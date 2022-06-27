Win a Cairn BRAVe 2.0 Flat Bar e-bike Worth £2359

We give away a Cairn BRAVe 2.0 worth £2359 to one lucky reader!
Win a Cairn BRAVe 2.0 Flat Bar e-bike Worth £2359
|
Jun 27 2022
|
News
We have another incredible competition from our good friends at the Rider Firm; owners of Hunt Bike Wheels and Privateer Bikes. This time it is Cairn Cycles who is giving away an amazing BRAVe 2.0 Flat bar gravel bike to one very lucky reader just in time for summer gravel adventures and long nights getting lost in the woods.

Cairn Competition June 2022 - 06.jpg
Cairn Competition June 2022 - 06.jpg, by Oli Pendrey


Cairn describes the BRAVe as a "Gravel Bike, rigid mountain bike, monster cross, touring bike, back country or gravduro bike"  We reviewed the BRAVe 1.0 drop bar version of this bike back in September and Matt was very positive about the downhill ability of the bike reckoning it was more akin to a mountain bike whilst he was equally impressed with its range and its ability to carry lots of kit for those adventures.

Here's what Matt said to summarise the BRAVe 1.0
"The Cairn BRAVe has impressed not simply with the motor and assistance on offer but more so the geometry and capabilities that the bike has. While the downtube battery would normally mean fewer mounting options, Cairn has added more, and combined with the generous battery, It creates a truly capable adventure e-bike that currently, at least, is missing from the market." High praise indeed. 

Cairn Competition June 2022 - 09.jpg
Cairn Competition June 2022 - 09.jpg, by Oli Pendrey


Well, luckily for you, we are giving away a BRAVe 2.0 which is the flat bar version of the bike Matt tested, which should deliver an even more exciting off-road mountain bike experience whilst still more than able to carry all your kit. As it's fitted with Shimano Steps E7000 motor and that same 630wh battery as the drop bar version, the BRAVe 2.0 can take extended off-road adventures within its stride.

Cairn Competition June 2022 - 04a.jpg
Cairn Competition June 2022 - 04a.jpg, by Oli Pendrey


Here's Cairn to tell us more about the BRAVe's design and features:

BRAVe 2.0 takes the comfort, control and big tyre clearance from mountain bikes whilst bringing the loading capacity, flexibility and efficiency from gravel bikes. The result? An e-bike that can handle all of your adventures.

The Cairn BRAVe features a balanced geometry that wouldn’t look out of place on either a mountain bike or a gravel bike. Comparative to a gravel bike it's slacker and longer, which brings better stability and control, whilst keeping the steering manageable for the fully loaded days. The shorter seat tubes, taller stack height and 29 x 2.5 tyre clearance increase comfort to 'sofa by the fire' levels. The larger tyre width, matched with a more controllable 60nm of torque from the Shimano E7000 system and 180mm disc rotors, all combine to keeping you upright and in control on the trail.

Cairn Competition June 2022 - 07.jpg
Cairn Competition June 2022 - 07.jpg, by Oli Pendrey


Regardless of how you ride or where you ride, the BRAVe has a ton of useful everyday features that make this possible. The semi-integrated 630wh external fitted battery is hard to ignore, but makes room for frame bags, as well as faff-free removal and a massive range. Places to mount bottle cages and gear are evident all over the frame. We have 5 different locations, featuring 14 bosses to mount all of those big ride needs. Boost hub spacing makes the huge tyre clearance possible and a lowered fork bridge keeps fender compatibility

Cairn Competition June 2022 - 02a.jpg
Cairn Competition June 2022 - 02a.jpg, by Oli Pendrey


For the full spec check out Cairn Cycles

All you have to do in order to be in with a chance to win is to head on down below and fill out the entry form.

Please note that this competition is open to residents of the following regions and countries: UK and Eire, EU (Schengen area + Non-Schengen; Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland) and USA.

Best of luck.

Win a Cairn Brave 2.0 Flat Bar worth £2359

If you would like to join The Rider Firm mailing list, please type Yes in the box. You can leave this mailing list at any time by unsubscribing via the unsubscribe link in any emails you may receive.
Do you wish to receive emails from off.road.cc? You can leave this mailing list at any time by unsubscribing from it via the unsubscribe link in any emails you may receive

