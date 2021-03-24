Alpkit Cloud Base inflatable sleeping mat review £45.00
Packs down small and proves comfortable, but it's no lightweight
Alpkit_Cloudebase_Inflated.JPG
|
Mar 24 2021
|
Accessories - misc
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Small pack size
  • Comfortable
  • Easy to inflate and deflate
What's not?
  • Not as light as some
Buy if...
You want a packable, wallet-friendly mat

The Cloud Base sleeping mat from British company Alpkit can be packed down to a small size, making it a good choice for bikepacking – although it's not the lightest. It blows up thin but is still comfortable, and it's well made.

For bikepacking, the restriction on how much you can carry can have a big impact on what you take, which can then have an impact on comfort and sleep. The Cloud Base manages to create a platform that makes it a good choice and at a wallet-friendly £38.

Inflating the mat is quick and doesn't take much effort, which is a plus at the end of a day riding. The one-way valve means you don't have to worry about air leaking out as you are trying to inflate. To deflate, the valve can be pushed in, allowing all the air to escape as you roll it up and pack away.

Alpkit_Cloudbase_Packed.JPG

The Cloud Base is 5cm thick when fully inflated, which might not sound much, but I found it enough to be comfortable and sleep well. The diamond-shaped pattern works well and helps flatten uneven ground beneath you.

The length is generous, and should be suitable for most people – when inflated it measures 189cm (6ft 2”). There are no other length options, though.

The big plus for the Cloud Base is the size when packed (quoted as 28x8cm), which is roughly the size of a 750ml bottle. The weight might not be class-leading, but at 492g without the bag it's certainly not heavy.

Alpkit_Cloudbase_size.JPG

While the storage bag is fine and plenty big enough, it's easily dispensed with.

For a low budget but comfortable sleeping mat, the Alpkit Cloud Base hits a really good compromise. As a comparison, the smaller ThermaRest NeoAir Xlite Regular is only 350g, but costs £160.

At the other extreme a closed-cell mat can be cheaper, such as the Exped FlexMat M at £28, but it can't pack down like an inflatable mat – key when bikepacking, as space is perhaps even more important than weight.

Overall the Alpkit Cloud Base offers good comfort, reasonably low weight and low volume pack size at a price that beats all the competition.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Back Country Research Mutherload Strap-1.jpg
Back Country Research Mutherload Frame Mount Strap £19.00
Test report Alpkit Cloud Base inflatable sleeping mat review £45.00 X
Accessories - misc

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

1 comments

KoenM's picture
1 day 21 hours ago

The problem with the Alpkit Claud Base is that there is no mention of the R-Value (and they don't seem to know either) which is kind of important in colder weather. 

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£57.99
-10%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet 2020 - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
News
Komoot competition header
Share your favourite routes on komoot and win a Garmin!
Win a Garmin Edge 1030 worth £519
Review
DexShell Ultra Thin Childrens Waterproof Socks 2
DexShell Ultra Thin Children's Socks review £15.00
Effective, robust and well-priced socks for keeping kids happier in winter
News
2021 SRAM GX AXS drivetrain fitted-2.jpg
First Ride: SRAM GX AXS electronic drivetrain
GX AXS launched with mech and shifter as upgrade kit
News
2021-garmin-rally-xchr1012.jpeg
Garmin introduces new Rally power meter pedals
Range offers compatibility for both road and off-road riding
Review
Slicey MySublimistick Custom Bike Frame Protector 2021 review 3.jpg
Slicy Sublimistick custom frame protection £30.00
Highly-customisable protection from roost and light scuffs, though pre-cut shapes are a compromise
Buying
specialized shoe guide cover iamge.jpg
Your guide to Specialized's gravel and mountain bike shoes
An in-depth look at Specialized's gravel and mountain bike shoe range
News
2021 Fizik Versor Flat and Clip shoes -5.jpg
Fizik launches the brand new Gravita shoe range
New flat and clip-in shoes for a mix of trail riding
News
FiveCool2 copy.jpg
5 cool things from Rapha, Specialized, Bombtrack and more
Two gravel bikes, an XC race weapon and new Rapha kicks