The Frontier 300 gravel race is back on the cards for 2021

Circumstantially delayed gravel race is back on for 2021
2021 Frontier 300 hero.jpg
|
Oct 19 2020
|
News
Newly rescheduled, due to very understandable circumstances, is the Frontier 300 gravel race. Organisers have revisited landowners, revised the route, and changed the date to June 2021 to get the supported all-road ride going once again.

The Frontier 300 is a supported all-road ride starting on the west coast of Scotland with the finish line set at the east coast of England while snaking through some of the finest gravel riding. Like its namesake, it's a 300km event.

2021 Frontier 300 puddle.jpg

This event is designed for riders who are looking for a Dirty Reiver XL experience but with a bit of a twist. It can be ridden solo or shared in a relay fashion.

2021 frontier 300 hike.jpg

As a nod to the Rough Stuff Fellowship, the Frontier 300 includes some hike-a-bike which takes riders 500m above sea level. The effort of which is promised to reward riders with stunning views and an excellent descent.

2021 Frontier 300 hike2.jpg

The finish line at Druridge Bay will be home to Salsa Cycle's finishing party and their Brunch On The Beach.

As a bit of a helping hand, the organisers of the Frontier 300 have sorted out coach shuttles to and from Carlisle, allowing participants to access the event via public transport. The event can also be relayed with a partner, sharing riding, and vehicle support roles throughout the ride.

2021 Frontier 300.jpg

Registration for the Frontier 300 will go live on the 1st of November 2020 and entry fees can be paid in two parts with a deposit being paid first.

