And encourages more women to take part in 2024
Scott Frontier 300 introduces two-day ride option
|
Jan 1 2024
|
News
Scott Frontier 300, spanning 300km from the west to the east coast of the UK, welcomes riders to embark on a two-day adventure in addition to its classic one-day epic in 2024. Returning for the third consecutive year, the organisers of the all-road cycling event now offer a two-day entry option and have set a target to attract more female cyclists to take part in the challenge.

The Scott Frontier 300 has been set up to showcase what the Borders has to offer for cyclists and the route links many of the 7 Stanes trail centres and Kielder and Harwood Forests in the Northeast. Riders start early in the morning near Colvend in Scotland and tackle 300km of ‘all road’ riding (50/50 mix of gravel and quiet, paved lanes) before finishing on the sandy beaches of Druridge Bay on the east coast of north-east England. 

The two-day option is new for 2024 and starts on Friday 7 June 2024 before the one-day riders set off on the day after. An overnight camp is included in the entry for the two-day adventure, alongside an evening meal and breakfast the next day. The organisers offer help with a luggage drop for any larger items that you are carrying - a tent, sleeping bag and mat, making this a great supported option for those who are new to bikepacking adventures. 


Both entry options include support along the route, including feed stops (four for the one-day, and one each day for the two-day ride) and mechanical support, GPS trackers, camping at the finish and the 'Scott Brunch by the Beach' on Sunday morning. The staggered start time means that riders will finish together on 8 June to share that brunch, a drink and a celebration of completing the coast-to-coast ride. 

Scott Frontier 300 riding forest gravel.jpeg
Scott Frontier 300 riding forest gravel.jpeg, by Suvi Loponen


"I always see how deep people push themselves to finish events of this distance, it does not matter whether it is the 2-day adventure or the 1-day epic everyone digs so deep into their physical and emotional reserves. To be very honest, I find it hard to keep my emotions in check when I see people so pleased with themselves when they complete it," Neil Atkinson from Focal Events said. 

There is the option to ride as a pair in a relay format or complete the event solo. Frontier 300 organisers, Focal Events, are also promising guaranteed half of the entries for women wanting to ride the event in 2024.

“It is great there is an open book about guaranteeing the entries to women - it is something that we are proud to be working with Focal Events on and we hope we all can encourage more and more women to enter adventures like this one in the future. Neil and Bryan’s passion for including everyone really does shine through," Tony Fawcett from the event's title sponsor Scott Sport said. 
 
Entries for 2024 Scott Frontier 300 are open now and you can sign up on the event website here

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Tech writer

Suvi joined off.road.cc in 2022 as a tech writer and brought in her enthusiasm for gravel and long-distance riding. She's a lover of underbiking and exploring on the bike both on and off-road, especially if it means finding more great cafes and some good viewpoints. 

