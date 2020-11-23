Mason Cycles launch new Condenser rack for off-road adventures

Bears 8kg of load and fits to brands Hotshoe fork
Mason Condenser Rack
|
Nov 23 2020
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Bokeh2_FrameSide_FG.jpg
Mason's updated Bokeh2 is ready for adventure
Drop bar adventure machine gets room for fatter rubber and more
Ritchey Carbon Break Away Outback .jpg
New Foldable Adventure Bike from Ritchey
It's a proper bike that will fit in your suitcase
First Look: Merida Silex
Gravel, adventure - whatever you call it, this bike aims to do it
Bombtrack Bilderbuch book.jpg
Bombtrack publish photobook 'The Bilderbuch 2018'
A whole mountains worth of fine bike photography

Mason Cycles launch their latest accessory, the 'Condenser' front rack, designed exclusively for their HotShoe fork. With an 8kg load capacity, it's also designed to work seamlessly with dynamo front lights and accessories.

The Condenser rack will carry 8kg of your gear attached via a variety of straps or webbing. The wide base can be used to secure any load to the bike, Mason says the railed platform is designed for various loads including dry bags, backpacks, or similar self-contained luggage. The rack is compatible with the Mason HotShoe fork via their Tribolt mounting system. 

Mason Condenser Rack


Featuring two mounts for dynamo powered lights, one riding-low at the front of the rack and the second up high on the forward facing rear loop, with ports for internal routing throughout. 

Mason condenser 4.jpg


For a more 'touring' or road-based adventure, the front low-riding mount works best, Mason says the headlamp is low down which increases road surface contrast and is less likely to dazzle oncoming drivers. For more off-road / MTB style riding, the higher mount might be the better choice, where you have easy access to the light controls and the beam pattern is higher up to extend your night vision.

Mason Condenser Rack


They say the rack is designed to work perfectly with the Mason In Search Of down tube shape which means no contact between rack and downtube at extreme reaches of turning. It looks like, when fully loaded, the rack sits in a position so as your kit will not touch drop bars either, giving a full range of movement and access to both the handlebars and your kit. 

The rack weighs in at 500g and will costs £100, with straps sold separately. Available to order now. 

You might also like:

 



 

Author block

Rachael Wight's picture

Deputy Editor here ar off-road.cc, Rachael is happiest on two wheels. She's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

2 comments

2 hours 5 min ago

Now if only they did seat stay mounts for the Trek 1120 rack you'd have a brilliant bikepacking setup...

5 hours 20 min ago

Thats a a well-thought out piece of kit, internal cable routing and 2 light positions.  Well done Mason.  Now if only there was a version for normal forks.  Maybe braced by anycage mounts instead.

Find great off-road deals

Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£151.99
-20%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer - Blue - Grey, Blue - Grey
Chain Reaction Cycles
£89.99
-40%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 11sp Rear Derailleur - Black - Long Cage, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£74.99
Buy now
Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Maxxis Minion DHF Wide Trail Tyre (3C-EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-38%
Buy now
News
2021 LOOK 765 GRAVEL RS hero.jpg
LOOK unveils its new 765 GRAVEL range for 2021
The 765 GRAVEL gets a ground-up design to become lightweight and compliant with cheap and e-bike models in the range
Review
2020 Topeak Mini PT30 hero.jpg
Topeak Mini PT30 multitool review £40.00
Small, well made and very useful – if rather weighty
News
2020 Tout Terrain Scrambler Xplore GT II 275 hero.JPG
Tout Terrain unveil the Scrambler Xplore GT II
A Pinion gearbox on a gravel bike anyone?
Review
2020 giant romero sl hero.jpg
Giant Romero SL saddle review £75.00
Long nosed, cleverly padded and comfortable, though lacks support at the sides
News
rach pics.jpg
Our Rach has been shortlisted for the BikeBiz awards
Get your votes in quick to show your support
Review
2021-Merida-eOne-Sixty-9000-101.jpg
2021 Merida eOne-Sixty 9000 review £7300.00
Really well sorted e-MTB with quality handling and kit – plus oodles of EP8 drive refinement
Review
2020 alpinestars vector tech mips hero.jpg
Alpinestars Vector Tech Pilot helmet review £135.00
Comfortable, protective and decently-ventilated helmet, if a bit heavy
News
2021 SCOTT ransom 600 future pro hero cover.jpg
SCOTT launches the Future Pro line of kid's bikes
Long travel enduro rigs, full suss trail bikes and hardtails especially for little rippers