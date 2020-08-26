The best saddles you can buy for mtb and gravel bikes - tried and tested

Our pick of the top saddles you can buy
best saddles.jpg
|
Aug 26 2020
|
The saddle is the number one contact point that affects your comfort over a large part of your everyday ride. We've gone through the bulky to the outright uncomfortable saddles to bring you our pick of the best bike seats you can buy.

The best saddles you can buy

Saddles come in all shapes and sizes to fit all shapes and sizes of humans. You might be able to find more or less comfort from different gels and foams that sit under the surface of the saddle. The width and length of the saddle will also effect how comfy the seat is for you.

Weight savings can be found in the material that the rails are made from. Materials range from blingy titanium and carbon, to weightier Chromoly that won't break the bank. The rails also offer a smidge of flex, which your choice of material will effect.

While we can give you a list of saddles that have score more than four stars in our tests, they are very personal so it's also up to you to find what fits you best.

Women's Power Expert with MIMIC

Specialized Women's Power Comp saddle with mimic-1.jpg

The new Women’s Power Saddle with MIMIC technology from Specialized is a pressure relieving seat that has eliminated soreness, created a saddle epiphany and simultaneously thrown a spanner in the works (in a good way) of the type of saddle I thought worked for me.

 

Fabric Scoop Elite Shallow

fabric-scoop-elite-shallow-cro-mo-saddle-review-2020-1.jpg

The Fabric Scoop Elite Shallow is a Cro-Mo railed saddle with 3 shapes to suit riding style, the shallow style one tested is a very comfortable, well constructed saddle which benchmarks what a decent saddle should be.

 

SDG Duster MTN Ti-Alloy

sdg-duster-saddle-review-1.jpg

The SDG Duster MTN is a tough, robust saddle for long days riding. It’s perfect for trail and enduro riding with Kevlar sides to increase its toughness, balanced with titanium rails for lower weight and extra comfort. A broad nose makes it easy to shift weight fore and aft, plus there's a deep canal down the middle to reduce pressure.

 

Fabric Line

Fabric-Line-Titanium-saddle-8.jpg

Fabric is a now established name to the components market, and they've made quite an impression - especially with their line of saddles, I've spent the last couple of months putting as many miles into the Titanium railed Line model to see if it lives up to its claim of being "supremely comfortable for longer days in the saddle".

 

SDG Fly MTN 

sdg-fly-mtn-side.jpg

The SDG Fly MTN is a tough, comfy saddle with enough substance to it for tough use, but not sacrificing on comfort or durability. The long nose design gives plenty of space for movement whilst riding and is padded at a medium level for all-day comfort without too much bulk. It's burly enough to take scuffs and knocks, but light enough not to be sofa like.

 

Fizik Luna X5

Fizik Luna X5 Saddle Womens-1.jpg

No strangers to the saddle market, Fizik now have an offering for the female mountain bikers too, in the form of the Luna X5. The slim design and low profile make for a comfortable ride if you like a relatively aggressive riding position.

 

Tioga Undercover Stratum Carbon

Tioga Under saddle

Tioga's Undercover Stratum Carbon saddle is super-light, offers a unique build structure and gives potentially superb long-ride comfort – if the flat shape works for you. 

