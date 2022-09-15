POC releases limited-edition Team AMANI collection

The colourful collection commemorates the life of Sule Kangangi and supports cycling in East Africa
POC releases limited-edition Team AMANI collection
|
Sep 15 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2022 mondraker x troy lee cover.jpg
Mondraker joins forces with Troy Lee Designs for a second year
Brands team up to bring a fresh exclusive mountain bike clothing collection
2022 UCI Gravel World Championships hero
UCI reveals 2022 UCI Gravel World Championships route 
World’s fastest gravel riders will compete for the first ever gravel rainbow jerseys in the Veneto region of Italy
2022 Red Bull Hardline Bernard Kerr jump downhill
Canadian rookie rider Jackson Goldstone wins Red Bull Hardline 2022
Goldstone became the youngest ever winner, Gee Atherton places fifth
2023 UCI world champs-hero-1.png
2023 UCI Cycling World Championships - full schedule announced
The 11-day mega event across Scotland is packed with 13 cycling disciplines

POC and Team AMANI have released a limited-edition collection of Ventral Air helmets and Aspire eyewear today. The collection has been designed in collaboration between the team riders and POC and its profits will continue to support East African riders and give them the opportunities to race and show the world their talent on a level playing field. 

POC and Team Amani say the release also commemorates the Team AMANI captain Sule Kangangi, who was an instrumental part of the design process and who was excited to share it with the world. Sule tragically died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash while racing the 59-mile Vermont Overland gravel event last month. 

2022 POC/Team AMANI collection Sule Kangangi
2022 POC/Team AMANI collection Sule Kangangi, by POC


“Our AMANI team helmets and eyewear are very special and represent much more than performance or protection. Along with the team, Sule was at the heart of the design which was created to give the team a consistency and still offer each rider a uniqueness and ability to fly their national flag.

We have been racing in them for some time and take great pride in what they stand for. And now, on top of that, they are a connection to Sule that we want to share with everyone as we know he would be overjoyed seeing our team supported and our helmets and eyewear ridden all around the globe,”  Mikel Delagrange, Team AMANI manager, said. 

POC:Team AMANI ventral helmet.png
POC:Team AMANI ventral helmet.png, by POC


The colourful collection has been curated to convey the uniqueness, character and passion of the riders and the team. The team logos and orange tie the helmets together, but each of the Team AMANI riders got to their preferred main colour, which could then be personalised further with their national flag - to showcase the diversity of the team. 

Each helmet is delivered with decals representing the national flags of Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda. US and Australian flags are also included to highlight the positive contributions of AMANI team manager Mikel Delagrange and Lachlan Morton, who's a longtime supporter of the project.

“We are incredibly proud to support Team AMANI. They epitomise a spirit and approach to cycling that we should all embrace. We know that not all kilometres are equal, but the opportunity should be, and we can all play a part in trying to level the playing field. The recent tragic events have knocked us all backwards, and it is incredibly hard for everyone involved, but Sule would tell us that our work breaking down the barriers, supporting the team and raising awareness for the project is only just beginning and we should not stop. And we won’t,” Jonas Sjögren, CEO, POC added. 

The Team AMANI edition is available on the POC website now. 

You might also like:

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances and on multiple days. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£31.99
-41%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5, Core Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£89.95
-35%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£119.99
-25%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£60.8
-56%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£48.99
-24%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£235
-7%
Buy now
Feature
2022 continental Gravity tyres 5ct.jpg
Types of bike tyres - find the best tyre option for you
Everything you need to know about bicycle tyres
Review
Lizard_Skins_Strata_Grips_2.jpg
Lizard Skins Strata single clamp lock-on grip review £32.00
Comfortable and grippy but there are cheaper options offering similar performance
Review
2022 goodyear newton mtr hero.jpg
Goodyear Newton MTR 2.6in Enduro tyre review £60.00
A grippy but draggy rear tyre that wears quickly
News
2022 mondraker x troy lee cover.jpg
Mondraker joins forces with TLD for a second year
Brands team up to bring a fresh exclusive mountain bike clothing collection
News
2022 UCI Gravel World Championships hero
UCI reveals 2022 UCI Gravel World Championships route 
World’s fastest gravel riders will compete for the first ever gravel rainbow jerseys in the Veneto region of Italy
Feature
MTB Icons - Barrie Clarke
Mountain bike Icons – the Barrie Clarke story
From National Titles to World Cup podiums while holding down a full-time job, Barrie Clarke was the working-class hero of British mountain biking
Review
2022 rapha women's trail tank hero.jpg
Rapha Women's Trail Lightweight Tank review £50.00
A breezy and lightweight jersey for fans of tank tops
News
2022 Red Bull Hardline Bernard Kerr jump downhill
Rookie rider Jackson Goldstone wins Red Bull Hardline 2022
Goldstone became the youngest ever winner, Gee Atherton places fifth