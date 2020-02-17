Muc-Off launches waterproof technical range of riding clothes including jacket and shorts

Including waterproof jacket and shorts
Muc off technical riding clothes.jpg
|
Feb 17 2020
|
News
25 years ago Muc-Off engineered the first-ever bottle of bike-specific wash, now they are branching out into technical riding kit for bad weather with a range of waterproof jackets, shorts, riding jersey's and more, complimenting their new bag range.

The brand says the kit is designed from the ground up for riders in search of adventures, built to handle everything the elements and the trail can throw at them. The brand has also designed their own three-layer waterproof material and named it e M.O.D 94 fabric (M.O.D - Muc-Off Developed). The Muc-Off Technical Apparel range will initially be sold exclusively through muc-off.com with the exception of the Riders Gloves which will be sold through all retail channels.

Muc-Off celebrated the launch of the new gear with this video: 


The Kit

Technical Riders Jacket

Constructed from a proprietary 3-layer waterproof, hydrophobic and breathable M.O.D 94 fabric (M.O.D - Muc-Off Developed). The engineered stretch of this waterproof fabric and ergonomically designed fit allow for maximum movement and comfort so that riders can keep smashing berms all day in complete comfort. This jacket features two side hand pockets and chest pocket with YKK waterproof zips, taped sealed seams and a 3-point adjustable and removable storm hood.

  • RRP: £174.99
     
muc-off jacket

Technical Riders Shorts

These shorts were developed to keep riders comfy on the trails and handle whatever the elements throw at them. Constructed from a proprietary 3-layer waterproof, hydrophobic and breathable M.O.D 94 fabric (M.O.D - Muc-Off Developed), and for the ultimate comfort we incorporated an elasticated waist adjusters and a rear stretch panel for the ultimate fit. Featuring two YKK zipped side pockets, a side slide-in storage pocket as well as the option of attaching the Muc-Off Essentials Case to the rear panel thanks to integrated Molle webbing straps for carrying light weight essentials (Muc-off hook and loop straps and essentials case available separately).

  • £79.99
muc-off shorts

 

Short & Long Sleeve Riders Jersey

These jerseys are constructed from a proprietary, breathable mesh fabric with moisture wicking abilities to keep the rider cool, dry and comfortable. This fabric was engineered to have just the right amount of stretch to keep things loose, but also in place. It features an ergonomic dropped tail too, ensuring the perfect on-bike fit.

  • £44.99 / £39.99
     

Rider’s Gloves

The premium slip-on gloves incorporating the finest materials for comfort, durability and protection whilst riding. Engineered using a 4-way breathable material on the top hand and perforated one-piece Clarino® material on the palm with flexible neoprene slip on cuff. The ergonomic preformed shape ensures a perfect fit whilst the integrated tech thread makes them touch-screen compatible. Thumb overlay panel increases durability and is topped off on the top with a microfibre strip for wiping away sweat and snot. The gloves come in three designs: Black, Camo and Bolt, all embellished on the with the iconic Muc-Off cross and a silicone printed palm with ‘Ride of Die’ written across them in bold pink lettering; which not only looks great but also offers the ultimate grip to bars and brake levers.

  • £29.99
muc-off Camo_Gloves

 

For more information head here - www.muc-off.com

