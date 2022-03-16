Video: Wild About Bikepacking - A new film from Markus Stitz
In Markus Stitz's newest short film, Wild About Bikepacking, the long-distance cyclist explores the new Bikepacking Argyyl's Islands route. Watch as he rides his wooden Twmpa Cycles GR 1.0 through stunning Scottish landscapes and by some of the world's best distilleries.
The new Bikepacking Argyll's Islands route was created by Bikepacking Scotland and commissioned by CalMac Ferries and Wild About Argyll maps a 496km trek along Argyll's islands. These include the Isles of Mull, Jura, Islay, and Bute, and the track takes riders over a comprehensive mix of gravel tracks, singletrack, cycle paths, and roads.
For newer bikepackers looking to take on the challenge, there's a wide range of accommodation on offer, and for those with a bit more experience under their belts, there's every opportunity to extend your route.
Markus comments: ‘When I arrived from my 34,000km-trip around the world with a small boat in Port Ellen, I instantly fell in love with Islay. I returned a few times since, and was delighted when I had the opportunity to work with Wild About Argyll and CalMac Ferries to map a new bikepacking route across the lesser frequented islands in Argyll. It complements the existing Wild About Argyll Trail, which has been enjoyed by many cyclists since its launch in January 2018.’
Stitz continues: ‘For me, boarding a ferry to an island is the perfect start to a bikepacking adventure, and this route includes some of the most scenic ferry journeys in Scotland. Different from other routes I mapped, this one features quite a few road sections. Most of them are really quiet and enjoyable, like the Long Road on Jura. A gravel bike is the perfect bike to cycle the Bikepacking Argyll’s Islands route. What I really like about it is the combination of great cycling, culinary offers and accommodation. And there are plenty of opportunities to unearth Scotland’s history in places like Kilmartin Glen, which has the most important concentration of Neolithic and Bronze Age remains in mainland Scotland.’