Is the Shand Stooshie the answer to your all-road, gravel grinding drop bar needs?

UK made, mega versatile steel framed machine
Shand-Stooshie-first-look-review-100.jpg
|
Dec 16 2019
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
FiveCool3.jpg
5 cool things from Shand, Specialized, SKS, Cycling UK and Carder Technology
New gravel bike, an epic route to take it on and UK made pedals
Salsa Journeyman 2.jpg
Salsa Cycles introduce the Journeyman and it looks like an affordable adventure machine
Two wheel sizes and two spec builds at the budget end of the spectrum
2019-Marin-Gestalt-X11-first-look-100.jpg
Marin's new Gestalt X11 is a genre bending, dropper equipped gravel bike
Big (drop) bars, low slung frame, a dropper post and rad paint
Orbea Terra Hydro
Orbea launches aluminium Terra Hydro adventure and gravel bike
New 'all road' bike range priced from £1399 to £1799

Shand's new Stooshie offers all the versatility of their Stoater gravel bike, but in a lighter and more speed-focused package. The bike is fabricated in Scotland from a mix of high-end steel tubing and this derailleur-only frameset forgoes the switchable dropouts of the regular bike for a more affordable price tag.

While the regular Stooshie remains for those after the ability to run a belt-drive, singlespeed setup with their 'polydrop' setup, plus any other number of custom options (frame couplers so you can fold it up, anyone?) this new derailleur only model drops the asking price for the frame to £1,695, saving you £210 in the process.

Shand-Stooshie-first-look-review-106.jpg
Shand-Stooshie-first-look-review-106.jpg, by Jon Woodhouse

The tubing is still a selection from renowned Italian steel specialists Columbus and Dedacciai, which is then welded together in Shand's Scottish workshop, making this one of few truly British manufactured bike brands. 

Shand-Stooshie-first-look-review-104.jpg

It's all mod cons with the frame, with flat mount discs, rack and guard mounts aplenty and bolt-through 12mm dropouts. There's a TRP carbon fork up at the front with a tapered steerer that fits into the neat 44mm headtube and there's a pick of over 30 standard colours, plus metallic and custom finishes available for an upcharge.

Shand-Stooshie-first-look-review-105.jpg

The geometry sits nicely in the relaxed road/fast gravel region, meaning it should be equally happy taking on a sportive on dirt or tarmac while still ticking all the boxes for commuting, lightweight touring or whatever else you take a fancy to.

Shand-Stooshie-first-look-review-103.jpg

This test bike has come fitted out with Shimano's GRX RX600 mechanical gravel group, but complete bikes will get the flashier mechanical GRX RX800 group for £3,395. The British made theme continues with Hope's 20Five tubeless wheelset and there's decent tyre clearance for running fatter than the fitted 35mm Schwalbe G-One All-Round treads.

Shand-Stooshie-first-look-review-101.jpg

We'll be sending this bike to our resident gravel aficionado for a full test and review, so check back for that soon.

You might also like:

Author block

Jon Woodhouse's picture

Jon Woodhouse

Jon is the editor here at off.road.cc. Whether it's big days out on the gravel bike or hurtling down technical singletracks, if it's got two wheels and can be ridden on dirt, then he's into it. He's previously been technical editor at BikeRadar.com, editor at What Mountain Bike Magazine and also web editor at Singletrackworld.co.uk. Yes, he's been around the houses.

Find great off-road deals

Giro Montaro MIPS MTB Helmet - Special Offer - Matte Flame / Small / 51cm / 55cm
Merlin Cycles
£72.5
-51%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-25%
Buy now
Endura Singletrack Elbow Protector Pads | Black - Small/Medium
Evans Cycles
£47.49
-5%
Buy now
Rockshox Pike RCT3 Solo Air Forks - 27.5" - Diffusion Black / 150mm / 27.5" / Tapered / 15mm Axle
Merlin Cycles
£399
-52%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£104.99
-25%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs A1 Mips Classic MTB Helmet - 2019 - Black / XSmall / 50cm / 54cm
Merlin Cycles
£60
-50%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-23%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£169.99
-52%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
News
FiveCool3.jpg
5 cool things from Shand, Specialized and more
New gravel bike, an epic route to take it on and UK made pedals
Review
Mudhugger -2.jpg
Mudhugger FR front mudguard review £25.00
Fantastic protection, low weight and high longevity at a decent price
News
Pacenti-compo-01-montage.jpg
Have you won in our £1625 Pacenti prize competition?
Our 15 winners are here
Review
Deft-catalyst-divide-glove-review-1.jpg
Deft Family Catalyst Divide Glove review £30.00
A excellent fitting and functioning pair of minimal trail gloves
Review
Assos Womens Trail LS Jersey-1.jpg
ASSOS Trail Women's LS Jersey review £105.00
Light, breezy jersey with a price that's difficult to stomach
News
saturdaysocial-1200.jpg
Saturday Social - the weeks news from our social feed
Cycling news catchup including new coil fork and a talented musician
Review
Camelbak Podium Hip Belt-4.jpg
CamelBak Podium Flow Belt 21oz review £45.00
Securely carries a bottle and essentials for quick laps
Review
Zefal-Z-Adventure-F10-Bar-bag-Review-1.jpg
Zefal Z Adventure F10 bar bag review £45.00
Great dry bag, let down by the attachment