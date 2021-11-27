Selle Italia presents the X-Bow - An all new saddle designed for off-road bikes
The X-Bow is Selle Italia's newest release and it's been designed towards all manner of off-road cyclists, from gravel riders all the way over to enduro hitters. The new saddle comes using a new rail fixing technique which is said to make it even more comfortable than the saddles already on offer.
Selle Italia's brand new X-Bow saddle has been developed especially for riders looking for a boost in stability and support while riding off-road. It's aimed towards gravel, trail, enduro, and ebike riders and is a result of a study that led the brand to patent a new technique of fixing the rails to the saddle.
Fixing the rail at the rearmost part of the saddle is said to free the part of the body where the ischial bones and perineal area press on the saddle, limiting pressure exerted around these areas.
The new rail positioning technique also allows a larger area where you can clamp the seat post, offering a greater range of bike fit. Along with the rail placement, shock absorbers have been placed between the rail and the body, damping a range of trail vibrations.
Selle Italia has given the X-Bow and short, neutrally shaped design and has raised the rear slightly to add stability. The saddle then features a Soft-Tek covering.
The X-Bow is available in two models, one with a TI36 rail, the other Fec Alloy rails. Both versions are available with a drilled body but with the option for padding with or without a Superflow hole. There are also two sizes, S or L, the former claimed to weigh 346g and the latter, 356g with alloy rails, then the titanium railed model sheds weight and weighs in at 266g and 276g respectfully.
The Fec Alloy X-Bow saddle will set you back £50 while the Ti316 model is priced at £120.
350 grams? What's it padded with - lead?