Gallery: Bikes of 2023 UCI Gralloch Gravel Race

The coolest bikes of the race and some of the general tech trends
May 23 2023
Feature
Last Saturday gravel cycling enthusiasts from around the world got together, including WorldTour pros such as Connor Swift and Tiffany Cromwell. Aspiring gravel racers, neo-pros and those simply out to enjoy a bit of gravel riding were all riding on the same 113km course - and some of the bikes on show were absolutely stellar. We managed to get up close and personal with a few of the best. 

Sam Andrews - Titici Relli

2023 Gralloch - Sam Andrews- hero 2
2023 Gralloch - Sam Andrews- hero 2, by Suvi loponen


Sam Andrews has been quickly making himself a name in the gravel scene this year, placing very well at both the Sea Otter and Traka 360. At the Gralloch, he placed 11th in his age category, easily qualifying for the October Gravel World Champs. 

2023 Gralloch - Sam Andrews-fork
2023 Gralloch - Sam Andrews-fork, by Suvi loponen


Andrews’ Titici race bike is quite a beautiful creation and one that you don’t see often in the UK. Andrews said the hand-painted Relli frame has taken six months to finish, and the beautiful purple with a silvery frosted effect is the work of Tony Spray, whose name can be found near the bottom bracket.

2023 Gralloch - Sam Andrews-top tube
2023 Gralloch - Sam Andrews-top tube, by Suvi loponen
2023 Gralloch - Sam Andrews-detail
2023 Gralloch - Sam Andrews-detail, by Suvi loponen


Titici frames are known for their Arch Absorber Technology (the thin bend on the seat tube) and PAT (plate absorber technology). The very flat-shaped tube shape helps absorb vibrations - and definitely creates a unique look. Andrews’ top tube has ‘Titici’ embossed on it as a neat additional detail. 

2023 Gralloch - Sam Andrews- drivetrain
2023 Gralloch - Sam Andrews- drivetrain, by Suvi loponen
2023 Gralloch - Sam Andrews- rear
2023 Gralloch - Sam Andrews- rear, by Suvi loponen


Andrews' Relli is rolling on Hunt Limitless wheels, wrapped in IRC Double Cross 42mm gravel tyres with 27PSI at the front, and 29PSI at the rear. Shifting is handled by “cheap and cheerful” Sram Rival AXS, with 42t chainring and 10-42 cassette. 

2023 Gralloch - Sam Andrews-cockpit
2023 Gralloch - Sam Andrews-cockpit, by Suvi loponen


Lastly, the finishing kit: saddle is SQ Labs and the cockpit is all Deda. 

Katherine Sheridan - Lauf Seigla Ultimate

2023 Gralloch - Katherine Sheridan hero 2
2023 Gralloch - Katherine Sheridan hero 2, by Suvi loponen


Katherine Sheridan is a gravel racer racing for Mazda Lauf Factory Racing, and she placed sixth in the women’s race. Her electric blue Lauf Seigla is definitely an eye-catcher, and the closer you get the more impressed you’ll likely be. 

2023 Gralloch - Katherine Sheridan-HED wheel
2023 Gralloch - Katherine Sheridan-HED wheel, by Suvi loponen


Sheridan jokingly told me she has started timing bike shops for the time it takes for them to notice the bike is running Sram Red AXS - simply because there is so much else going on with the bike as well. And she is not wrong. 

2023 Gralloch - Katherine Sheridan- industry 9 hub
2023 Gralloch - Katherine Sheridan- industry 9 hub, by Suvi loponen


The first feature that the eye is drawn to on this bike is Lauf’s Grit fork which offers 30mm of suspension in a very innovative way. The bike is rolling on HED wheels, and the Industry Nine hubs are laced onto the rims with super light Berd spokes that are made of poly fibre (yes, they really look like shoe laces…). 

2023 Gralloch - Katherine Sheridan-Berd spokes
2023 Gralloch - Katherine Sheridan-Berd spokes, by Suvi loponen


Tyres are Rene Herse Manastash Ridge in 44mm width and set up tubeless with about 30PSI at the front, and 33PSI at the back. 

