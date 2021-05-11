Video: Built to Last - A new film from Bikepacking Scotland

New video launches seven new cycling itineraries
2021 Built to Last video cover.JPG
|
May 11 2021
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Video: Wild About Argyll with Markus Stitz.jpg
Video: Wild About Argyll with Markus Stitz
Bikepacking on a gravel bike specific trail
Go Bike Packing East Lothian
Bikepacking with the kids just got easy on the Go East Lothian Trail in Scotland
Bikepacking with the kids just got easy
2021 markus stitz iron curtain cover.JPG
Video: Watch Markus Stitz journey the Iron Curtain
Join Markus on his self supported gravel adventure along the length of the Iron Curtain
CrossduroScotland Photo1.jpg
Above Loch Ness on the Great Glen Way
CrossduroScotland: 300km gravel bikepacking race from Inverness to Glasgow
An unsupported 300km gravel race across Scotland

Markus Stitz's most recent film, Built to Last, takes place over seven different locations within the Cateran Ecomuseum. The 10-minute documentary launches along with seven new cycling itineraries designed for road, mountain, gravel, and touring bikes as part of Travel for All Our Tomorrows with the aim of developing new regenerative tourism experiences within the area.

The Cateran Museum is a museum without walls, close to the cities of Perth and Dundee in Scotland, and it's one of a growing number of ecomuseums worldwide. It's community-led and its aim is to empower people to take a more active role in preserving the objects, sites, and cultural practices they value. It also provides more than 20 pre-designed cycling and walking routes that reveal the hidden heritage.

Markus uses the video to highlight this area of Scotland and everything you see can be explored by bike with GPX files available for free through the Cateran Ecomuseum's website.

The routes range from 8.3km up to 109km and feature various points of interest such as stone circles, standing stones, historic churches, and a plethora of nature reserves.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£64.99
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet 2020 - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
News
Ortlieb competition May 2021
£525 of ORTLIEB Bikpacking Bags to Win!
Win at set of ORTLIEB Bikepacking Bags and runner prizes worth a total £525
News
2021 Grizl CF SL hero.jpg
Canyon unleashes the all-new Grizl
New gravel bike platform comes with added modularity to suit every rider
Review
2021 Canyon Grizl hero.jpg
2021 Canyon Grizl CF SL 8 review £2949.00
Comfortable and well specced with great tyre clearances, but the geometry is more road than adventure
News
2021 cotic flareMAX hero 2.jpg
Cotic's FlareMAX gets an update for 2021
Updated bike gets a light weight build option, 20mm more space for seat posts and slightly updated geometry
Review
MtZoom_Ultralight_Flat-1.jpg
Mt Zoom Ultralight 760mm Carbon Flat Bar review £144.00
Incredibly light bar with good stiffness and a lower price than rivals
Feature
or feature Cycling alone header.jpg
Top tips for solo cycling: stay safe & have fun riding alone
Flying solo? Expert tips for keeping out of trouble
Review
2021 Altura Vortex 2 Frame Bag Main
Altura Vortex 2 waterproof frame bag review £69.99
Great fabrics, very waterproof and good value, but may block your water bottle
Review
2021 Wildcat Ocelot Frame Bag Main.jpg
Wildcat Ocelot Frame Bag review £105.00
Very stable, weather resistant and easy to use – if not exactly quick release