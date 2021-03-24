- Small pack size
- Comfortable
- Easy to inflate and deflate
- Not as light as some
The Cloud Base sleeping mat from British company Alpkit can be packed down to a small size, making it a good choice for bikepacking – although it's not the lightest. It blows up thin but is still comfortable, and it's well made.
For bikepacking, the restriction on how much you can carry can have a big impact on what you take, which can then have an impact on comfort and sleep. The Cloud Base manages to create a platform that makes it a good choice and at a wallet-friendly £38.
Inflating the mat is quick and doesn't take much effort, which is a plus at the end of a day riding. The one-way valve means you don't have to worry about air leaking out as you are trying to inflate. To deflate, the valve can be pushed in, allowing all the air to escape as you roll it up and pack away.
The Cloud Base is 5cm thick when fully inflated, which might not sound much, but I found it enough to be comfortable and sleep well. The diamond-shaped pattern works well and helps flatten uneven ground beneath you.
The length is generous, and should be suitable for most people – when inflated it measures 189cm (6ft 2”). There are no other length options, though.
The big plus for the Cloud Base is the size when packed (quoted as 28x8cm), which is roughly the size of a 750ml bottle. The weight might not be class-leading, but at 492g without the bag it's certainly not heavy.
While the storage bag is fine and plenty big enough, it's easily dispensed with.
For a low budget but comfortable sleeping mat, the Alpkit Cloud Base hits a really good compromise. As a comparison, the smaller ThermaRest NeoAir Xlite Regular is only 350g, but costs £160.
At the other extreme a closed-cell mat can be cheaper, such as the Exped FlexMat M at £28, but it can't pack down like an inflatable mat – key when bikepacking, as space is perhaps even more important than weight.
Overall the Alpkit Cloud Base offers good comfort, reasonably low weight and low volume pack size at a price that beats all the competition.
The problem with the Alpkit Claud Base is that there is no mention of the R-Value (and they don't seem to know either) which is kind of important in colder weather.