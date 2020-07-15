Lauf slashes prices by around 25% across range with Direct To You sales
Icelandic gravel bike and fork firm Lauf has slashed its complete bike build prices following a move to a direct sales, with the leaf-sprung, carbon-framed True Grit gravel bike now available from £2,690 with SRAM Rival 1 and full AXS builds from £3,590, making them around 25% cheaper than before across the board.
The brand is best known for its unique leaf-sprung suspension forks, which have found a home in the world of gravel racing thanks to their ability to increase comfort and control without adding all the weight and complication of a conventional suspension fork.
We've previously reviewed the Lauf True Grit Race Edition highly, which is now almost £700 cheaper, despite getting a host of upgrades over the bike we tested. Despite the slashed price tag, it now has a 10-50T Eagle cassette and SRAM AXS wireless shifting over the SRAM Rival 1 and 10-42T cassette.
Lauf also makes a rigid forked version of the bike called the Anywhere, with entry prices for that starting at £2,290 for the 'Weekend Warrior' Rival 1 spec compared to the £2,690 of the entry-level True Grit with the same kit. Both ranges top out with an 'Ultimate' edition that gets a full SRAM AXS Eagle groupset with power meter crank plus DT Swiss GRC1400 carbon wheels. That will cost £5,990 for the rigid bike and £6,390 for the suspension fork model.
Of course, due to the new direct sales approach, you'll need to stick £100 on top of those prices for shipping to the mainland UK, but VAT and import duties are all taken care of and Lauf says they'll express ship your bike to you within 10 days.
Bikes come fully assembled save for attaching the handlebars, popping in the post and sticking the wheels on, and there's a no-cost extended lifetime warranty on the frame and fork if you register your bike. If you've bought a Lauf at full price within the last 30 days, they'll even give you store credit for the difference.
The brand also reckons they'll be able to deal with any issues much more quickly by doing it in house, rather than having queries passed from a shop to a distributor and then back to them - in fact, you're likely to end up chatting to the CEO if you do use their web video chat service for anything from advice on sizing to what's the best colour and spec to get.
All the details of the bikes and new pricing are now online, so check them out below...