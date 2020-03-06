Sea Otter Classic postponed due to Coronavirus
Sea Otter Classic becomes the latest cycling event to fall foul of the Coronavirus. As California entered a state of emergency yesterday, we received news overnight that the event will not go ahead this April, rather postponed to a date which is yet to be decided.
The event was scheduled for the 15th-20th April 2020 but will now be postponed to a date later in the year. The date is yet to be decided but we are hazarding a guess that the organiser might follow in the footsteps of the North American Handmade Bicycle Show, which was due to take place 20th-22nd March, now rescheduled for August.
Sea Otter Classic is not only a huge race venue and festival site, it also hosts a large trade show where it has become 'the place' for brands to launch new bikes and gear. We had sneaking suspicion that Fox might launch their new 38 mountain bike fork there and on the road/grave bike side of things we'd heard rumours of more new full suspension gravel bikes - we wonder what those brands will do about their launches now, we suspect this has thrown a massive spanner in the works.
Where racing is concerned, there are both pro and amateur level events to be rescheduled such as UCI HC XCO cross-country race, a USA Cycling sanctioned pro road race and gravel race, as well as an amateur enduro and amateur categories in some of the above.
We will keep you updated with new dates or more details as we get them, the full details as we have received them so far are here:
Sea Otter Classic Supporters,
After a thorough review of the coronavirus threat, we’ve decided to reschedule April’s Sea Otter Classic. Additionally, People for Bikes and Sea Otter Classic will reschedule the Bicycle Leadership Conference.
We are coordinating with local authorities to determine the best dates to host the 2020 Sea Otter Classic and Bicycle Leadership Conference. We anticipate announcing those dates by the middle of next week.
Information regarding registration refunds and rollovers will be posted on our website once the new dates have been finalized.
Thank you again for your understanding and support during these challenging times.
Sincerely,
Frank Yohannan
President & CEO
Sea Otter Classic, Inc.
- More info here - www.seaotterclassic.com