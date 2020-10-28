Salsa introduces the Journeyman 24

A fully kitted out gravel bike for kids
2021 salsa journeyman 24 red 3q.jpg
Oct 28 2020
News
The Journeyman 24 promises to bring mixed surface riding with a capable spec to kids who want to join their families on their off-road adventures.

Salsa's new aluminium framed Journeyman 24 comes in only one size which is kitted with a 455mm top tube, a 69° head angle, a 390mm chainstay and a 75.7° seat tube angle. Those are some pretty sorted numbers.

2021 salsa journeyman 24 teal hero.jpg

As for the fork, it's also an aluminium build and the bike has space for up to 24x1.85" tyres to further the bikes off-road riding capabilities.

Driving the bike is a 1x9 drivetrain which is sorted with a clutch derailleur for a bit of extra security and it comes with a wide range cassette to keep the little'uns going on the ups.

2021 salsa journeyman 24 red.jpg

The frame doesn't shy away from being a bit of an adventure machine. Inside the front triangle, there's space for a 700ml bottle and there are Three-Pack mounts on the fork legs for Anything Cages or more water bottle cages.

On the underside of the downtube is a two-bolt accessory mount for use with the Anything Bracket Mini. The frame is also compatible with rear packs.

2021 salsa journeyman 24 teal 3q.jpg

Spec-wise, the Journeyman 24 comes with a microSHIFT Advent drivetrain, Promax DSK-300R brakes with 160mm rotors and Novatech hubs laced to WTB ST i23 TCS 2.0 32h rims. They're wrapped in Terravail Sparwood 24x1.85" tyres.

We're still awaiting UK prices for the Journeyman 24 but as a bit of an idea, it'll set you back $900 (which is around £690). It'll come in two colours, Red and Teal, and again, it only comes in one size with a 455mm top tube.

 

