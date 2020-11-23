Mason Cycles launch new Condenser rack for off-road adventures
Mason Cycles launch their latest accessory, the 'Condenser' front rack, designed exclusively for their HotShoe fork. With an 8kg load capacity, it's also designed to work seamlessly with dynamo front lights and accessories.
The Condenser rack will carry 8kg of your gear attached via a variety of straps or webbing. The wide base can be used to secure any load to the bike, Mason says the railed platform is designed for various loads including dry bags, backpacks, or similar self-contained luggage. The rack is compatible with the Mason HotShoe fork via their Tribolt mounting system.
Featuring two mounts for dynamo powered lights, one riding-low at the front of the rack and the second up high on the forward facing rear loop, with ports for internal routing throughout.
For a more 'touring' or road-based adventure, the front low-riding mount works best, Mason says the headlamp is low down which increases road surface contrast and is less likely to dazzle oncoming drivers. For more off-road / MTB style riding, the higher mount might be the better choice, where you have easy access to the light controls and the beam pattern is higher up to extend your night vision.
They say the rack is designed to work perfectly with the Mason In Search Of down tube shape which means no contact between rack and downtube at extreme reaches of turning. It looks like, when fully loaded, the rack sits in a position so as your kit will not touch drop bars either, giving a full range of movement and access to both the handlebars and your kit.
The rack weighs in at 500g and will costs £100, with straps sold separately. Available to order now.
2 comments
Now if only they did seat stay mounts for the Trek 1120 rack you'd have a brilliant bikepacking setup...
Thats a a well-thought out piece of kit, internal cable routing and 2 light positions. Well done Mason. Now if only there was a version for normal forks. Maybe braced by anycage mounts instead.