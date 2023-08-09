Gravel race tips: Five tricks for tackling your first long event

What we learned from riding the 216km Ekoi Stone Circle gravel event
Gravel race tips: Five tricks for tackling your first long event
|
Aug 9 2023
|
Feature
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo

The dust has now well and truly settled from the Ekoi Stone Circle gravel event, held in and around the outskirts of the beautiful city of Salisbury. The inaugural event, put together by the pro event organiser Hotchillee, attracted a host of cyclists. This included semi-professional gravel bike racers as well as those more accustomed to the multi-terrain surfaces that define the UK gravel scene.

Joined by my colleague Jamie Williams, who typically favours tarmac but is no stranger to off-road escapades, we embarked on the challenging 216km route – Jamie's longest ride of the year, if not ever. Tackling any gravel event is a noteworthy achievement, and during the summer months, additional factors like scorching heat or unexpected downpours (this is the UK, after all) add to the complexity.

Our journey began at the early hour of 5am to beat the heat and other challenges that the day was about to throw our way. 

_96A1888.jpg
_96A1888.jpg, by Michael Blann


It was shortly after that 5am send-off when I last saw Jamie before the finish line as he bolted off with the fast guys, and I settled into my own, steadier pace. Riding 216km is not an easy feat regardless of how fit you are and poses a challenge to both your mind and your legs – you need to keep moving despite the ever-growing aches and pains. 

If you are thinking of tackling your first-ever gravel event, here are our top five tips for making it a little easier and more enjoyable experience. 

Michael Blann
Michael Blann, by Suvi Loponen

1. You can never fuel too much

Especially on gravel,  paying attention to your fueling strategy can really make or break your riding experience. Gravel, due to its bumpy nature, poses a challenge to cyclists trying to hold anything in their hands, which is why high-carb drinks are the saviour.

They're easy to down when you don't feel like eating, you don't need to open any wrappers or packages to get your nutrition in, and you can easily 

_96A1437.jpg
_96A1437.jpg, by Michael Blann

2. Don't try new things on the day of the event

Because of the long-distance nature of many gravel events, it's worth leaving anything new and experimental at home. 

At the Stone Circle, Jamie was testing a hydration vest - as did many others - and ended up having an achy back because of that for hours. The same goes for new bib shorts, tyres, and components on your bike. Stick with what you're familiar with and make sure everything you have fits you well. On long days in the saddle, your feet and body will go through a lot, so it's crucial that you have good gravel shoes that allow your feet to swell a little, and comfortable shorts and jersey that don't chafe.  

3. Don't go off too fast

Although this advice is well-known, it often gets tossed to the side when the red mist descends and the racing kicks off. Overexerting early on can lead to regrets later – many of us have learned this the hard way.

It's all too easy to get carried away when you are in the midst of a gravel event mass start. Ways to counteract blowing yourself up way too soon include using a power meter or heart rate monitor. With the help of the tech, you can then set yourself limits before the start and only go over them when absolutely necessary for example on very steep climbs.

_96A1912.jpg
_96A1912.jpg, by Michael Blann

4. Tyre choice 

Equipment plays a pivotal role in gravel racing. Prior to the event you should, at the bare minimum, assess all of your gear, ensuring sufficient brake pad life and resolving any lingering mechanical issues. 

Tyre selection is crucial. For long distances, prioritise puncture resistance over speed. Rainy forecasts call for knobblier treads, while a mix of road and gravel prompts consideration of smoother rubber. Tailor your choice to the event's terrain and conditions.

Our best advice is to check out the terrain beforehand, consider how much road there is and then make decisions on the tread pattern and tyre volume accordingly. Don't just go for the lightest and fastest tyres out there, better safe than sorry (and if you’re new to gravel, the more grip the faster and more confident you are in the end). It's a great feeling riding confidently, knowing you can trust your equipment. We often see people on the side of the road fixing punctures and trying desperately to plug a hole.

_96A2388.jpg
_96A2388.jpg, by Michael Blann

5. You will go through hell and back - but it’s all worth it

Long-distance gravel events often encompass moments of adversity, where doubts surface and the finish line seems distant. You might have heard the expression “type-two fun” and that is exactly what long-distance gravel events often are. While you’re doing it, you might be questioning your life choices but, once you cross the finish line, the achievement really hits you and lifts the mood. 

It’s okay to push yourself a little and tackle an epic gravel challenge but remember to listen to your body. More often than not, as long as you fuel properly, take adequate rest and hydrate, you will come out the other side in fairly decent shape - and still have enough energy to enjoy the after-ride party. 

You might also like: 

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£37.99
-30%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£84
-40%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£107
-33%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£67
-52%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£187.99
-26%
Buy now
Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34.99
-27%
Buy now
News
Evie Richards performs at UCI XCO World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on June 11, 2023
World Bicycle Relief gives fans opportunity to win pro bikes
Fans have a chance to secure one of four pro bikes
News
2024 Santa Cruz Stigmata
Stigmata updated with Santa Cruz MTB design features
New Santa Cruz Stigmata gets several upgrades for the 2024 model year
Feature
Mathieu Van Der Poel glasgow 2023
2023 UCI MTB World Champs - MVDP's triple-crown ambitions
Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel will attempt to win the Elite UCI XCO World Championship title on the trails of Glentress. Can he do it and is mixing of disciplines the future for competitive cycling?
News
Andreas Kolb, Charlie Hatton, Laurie Greenland celebrate at UCI DH World Championships in Fort William, Scotland on August 05, 2023
Recap: 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Championships
Briton Charlie Hatton wins gold at Fort William
News
Richie Rude Raw at Fort William
Video: Richie Rude raw at Fort William
Richie goes full gas with nothing but the sound of tyres on dirt
Feature
totw 5 Aug hero.png
Tech news from Specialized, YT, Pivot and more
All the latest tech stories of the week, covering gravel bikes' suitability for commuting and new product releases
News
2023 cervelo zfs-5 hero studio.jpg
Cervelo launches first ever full-suspension mountain bike
Rear suspension, flex stays and flat bars mark fresh ground for Cervelo
Feature
Gravel bike vs hybrid bike
Gravel bike vs hybrid bike - what are the differences?
Understanding the differences between a gravel bike and hybrid bike, and which option is best for you