VHS Slapper Tape 2.0 review £25.00
A durable, long term solution to protect and quieten chain stays
VHS TAPE_2.JPG
|
Feb 4 2022
|
Accessories - misc
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • easy to DIY
  • long lasting
  • doesn't look out of place
What's not?
  • trickier to fit on chain stays that aren't flat
Buy if...
your factory fitted chain stay protection isn't up to the job

VHS (Velocity Hucking Systems) are a small outfit from New Zealand that claims to hate noisy bikes. Their solution to this seemingly simple issue is the VHS Slapper Tape 2.0, a stick-on chainstay protector which absorbs chain slap, helping to keep your bike quiet and protected.

The new Slapper Tape 2.0 version has a wider 70mm base, more malleable rubber and a design update that makes the bubbles softer for more sound dampening. What you get is essentially a 350mm long piece of rubber with moulded air pockets and 3M adhesive.

I was interested to see a cross-section of the “bubble” so cut one open. The rubber is reassuringly thick giving me confidence this will resist a lot of chain slap before needing to be replaced.

VHS TAPE_3.JPG
VHS TAPE_3.JPG, by Ty Rutherford

Application

VHS claim this tape will fit “any and all chainstays”. I’ve picked a particularly awkward chainstay to test on the Privateer 161, it doesn’t have a flat top for the bubbles to sit on. Instead, it curves in and out and has welds to navigate around. A fair amount of trimming and sculpting was required to get a good fit, so it’s definitely worth investing time to get this part right – grab a beer and don’t rush it. The rubber cuts easily with a pair of scissors satisfyingly well. The 3M adhesive is tenacious so be sure you’ve got it in the right spot before committing.

VHS TAPE_4.JPG
VHS TAPE_4.JPG, by Ty Rutherford


I pushed my luck in this area whilst forming around the cable exit – it's right on the limit of what the adhesive can hold and I wouldn’t recommend cutting this close to the bubbles. 

VHS TAPE_5.JPG
VHS TAPE_5.JPG, by Ty Rutherford

Durability

The slapper tape has been on test for several months now, in dry dusty conditions (remember those…?) and sopping wet and I can report, it held up well. The tops of the bubbles, where the chain slaps, show no signs of wear, the rubber has dulled, more so from the chain lube rather than physical wear. I found the limit of the adhesive’s strength at this point around the cable exit, having said that it is still holding on well.  

VHS TAPE_9
VHS TAPE_9, by Ty Rutherford


Retailing at £25, the VHS Slapper tape is perhaps a more expensive option for silencing bikes. There are other options available such as Ride Wrap’s chainstay amour, which is essentially the same as the slapper tape but without the air bubbles so likely won’t have quite the same quietening effect, it is £18, though.

I’m impressed with the durability, flexibility and sound dampening offered by the VHS Slapper Tape 2.0. This is a long term solution to quieten and protect your bike at a price point which I’d say is reasonable considering the quality on offer.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Back Country Research Mutherload Strap-1.jpg
Back Country Research Mutherload Frame Mount Strap £19.00
Test report VHS Slapper Tape 2.0 review £25.00 X
Accessories - misc

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£45.99
-29%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
News
2022 totalMTB jersey LS.jpg
Raise environmental awareness with TotalMTB's new jersey
25 trees get planted with every purchase
Review
2022 ion logo glove hero.jpg
ION Logo glove review £20.00
Simple, cheap and effective, though sweat can show through and silicone wears quickly
Review
2022 madison zenith mens long sleeve thermal jersey hero.jpg
Madison Zenith Men's Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey review £50.00
Comfortable warmth in low temps with great fit but can hold moisture and gets tatty quickly
News
2022 OR AM team group 1.jpg
Meet Team ORCC - off-road.cc's very own amateur race team
off-road.cc is going racing!
News
2022-cotic-cascade-1-1.jpeg
First Ride review: Cotic’s new Cascade adventure bike
Check out our initial impressions of the new steel gravel and bikepacking rig, with complete bike prices starting at £2,099
Review
2022 pnw ozone jersey hero.jpg
PNW Ozone jersey review £43.00
A simple, comfy and good looking jersey that struggles to cope with sweat
News
2022 santa cruz heckler cover.jpg
Santa Cruz updates the Heckler for 2022
New Heckler gets more range and mixed wheel sizes
News
Rapha trail collection 2021 3/4 jersey
We're hiring! off-road.cc is looking for a staff writer
Interested in joining the off-road.cc team, then read on...