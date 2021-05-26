Liam Glen wins the HT550
Hardcore bikepacker and previous reviewer at our sister site, road.cc, was first to cross the line of the Highland Trail 550, taking the win in a super-quick time. More impressive still, the feat has been achieved aboard a single-speed, rigid bike.
The Highland Trail 550 is a self-supported, long-distance mountain bike time-trial route through the Scottish Highlands. As suggested by the event's name, it takes riders over 550 miles of wild trails with 16,000m of climbing.
There is no entry fee, absolutely no support, and no prize money, so entrants can ride for the buzz of completing the marathon event, and live to ride the bragging rights thereafter.
This year, the event started on the 22nd of May and Liam Glen crossed the finish line ahead of 53 other entrants in three days, 10 hours, and 55 minutes having reportedly led the race from the very start.
Something that may make up for the lack of prize money is that Liam's time could be a new record for the HT550. Although, at the moment it's not clear that whether or not it'll stick as an official time due to diversions in the route.
By any standard, that is an impressive time but what makes the achievement even more mind-blowing is that Liam conquered the race aboard a single-speed, fully rigid Stooge Scrambler!
Liam takes special importance to the team here as during his university days he reviewed an awful lot of kit for road.cc, he also served as clothes model for any clothes on test. Rather famously, a commenter said that his legs looked too skinny in a particular pair of shorts, and that a 'proper' cyclist should be used.
He also wrote an excellent blog on how to make your own bikepacking bags. Find that here.
Loving that Scrambler. Proper old skool in noo skool clothes.