2023 Gralloch - Katherine Sheridan-pedal
2023 Gralloch - Katherine Sheridan-pedal, by Suvi loponen


If the bike itself would not be enough of an eye-catcher, Sheridan has colour matched the hubs, the Xpedo pedals and some of the Berd spokes with her orange gloves. That is not all the orange, though, as inside the tyres is Orange Seal sealant and Sheridan’s helmet also features an orange accent. 

Ellen McDermott - Trek Checkpoint SL 6 AXS

2023 Gralloch - Ellen McDermott hero 2
2023 Gralloch - Ellen McDermott hero 2, by Suvi loponen


McDermott finished just behind Sheridan in the women’s overall race and second in her age category, and the Team Boompods rider seemed to be still absolutely buzzing after a hard day out on the bike. 

2023 Gralloch - Ellen McDermott-storage
2023 Gralloch - Ellen McDermott-storage, by Suvi loponen


“I am a nutritionist so I was really on top of my nutrition and fuelling. I actually drank 3.5 litres, so I think I was outfuelling some people,” McDermott laughingly told me, also praising her bike setup for the racing success. “I got dropped a couple of times, and dropped my chain, but other people were having mechanicals as well. Maybe they were running too high pressure!”

2023 Gralloch - Ellen McDermott- Trek Checkpoint frame
2023 Gralloch - Ellen McDermott- Trek Checkpoint frame, by Suvi loponen


The Trek Checkpoint SL 6 AXS is McDermott’s first ever gravel bike, and she was quick to point out her love for the bike’s IsoSpeed shock-absorbing technology and the frame’s integrated storage on the downtube. Inside the little compartment, McDermott had placed inner tubes, freeing up space in her pockets. 

2023 Gralloch - Ellen McDermott- Drivetrain
2023 Gralloch - Ellen McDermott- Drivetrain, by Suvi loponen


The Trek is equipped with Sram Rival AXS groupset and rolling on Bontrager Paradigm wheels wrapped in Bontrager GR1 Team Issue tyres in 40mm width and set up tubeless. I chatted with McDermott about tyre pressure quite a bit - she said she was definitely more confident on the descents because of her chosen pressure - and she revealed the magic numbers were 27PSI at the front, and 31PSI at the rear. 

2023 Gralloch - Ellen McDermott ISM saddle
2023 Gralloch - Ellen McDermott ISM saddle, by Suvi loponen


The finishing kit on the bike consists of Bontrager cockpit and a typically TT-associated ISM PN1.1 saddle that McDermott says is her firm favourite. 

Some of the other snaps

2023 Gralloch - Random bikes-1.jpg
2023 Gralloch - Random bikes-1.jpg, by Suvi loponen


With over 800 riders at present, Gatehouse of Fleet was buzzing with riders and their cool bikes. I didn't manage to catch quite all of the riders, so here are a wee bunch of photos of bikes, and some interesting - or questionable - features. 

2023 Gralloch - Random bikes.jpg
2023 Gralloch - Random bikes.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The race day was not windy, so quite a few people were racing with rather deep gravel wheels.

2023 Gralloch - Random bikes-5.jpg
2023 Gralloch - Random bikes-5.jpg, by Suvi loponen
2023 Gralloch - Random bikes-4.jpg
2023 Gralloch - Random bikes-4.jpg, by Suvi loponen


Electrical tape was in high demand for the riders strapping on gels and CO2 canisters to their bikes, but when the punctures just keep giving, you might need that tape for something else, too... Just see on the above Trek's wheel.

2023 Gralloch - Random bikes-3.jpg
2023 Gralloch - Random bikes-3.jpg, by Suvi loponen


Is this the most detailed race number attachment (the ends are trimmed and all)... 

2023 Gralloch - Random bikes-2.jpg
2023 Gralloch - Random bikes-2.jpg, by Suvi loponen


And to finish off, a little pile of bikes. It's not often in the UK that you get to see as many premium gravel bikes, and the Gralloch is definitely the place to be if you enjoy seeing some of the nicest-looking builds, and fast riders. 

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

