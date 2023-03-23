Redshift Arclight PRO SPD pedals get built-in rechargeable lights

Redshift brings SPD compatibility and 360-degrees of visibility with its new, Arclight Pro pedals
Redshift Arclight PRO SPD pedals get built-in rechargeable lights
Mar 23 2023
News
Redshift aims to transform night riding to be a safe chore with its Arclight PRO pedals that come with integrated lights, and now, SPD-cleat compatibility. 

The release of the SPD platform for the Arclight PRO pedals - which were first released last year in a flat pedal 'City' configuration only - expands the usability of the pedals from commutes to real trails. The new Arclight PRO pedals feature both flat and clipless engagement and you can configure the PROs as dual-sided flats or clipless—even a combination of each, with flat pedal capability on one side and clipless on the other. 

Arclight PRO Clipless Smart LED Pedals_Black or Silver Color Options .jpg
Arclight PRO Clipless Smart LED Pedals_Black or Silver Color Options .jpg, by Redshift


But what really distinguishes these pedals from regular dual-sided SPD pedals is their illumination profile. The pedal bodies have integrated lights operating in three modes: flash, eco-mode and solid. Researchers have proven that pedal lights trigger better rider awareness in drivers. When illuminated, the dynamic motion of a pedal stroke is believed to make riders 57% more visible than a static bike light when riding at night. 

The Arclight PRO pedals have a battery endurance of 36 hours and are conveniently rechargeable via USB. Using the four-slot recharger, you can plug in and recharge all four light pods at once. Each pedal takes two light pods. 

Are you concerned about accidentally depleting the battery by forgetting your Arclight PRO pedals ‘on’ after getting home? SmartSet technology knows when you have stopped riding and depowers the system. It also orientates the illumination and beam colour, ensuring white light projects forward and red faces rearwards. 

Arclight PRO Clipless - Black - Pair - Studio - lights on 2jpg.jpg
Arclight PRO Clipless - Black - Pair - Studio - lights on 2jpg.jpg, by Redshift


Beyond the lighting technology, the Arclight PRO pedals spin on low-friction sealed bearings and promise to be easily serviceable. 

Flat shoe riders can be obsessive about the available traction of their pedals. The Arclight PRO flat pedals are engineered to accommodate ten replaceable traction pins. Those should provide all the secure shoes-to-pedal interfacing you require, even when participating in a muddy winter night ride. 

Arclight USB Rechargeable Graphic
Arclight USB Rechargeable Graphic, by Redshift


The Arclight PRO clipless pedals retail for £150/$175, and the flats are priced at £130/$160. Engineers have designed these pedals with full compatibility, which means you can convert clipless to flat, or the other way around. 

Author block

Lance Branquinho's picture

Lance Branquinho

Lance Branquinho is a Namibian-born media professional who graduated to mountain biking after injuries curtailed his fascination with trail running. He has a weakness for British steel hardtails, especially those which only run a single gear. Lance is an award-winning writer who has contributed to myriad piblications all over the world including Cyclingnews, Bike Perfect, MBR, Topgear, TopCar and Car magazine.

1 comments

1 hour 38 min ago

What's the point of these?

