POC unveils the Omne Lite and Omne Ultra

The new helmets are designed for exploration beyond paved roads
POC unveils the Omne Lite and Omne Ultra
Feb 23 2023
News
POC, the Swedish brand known for its forward-thinking safety products has added two new helmets to its range. The Omne Lite and Omne Ultra promise to be versatile companions for where paved roads end and gravel begins. Here's everything you need to know.

Both of the new Omne helmets take everything from the existing Omne Air but build upon that platform by adding increased safety and versatility to the much-loved lid.

Both helmets benefit from EPS foams, PC shells, and adjustable fit systems. They also conform to EN, CPSC, AS/NZS certifications. Let's have a closer look at the two models.

Omne Lite

2023 poc omne lite purple.jpg
2023 poc omne lite purple.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The Omne Lite is based on the Omne Air helmet and is designed to be lighter while offering more effective airflow with the aim of creating a more comfortable helmet experience. POC says that this has been achieved through the use of a PC shell, which sheds weight and extra vents, and exhausts.

A medium-sized Omne Lite is claimed to weigh 240g and will cost £170.

Omne Ultra

2023 poc omne ultra white.jpg
2023 poc omne ultra white.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Moving onto the Omne Ultra and POC admits that it's something quite different. Again, it's based on the Omne Air but it comes with a range of attachment points that allow riders to add a waterproof cover, ID patches, and even a smidge of storage.

A medium-sized Omne Ultra comes with a claimed weight of 340g and costs £180.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

