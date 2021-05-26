Liam Glen wins the HT550

Previous road.cc reviewer is first to cross the line
2021 ht550 liam glen cover.jpeg
|
May 26 2021
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Saracen Ariel 2018 Alloy Detail -11.jpg
Saracen Ariel LT - £5,000
Saracen 2018 Range Revealed
Updated Ariel, a brand new e-bike and a budget Kili-Flyer
SM-Fugio-2-5.jpg
Genesis Fugio
Three New Genesis Bikes for 2018
Get the low down on newbies - the Fugio, the Mantle and the TarnTanium
Mondraker Factor RR 2018
First Look: Mondraker Factor RR
A Spanish singletrack slayer
First Look - Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 30 thumbnail
First Look: Rocky Mountain Altitude
We take a look at the bike that takes geometry adjustment to a new level

Hardcore bikepacker and previous reviewer at our sister site, road.cc, was first to cross the line of the Highland Trail 550, taking the win in a super-quick time. More impressive still, the feat has been achieved aboard a single-speed, rigid bike.

The Highland Trail 550 is a self-supported, long-distance mountain bike time-trial route through the Scottish Highlands. As suggested by the event's name, it takes riders over 550 miles of wild trails with 16,000m of climbing.

There is no entry fee, absolutely no support, and no prize money, so entrants can ride for the buzz of completing the marathon event, and live to ride the bragging rights thereafter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by liam glen (@liamtglen)

This year, the event started on the 22nd of May and Liam Glen crossed the finish line ahead of 53 other entrants in three days, 10 hours, and 55 minutes having reportedly led the race from the very start.

Something that may make up for the lack of prize money is that Liam's time could be a new record for the HT550. Although, at the moment it's not clear that whether or not it'll stick as an official time due to diversions in the route.

By any standard, that is an impressive time but what makes the achievement even more mind-blowing is that Liam conquered the race aboard a single-speed, fully rigid Stooge Scrambler!

Liam takes special importance to the team here as during his university days he reviewed an awful lot of kit for road.cc, he also served as clothes model for any clothes on test. Rather famously, a commenter said that his legs looked too skinny in a particular pair of shorts, and that a 'proper' cyclist should be used.

He also wrote an excellent blog on how to make your own bikepacking bags. Find that here.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

1 comments

1 min 34 sec ago

Loving that Scrambler.  Proper old skool in noo skool clothes.

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£64.99
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet 2020 - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
News
5 cool things 15-05.jpg
5 cool things from Endura, Scott, CST, Maxxis and Chrome
Psychedelic jerseys and brand new tyres
Review
2021 Merida Ninety-Six RC9000-Main.jpg
Merida Ninety-Six RC 9000 review £7300.00
Big update makes the RC 9000 a great modern race bike
News
2021 halo gravitas hero.jpg
Halo unveils the brand new Gravitas wheelset
All new hand-built wheels designed for the rigours of gravity fed riding
News
Sram 3d printed crank
SRAM radically redesigns cranks with 3D printing
Prototype cranks are said to be twice as strong as ones developed and manufactured using traditional technique, and 20% lighter
News
five cool 18may.jpg
Five cool things from Cube, All-City, Scott and more
An enduro e-MTB, an all-steel gravel bike and some underwear makes its way through the office
Buying
2021 bluegrass-rogue-core-mips cover.jpg
Your complete guide to the Bluegrass MTB helmet range
An in depth look at Bluegrass's MTB lids
Review
Altura All Road Waterproof Short_1.JPG
Altura All Road Waterproof Short review £75.00
Comfortable, breathable and very (if not quite totally) waterproof, though the fit is slightly odd
Review
2021 microshift advent mech hero.jpg
microSHIFT Advent drivetrain review £105.00
Very solid 1x drivetrain and a great price, but 9-speed inevitably lacks refinement and useablity against spendier competition