterproof, sturdy and durable - what more do you need?

Product likes: 

Sturdy and genuinely waterproof.

Product dislikes: 

Little fiddly to get the seat rail attached.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

The Birzman Packman Saddle Pack (with waterproof carrier) is an excellent option for carrying gear out back, and the roll-top bag allows flexible and waterproof storage. The rail is a little fiddly to fit and without a mudguard, the seat pack gets covered in dirt but this is a reliable option among the best bikepacking seat packs.

