Video: Built to Last - A new film from Bikepacking Scotland
Markus Stitz's most recent film, Built to Last, takes place over seven different locations within the Cateran Ecomuseum. The 10-minute documentary launches along with seven new cycling itineraries designed for road, mountain, gravel, and touring bikes as part of Travel for All Our Tomorrows with the aim of developing new regenerative tourism experiences within the area.
The Cateran Museum is a museum without walls, close to the cities of Perth and Dundee in Scotland, and it's one of a growing number of ecomuseums worldwide. It's community-led and its aim is to empower people to take a more active role in preserving the objects, sites, and cultural practices they value. It also provides more than 20 pre-designed cycling and walking routes that reveal the hidden heritage.
Markus uses the video to highlight this area of Scotland and everything you see can be explored by bike with GPX files available for free through the Cateran Ecomuseum's website.
The routes range from 8.3km up to 109km and feature various points of interest such as stone circles, standing stones, historic churches, and a plethora of nature reserves.